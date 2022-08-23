Read full article on original website
Tesla Steering Yokes Are Falling To Pieces
Even though it's been in production for 10 years, the Tesla Model S is still a segment leader in many aspects. If you spring for the $135,990 Model S Plaid, you'll be rewarded with one of the fastest accelerating vehicles in the world, all wrapped up in a practical and usable package. But, despite the premium pricing, Tesla has often been criticized for its less-than-premium interior finishes and build quality.
Porsche Did Everything It Could To Make The Cayenne A Hit In America
Porsche is celebrating 20 years of the Cayenne this year, and over the last few months, we've received updates on how the German brand came up with the concept to how it took over an entire town to build and test the first prototypes. This week Porsche revealed why it...
MotorAuthority
Audi heads to F1, 2025 Cadillac Celestiq, 2023 Electrified Genesis G80: Today's Car News
Audi confirmed it will enter F1 for the 2026 season. The automaker will team with a thus far unknown chassis partner to provide power units that will be built in Germany and run on synthetic fuel. Alfa Rome announced it will split with Sauber, and all points sign to Audi teaming up with the Swiss race team.
MotorAuthority
2024 Kia EV9 enters final test phase, debut set for Q1 2023
Kia's large three-row electric people mover is coming soon. On Thursday, the South Korean automaker teased the 2024 Kia EV9 in near-production form. Kia released photos of a camouflaged prototype undergoing what the company calls "final technical testing." Kia confirmed the EV9 will debut in the first quarter of 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideevs.com
Lucid Air: Car And Driver's New 1,000-Mile EV Range & Charging King
Car and Driver came up with the idea to take electric vehicles on a 1,000-mile loop to figure out which options are best for EV road trips. The extensive loop factors in each car's range and charging times. The publication says the Lucid Air is the new winner, knocking the Tesla Model S out of the top spot, but there were issues, as expected.
MotorAuthority
2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown arrives as first of 7 Last Call buzz models
The Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars and their assortment of V-8 engines are going away after 2023, and this time Dodge really means it. The brand is preparing for an electrified future, which it has inaugurated with the 2023 Hornet plug-in hybrid and Charger Daytona SRT Concept. The latter previews Dodge's first electric vehicle due in 2024.
Ars Technica
Cheap, high capacity, and fast: New aluminum battery tech promises it all
There's a classic irony with new technology, that adopters are forced to limit themselves to two of the three things everyone wants: fast, cheap, and good. When the tech is batteries, adoption is even more challenging. Cheap and fast (charging) still matter, but "good" can mean different things, such as light weight, low volume, or long life span, depending on your needs. Still, the same sorts of trade-offs are involved. If you want really fast charging, you'll probably have to give up some capacity.
MotorAuthority
Sauber F1 deal with Alfa Romeo ends after 2023, paving way for potential Audi partnership
Sauber has competed in Formula 1 as Alfa Romeo since 2018, with the Italian automaker serving as both title sponsor and technical partner of the Swiss race team. That deal will come to end after the 2023 season, Alfa Romeo announced on Friday, just hours after Audi said it plans to enter F1 in 2026.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class spy shots: Compact sedan due for update
The Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class compact sedan is about to come in for a round of updates, as evidenced by a prototype spotted recently near Mercedes' headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany. The current second-generation CLA-Class arrived on the scene in 2019 as a 2020 model, and in Mercedes tradition we should see the...
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Teasers Leave Nothing To The Imagination
Maserati doesn't much seem to care who sees its first-ever electric sports car, the GranTurismo Folgore. Normally, pretty much any brand would go to great lengths to hide their new sports car (well, except for Porsche), but Maserati is 'teasing' the GT Folgore by showing us bits of the car fully exposed. This isn't the first time we've spotted the new Maserati GranTurismo Folgore sans camo or the first time it's been teased without camo.
MotorAuthority
Mercedes' Drive Pilot, 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD, 2024 Kia EV9: The Week In Reverse
We tested Mercedes-Benz's Drive Pilot driver-assist system, the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD began public testing, and the 2024 Kia EV9 edged closer to its debut. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. We tested Mercedes-Benz's Drive Pilot Level 3 driver-assist system. With the ability to fully take...
Elon Musk and Tesla Face a Surprise and Tough Opponent
Elon Musk and Tesla (TSLA) are used to being the target of attacks. But usually these attacks come from other car manufacturers and are mainly intended to indicate that the electric vehicle sector is not just about the brand with the T logo and the Model S, Model 3, Model Y and Model X, the four vehicles currently produced and sold by Tesla.
2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Models Are More Powerful Than Their Gas-Powered Counterparts
The 2023 Honda CR-V redesign puts more focus on its available hybrid models, which will be more efficient and powerful than its gas-powered trim levels. The post 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Models Are More Powerful Than Their Gas-Powered Counterparts appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Ford tests shape-projecting headlights
Ford engineers in Europe are testing headlights able to project various shapes on the road as a way to reduce distraction. Head-up displays already project vital information within the driver's line of sight, so engineers tried to do the same with a vehicle's headlights. Ford's prototype system can project shapes denoting directions, speed limits, or weather information onto the road ahead.
The 2023 BMW 7 Series 31-Inch Rear Seat Theater Screen Is a Giant Driving Hazard
The 2023 BMW 7 Series now offers a 31-inch rear seat theater screen that could prove to be a giant driving hazard. The post The 2023 BMW 7 Series 31-Inch Rear Seat Theater Screen Is a Giant Driving Hazard appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning strapped to dyno despite challenges
A 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has been independently dyno-tested for the first time. The test, which proved challenging to conduct, showed that Ford's all-electric pickup truck comes close to its factory-rated output. An extended-range model was used in the test, which was conducted by the Texas Truck Show with assistance...
MotorAuthority
2023 BMW X6 M spy shots: Mid-cycle update coming soon
Engineers from BMW M have been spotted testing a prototype for an updated X6 M at the Nürburgring. The update constitutes a mid-cycle refresh that should be introduced alongside a similar update to the regular X6 late this year or early next, meaning the SUVs might arrive as 2023 models. The related X5 and X5 M models are also in line to receive the update.
Get around town faster on an electric rideable from Best Buy
Road & Track
2023 Nissan Z Performance vs. 2022 Toyota Supra 3.0
Nostalgia is a powerful thing. It pervades so much of the zeitgeist, with TV reboots getting cranked out at an almost alarming rate, and vinyl record sales topping $1 billion for the first time since 1986. Car enthusiasts are a particularly nostalgic bunch; just look at the values of the cars Gen X and Millennials saw as icons. This cultural force has seen a number of great nameplates revived, like the Toyota Supra, or reinvigorated with an eye towards past glories, as is the case with the new Nissan Z.
MotorAuthority
Self-driving cars: a primer
Self-driving cars are part of an uncertain future, but automakers have signaled they are constantly moving to a day when at least some of us won't drive at all. Along the way, automakers will offer various levels of self-driving capability. Just what are those levels and how are they defined? We are here to help.
