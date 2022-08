WEST PALM BEACH – King’s Academy football quashed St. Andrew’s second-half rally Friday night as do-it-all junior Nick Cueto kicked the game-winning field goal for the Lions with just two seconds left to lift his team to a 24-21 win. The field goal was the first time the Lions (1-0) scored since the end...

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO