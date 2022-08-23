Read full article on original website
Tulsa Man in Court to Answer for Multiple Charges
Tyson Lee Boyd of Tulsa was in the Washington County court on today/yesterday after being picked up on a warrant for failure to appear on two prior felony counts and two prior misdemeanors. Boyd’s original accusations were driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, and possession of multiple firearms after...
Tri-County Tech Hosts Bartlesville Fire Dept Training
Earlier this week, the Bartlesville Fire Department was able to try out their new MPD units at the Tri-County Tech Emergency Services Live Training Facility. The MPD units were donate4d by Project Tribute Foundation to help firefighters with scaling walls. The Tri-Tech Emergency Services Live Training Facility was designed to...
Bartlesville Public Schools Now at Red Alert Level for COVID-19
Elevated reported COVID-19 cases have placed the Bartlesville Public School District into the Red Alert Level for COVID-19. Bartlesville Public Schools Supt. Chuck McCauley tells Bartlesville Radio that it will be business as usual and that all events, visitors, field trips and sports will continue. The Alert notice is to inform everyone of the status and to prepare for it as they see fit.
Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation and ConocoPhillips Bring State-of-the-Art STEM Centers to Local Boys & Girls Clubs in Bartlesville and Dewey
Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville and Dewey are pleased to announce the donation of a Ripken Foundation STEM Center powered by ConocoPhillips located at both Clubs. The Bartlesville Club remodel of the current STEM lab, originally sponsored by ConocoPhillips, and the Dewey Club STEM Center that will be installed with the new building will open in 2023. Students at both sites will interact with educational products and technology, including 3D printers, Snap Circuits, Ozobots and Beebots.
Free Constitution Alive Class Coming in September
A Free Constitution Alive six week class will begin Thursday evening, September 15, 6:30pm, at the Bartlesville Public Library. It is a fun and inspiring opportunity to rendezvous with our Founding Fathers and gain valuable knowledge of our country’s Constitution and its “original intent.”. The class is being...
Bartlesville Kiddie Park Facing Tax Challenges?
This past summer marked 75 years of Kiddie Park in Bartlesville. Today, its future may be a little bit cloudy. Sources familiar with the situation tell us Kiddie Park's manager recently stepped down after it was discovered that the park had run into some unspecified issues involving missing or late tax returns.
Caney Valley and Pawhuska Preview
High school football is finally here with Zero Week starting today. The stakes are already high as district play begins between Pawhuska and Caney Valley. For Caney Valley, the Trojans teased an option look throughout their scrimmage last week. This will give a challenge for Pawhuska’s new look defense.
Community Events
The Bartlesville Elks Lodge 1060 will host a Dance, Saturday, 8pm to midnight. Skeeter Long and Hillbilly Deluxe will be playing for your listening and dancing pleasure. Cost is $5 at the door. Refreshments available in the Elks Club Room.
Pawhuska Caney Valley Start District Play
Pawhuska and Caney Valley kick off the party that is the 2022 high school football season on Zero Week. One thing that excites and worries everyone to begin a season is how will the under classmen do? Some places worry about it more than others. For Pawhuska, the Huskies are not as worried as so many other teams are about freshmen performances.
STANDFirst Donates Ballistic Shields to School Districts
The non-profit, STANDFirst, was in Bartlesville a few weeks ago to present ballistic shields to both the Bartlesville and Dewy school districts for use by the School Resource Officers (SRO). The shields offer an added safety measure as school re-opens. Appearing in COMMUNITY CONNECTION recently was Kevin Lynch, owner of...
Dewey Opens its Season at Miami
We are now just hours away from kickoff between the Dewey Bulldoggers and Miami Wardogs down at Red Robertson Field in Miami. This will be a non-district, zero-week matchup. Head Coach Ryan Richardson says quarterback Trenton Muninger is going to be one of the Doggers’ main leaders this season.
