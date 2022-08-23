Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Man jailed for coercive control in Aylesbury after assaulting victim and locking her inside house
A man who locked a woman in a house and took her phone away from her has been found guilty of coercive control in Aylesbury. Gabriel Gabor, 22, of Constable Gardens, Edgware, in London, was found guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court. He was also found guilty of two counts of...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Burglars in balaclavas 'rammed' car into wall and 'ripped out ATM' at Milton Keynes Premier store
Burglars wearing dark clothing and balaclavas "rammed" a car into the wall of a convenience store in Milton Keynes and "ripped out an ATM" before loading it into the back of another vehicle. Thames Valley Police is now appealing for witnesses to the burglary. At around 11.30pm on Wednesday (August...
Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes
A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
Florida man convicted in hate crime road rage attack on Black martial artist dad who fought back
A Florida man has been convicted of a hate crime for a road rage incident last year in which he tried to run a Black man driving with his family off the road and assault him — only to find the victim was a mixed-martial artist who fought back and put him in a chokehold.
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideedition.com
Utah Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Wife After Their 9-Year-Son Finds Her Dead
A Utah man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife after the woman’s 9-year old son found her dead in a bathroom, according to news reports. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Leroy Patterson was arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife, whose identity has not been released, in their Utah home, KSL reported.
Lily Sullivan: Teenager’s last moments walking with killer before he strangled her caught on CCTV
A teenager’s last moments walking with her killer before he strangled her were caught on CCTV. Lily Sullivan met Lewis Haines in a nightclub in Pembroke, west Wales, just before Christmas last year. The pair had kissed after meeting in the Out nightspot on December 16 and went to a nearby alleyway together.The 18-year-old’s body was later found face down and topless in the Mill Pond, a two-mile-long freshwater reservoir near the town. The footage, released by the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of his sentencing for murder on Friday, shows the pair walking on the near-empty streets after leaving...
Woman forced to phone police after opening safe found in house bought for auction
A woman was forced to phone the police after she discovered an enormous safe stuffed away inside a house she bought at auction. Tiffany Ma, 28, from LA, bought the property with her partner in a bid to transform the run-down listing into a profitable home, but the pair got more than they bargained for when they stepped inside for the first time.
Mom Arrested After Kids Duct-Taped to a Chair for Stealing Snacks: Police
Ymani Bain, 30, and Frances Chew, 72, were arrested after they allegedly taped children to the chair and wall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee couple arrested, charged after allegedly stealing from a church
A couple has been arrested for allegedly stealing from inside a Tennessee church on their first date. Sabastian Spencer, 20, and Danielle Salvator, 19, are charged with burglary and theft under $1,000, police say. The church burglary happened last Thursday. Investigators determined the duo located an open door and entered...
Shocking moment elderly woman who was allegedly denied glass of champagne on flight slaps Jet2 steward
An elderly woman has been caught on camera slapping a Jet2 steward across the face after they allegedly took away her gin and tonic. Watch footage of the incident below:. The incident, which occurred on a flight from Manchester to Rhodes, is said to have unfolded because the passenger was refused a glass of champagne as it wasn't part of the service.
Police officer who urinated in Urban Outfitters changing room guilty of gross misconduct
A female police officer who urinated in the fitting room of a high street clothes shop while drunk off-duty faces being sacked.An independent disciplinary panel found probationer PC Amelia Shearer guilty of gross misconduct following the incident at York's Urban Outfitters in September 2021.During a three-day hearing at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium, the panel heard how Ms Shearer consumed several alcoholic drinks in a four-hour period.She downed half a bottle of prosecco and three cocktails at a bottomless brunch, then a Jack Daniels and Coke at another venue, before going to Urban Outfitters.A member of staff at the clothes shop gave...
Mum & dad arrested for ‘selling SIX-DAY-OLD baby for £3,600 after putting tot up for sale before she was even born’
A MUM and dad have been arrested for allegedly trying to sell their six-day-old baby to strangers for £3,600. Police rescued the infant - along with two other babies for sale - in a sting operation targeting black market middlemen. Officers busted a "buyer" couple aged 48 and 46,...
Canadian police roasted online for bragging about taking rusty, non-functional gun off the streets
Toronto police have set up a Twitter page showing all the guns they have taken off the streets. But the latest firearm on the account elicited ridicule. On Monday, the Toronto Police Department tweeted a photo of a rusty gun – one that clearly hasn’t been functional for many years.
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 Years
Their killer was recently identified by new DNA evidence and was a neighbor of the victims. Stacy Falcon-Dewey and Jacob Dewey (image courtesy of Vianne Falcon) In the early morning of October 28, 1994, a Seattle Times newspaper delivery person started their route in Renton, King County, Washington. It was around 3:30 AM when they saw something that didn’t look right. Down a small, dead-end road lined with trees, they saw a vehicle with its doors open, and next to the vehicle, there was something on the road. They stopped and discovered the bodies of a young woman and a young child and called 911.
Chuck E. Cheese Children's Party Ends in Parents Brawling, Three Arrests
The chaos broke out after two 12-year-olds started to fight and parents got involved, according to a mother at the party.
Food Beast
Over $21,000 Worth of Cadbury Chocolate Bars Disappear in Unusual Theft
It’s a tale of sweet irony, where one unlucky resident of Lucknow, the capital of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, had around 150 cartons of Cadbury chocolate bars mysteriously stolen from them. The chocolate bars, worth ₹17 lakh, which amounts to a whopping $21,269.80, went missing the night of August 8th.
Police charity kicks out Paul Pelosi after he flashed membership card during DUI arrest
A charity benefiting California Highway Patrol officers has revoked Paul Pelosi's lifetime membership after a drunk driving crash in which he flashed his card to officers when questioned.
Cops Arrest 100-Year-Old at Her Birthday Party to Tick Off Her Bucket List
Police managed to place Jean Bicketon, 100, under arrest without her resisting.
‘Lovely’ lady, 71, knifed to death, after ‘asking neighbour to turn music down’ in quiet village
A WOMAN was found knifed to death in her home after allegedly asking a neighbour to turn down his music. Wendy Buckney-Morgan, 71, was attacked in the quiet village of Clydach near Swansea. Emergency services rushed to save her life about 8:20am on Tuesday morning but she could not be...
IFLScience
The Woman Who Was Wrongfully Convicted Of Murdering Her Baby, And Saved By A Biochemist
In 1989, a toddler died of a rare condition. As a result, his mother would be convicted of his murder, and only released after an episode of Unsolved Mysteries brought the case to the attention of a biochemist at Saint Louis University. On July 7, 1989, in Jefferson County, Missouri,...
Comments / 0