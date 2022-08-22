ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
3 Hot Growth Stocks Poised to Triple by 2027

Growth stocks have paid the biggest price amid the 2022 bear market. In actuality, many of these names topped out in early 2021, with the bear market wearing on for more than 18 months now. That has investors wondering if any of these hot growth stocks can bounce back. I...
3 High-Growth Stocks With Multibagger Potential by 2025

The search for multibagger high-growth stocks is still on, despite what has been a rough year for this grouping in 2022. Indeed, investors have gravitated toward value, rotating out of higher-growth equities at a rapid clip. This rotation appears to still be underway, with many companies in the higher-valuation camp...
NVIDIA (NVDA) Tumbles on Weak Q2 Earnings, Dim Q3 Guidance

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA stock plunged 4.6% in Wednesday’s extended trading session after the graphic chip maker reported lower-than-expected earnings results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and provided muted guidance for the third quarter. For the second quarter, NVIDIA reported non-GAAP earnings of 51 cents per share, which...
Hormel Foods (HRL) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

The market expects Hormel Foods (HRL) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended July 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Is Trending Stock Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) a Buy Now?

Lumen (LUMN) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this metal forging and stampings have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the...
Salesforce (CRM) Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Falls on Guidance Cut

Salesforce CRM reported strong financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, wherein its revenues and earnings surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and marked a solid year-over-year improvement as well. Despite reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results, shares of the enterprise cloud computing solution provider plunged 6.7% in Wednesday’s extended...
BRP Inc. (DOOO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

The market expects BRP Inc. (DOOO) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended July 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
What's in the Cards for Photronics' (PLAB) Q3 Earnings?

Photronics PLAB is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 30. Management expects third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues between $205 million and $215 million. Adjusted profit per share is expected to be 45-55 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $210 million, suggesting...
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (FRLN) Could Find Support Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (FRLN) have been struggling lately and have lost 7% over the past week. However, a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session, which could mean that the stock found support with bulls being able to counteract the bears. So, it could witness a trend reversal down the road.
Snowflake (SNOW) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Snowflake SNOW reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 1 cent per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 150%. The company had reported a loss of 4 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $497.2 million beat the consensus mark by 6.7% and jumped 82.7% year over year. Snowflake...
