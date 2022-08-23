ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

foxla.com

Missing LA County deputy found after crashing marked SUV in Santa Clarita

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A deputy who was at the center of a search has been found shortly after crashing their marked SUV in the Santa Clarita area. Prior to their disappearance, the Los Angeles County deputy was involved in a crash near the intersection of Pico Canyon Road and Southern Oaks Drive. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department found the deputy's marked SUV first and eventually found the deputy.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nypressnews.com

California musician and wife found dead in Mojave desert

Longtime California musician and his wife were found dead on a desert dirt road in the middle of the Mojave Desert. The bodies of Larry and Betty Petree were discovered Sunday afternoon east of California City, according to KGET. Larry Petree’s body was in the driver’s seat while Betty was found outside the couple’s car, leaning against the rear tire.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
signalscv.com

One vehicle overturned on Highway 14

One vehicle overturned as a result of a collision with a dirt embankment on Highway 14 on Thursday morning, according to Newhall California Highway Patrol officials. “We have an active incident of a solo vehicle Sedan that collided with the dirt embankment and rolled several times,” wrote Josh Greengard, spokesman for Newhall CHP, to The Signal.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Free dumping day on Oct. 8

LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Suspicious Death Investigation in a Los Angeles Neighborhood

Broadway-Manchester, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a reported narcotics overdose at the intersection of South Main Street and East Century Boulevard in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles shortly after midnight, Tuesday, Aug. 23. When firefighters arrived, they determined the death to be suspicious in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Suit: Brink's driver asleep during California jewelry heist

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the drivers of a Brink’s tractor-trailer was asleep inside the big rig, parked near a remote Southern California rest stop earlier this summer, when thieves broke a lock and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry and gemstones, according to a lawsuit filed by the security company. While the second driver was getting food inside the rest stop early July 11 — spending nearly 30 minutes away from the vehicle — the thieves stole 22 bags of jewelry from the vehicle and fled. The heist nabbed a haul that’s been described by some as worth less than $10 million and others as roughly $100 million and the value is now the subject of two lawsuits filed this month. If the latter figure is accurate, it would be one of the largest jewelry thefts in modern history. But Brink’s, in a federal lawsuit filed Aug. 4 in New York, stated that the pickup manifests signed by the jewelers reported a total of $8.7 million worth of merchandise in the 22 stolen bags.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Man assaulted with a stick in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man was assaulted early Friday morning in Palmdale and his alleged assailant is still at large. The victim walked into Los Angeles County Fire Department Station No. 37 and told firefighters he had been assaulted with a wooden stick, according to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station watch commander.
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Engine fire forces LA-bound plane to divert back to Mexico

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles-bound plane from Mexico had to be diverted back this week after sparks flew from one of the plane’s engines. Kimberly Garcia was on Viva Aerobus flight VB518 from Guadalajara, Mexico, to Los Angeles on Tuesday. She told Storyful that she heard a loud explosion about 10 minutes into the flight and that passengers started to panic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves one dead

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are continuing their investigation Friday into a deadly shooting of a man in South Los Angeles. Authorities say they are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a man, described by police as Black male, 30 to 40 years old. He was found by police shot to death in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles Thursday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

