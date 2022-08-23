ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Alderton on Adapting Her Real-Life Love Stories for the Screen

Everything I Know About Love, now streaming on Peacock, opens each episode with a disclaimer: "This work is inspired by real life events and real people (but fictionalised when life didn't offer a good enough story)." Any 20- or 30-something reader who joined a book club in the last five...
MTV VMAs 2022

Kate Moss launching wellness brand Cosmoss

Kate Moss has announced the launch of her own wellness brand, Cosmoss, positioned as "self-care created for life's modern journeys," according to the company's Instagram account. Launching on the 1st September at cosmossbykatemoss.com, it "draws on the extraordinary life experience of Kate Moss — ready to share her journey of self-acceptance and freely be herself".
Khloé Kardashian Blends Barbiecore with 9-to-5 Workwear

Khloé Kardashian is putting her own personal spin on the street style scene's beloved pink phase. Yesterday, the Good American cofounder and reality TV star was spotted supporting little sister Kylie Jenner at a Kylie Cosmetics event in Los Angeles. For the family affair, Khloé dressed in head-to-toe bubblegum pink.
Steve Lacy Is Our September 2022 Music Director

"Being an icon is a matter of the choices you make. It’s about being intentional about your art, your stance, and what you want to promote." The 24-year-old producer and alt-R&B star got his start by making beats, writing songs, and playing guitar for L.A. group the Internet as a teen. He went on to collaborate with some of music’s most boundary-pushing figures—including Mac Miller, Kendrick Lamar, Solange, and Dev Hynes—before striking out on his own. “Being a producer for such icons and seeing so many processes at such a young age taught me how to be a better artist and how to get closer to my vision and what I want,” says Lacy. In July, he released his sophomore album, Gemini Rights, to critical acclaim, offering a genre-spanning mix of rock, R&B, funk, jazz, and hip-hop. “It’s a breakup album that captures me processing a bunch of feelings in real time,” says Lacy, who will promote the project on his Give You the World tour this fall.
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's Full Relationship Timeline

Zoë Kravitz​ Poses Unretouched for Harper's BAZAAR Zoë Kravitz​ Poses Unretouched for Harper's BAZAAR. Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been thriving romantically after one year, and now we're here to track it all. In a love story that begins with Tatum as a muse,...
