"Being an icon is a matter of the choices you make. It’s about being intentional about your art, your stance, and what you want to promote." The 24-year-old producer and alt-R&B star got his start by making beats, writing songs, and playing guitar for L.A. group the Internet as a teen. He went on to collaborate with some of music’s most boundary-pushing figures—including Mac Miller, Kendrick Lamar, Solange, and Dev Hynes—before striking out on his own. “Being a producer for such icons and seeing so many processes at such a young age taught me how to be a better artist and how to get closer to my vision and what I want,” says Lacy. In July, he released his sophomore album, Gemini Rights, to critical acclaim, offering a genre-spanning mix of rock, R&B, funk, jazz, and hip-hop. “It’s a breakup album that captures me processing a bunch of feelings in real time,” says Lacy, who will promote the project on his Give You the World tour this fall.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO