foxla.com
Flash flooding washes out eastbound 10 Freeway near AZ-CA border in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Thousands of travelers and truck drivers bound for Arizona are being rerouted after raging floodwaters washed out a section of the eastbound 10 Freeway in Riverside County near the Arizona-California border. Caltrans shared photos of the washout on social media that showed a huge piece of...
Person Hit by Freight Train and Killed in Palmdale Area
A person was struck and killed by a Union Pacific freight train Friday in Palmdale.
Shark spotted: Swimmers, surfers warned to stay out of water after sighting near Manhattan Beach
Surfers and swimmers were being warned Friday afternoon to stay out of the water along Manhattan Beach after a shark was spotted close to shore.
nypressnews.com
Watch Live: Authorities in pursuit of motorcyclist in Orange County
Authorities are in pursuit of a motorcyclist wanted for possible traffic violations in the area of Orange County. Garden Grove Police Department initiated the pursuit. The pursuit suspect was on the southbound 5 Freeway, but exited to surface in the area of Anaheim.
foxla.com
Missing LA County deputy found after crashing marked SUV in Santa Clarita
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A deputy who was at the center of a search has been found shortly after crashing their marked SUV in the Santa Clarita area. Prior to their disappearance, the Los Angeles County deputy was involved in a crash near the intersection of Pico Canyon Road and Southern Oaks Drive. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department found the deputy's marked SUV first and eventually found the deputy.
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
nypressnews.com
California musician and wife found dead in Mojave desert
Longtime California musician and his wife were found dead on a desert dirt road in the middle of the Mojave Desert. The bodies of Larry and Betty Petree were discovered Sunday afternoon east of California City, according to KGET. Larry Petree’s body was in the driver’s seat while Betty was found outside the couple’s car, leaning against the rear tire.
signalscv.com
One vehicle overturned on Highway 14
One vehicle overturned as a result of a collision with a dirt embankment on Highway 14 on Thursday morning, according to Newhall California Highway Patrol officials. “We have an active incident of a solo vehicle Sedan that collided with the dirt embankment and rolled several times,” wrote Josh Greengard, spokesman for Newhall CHP, to The Signal.
Santa Clarita Radio
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Locating At-rism Santa Clarita Missing Person
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating An At-risk Santa Clarita missing person. The missing person, Daniel Alexander Klein, 26 was last seen Thursday around 10 a.m. on the 18000 block of Vista Del Canton in Santa Clarita, according to Sheriff’s officials.
Google currently experiencing largest COVID outbreak of any employer in LA County
There are now 302 COVID-19 cases at Google, the most known cases of any employer in Los Angeles County.
LASD Searching For Missing Woman, 55, Suffering From Depression
Sheriff's detectives asked for the public's help today to find a 55-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing in Los Angeles.
theavtimes.com
Free dumping day on Oct. 8
LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
Suspicious Death Investigation in a Los Angeles Neighborhood
Broadway-Manchester, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a reported narcotics overdose at the intersection of South Main Street and East Century Boulevard in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles shortly after midnight, Tuesday, Aug. 23. When firefighters arrived, they determined the death to be suspicious in...
High school students surprise LA teacher with car, gas, insurance
The math teacher Julio Castro takes the bus to get to work, sometimes commuting more than two hours one way. His students decided to surprise him with a new car.
Suit: Brink's driver asleep during California jewelry heist
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the drivers of a Brink’s tractor-trailer was asleep inside the big rig, parked near a remote Southern California rest stop earlier this summer, when thieves broke a lock and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry and gemstones, according to a lawsuit filed by the security company. While the second driver was getting food inside the rest stop early July 11 — spending nearly 30 minutes away from the vehicle — the thieves stole 22 bags of jewelry from the vehicle and fled. The heist nabbed a haul that’s been described by some as worth less than $10 million and others as roughly $100 million and the value is now the subject of two lawsuits filed this month. If the latter figure is accurate, it would be one of the largest jewelry thefts in modern history. But Brink’s, in a federal lawsuit filed Aug. 4 in New York, stated that the pickup manifests signed by the jewelers reported a total of $8.7 million worth of merchandise in the 22 stolen bags.
theavtimes.com
Man assaulted with a stick in Palmdale
PALMDALE – A man was assaulted early Friday morning in Palmdale and his alleged assailant is still at large. The victim walked into Los Angeles County Fire Department Station No. 37 and told firefighters he had been assaulted with a wooden stick, according to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station watch commander.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Engine fire forces LA-bound plane to divert back to Mexico
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles-bound plane from Mexico had to be diverted back this week after sparks flew from one of the plane’s engines. Kimberly Garcia was on Viva Aerobus flight VB518 from Guadalajara, Mexico, to Los Angeles on Tuesday. She told Storyful that she heard a loud explosion about 10 minutes into the flight and that passengers started to panic.
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves one dead
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are continuing their investigation Friday into a deadly shooting of a man in South Los Angeles. Authorities say they are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a man, described by police as Black male, 30 to 40 years old. He was found by police shot to death in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles Thursday.
Gunman opens fire on mother of 3 on L.A. freeway; possible road rage case
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – A mother of three is shaken up after multiple shots were fired at her vehicle on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Tuesday evening. “Laquisha,” who did not want her identity revealed due to safety concerns, said the bullet holes in her car are a constant reminder of her violent […]
onscene.tv
Street Takeover Results in Crash Involving Innocent Driver | Los Angeles
08.21.2022 | 8:00 PM | LOS ANGELES – An innocent driver was involved in a crash with a vehicle leaving a street takeover. The street takeover was reported in the area of Century and San Pedro. When officers responded to break up the takeover, one of the vehicles leaving...
