ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Pitt commissioners sign of on place to build two recreation centers

By By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40a0m0_0hRqsQad00

Recreation topped the actions taken by the Pitt County Board of Commissioners at its Monday meeting.

The board unanimously voted to move forward with a recommendation to build structures housing gymnasiums and community centers at Alice F. Keene Park south of Greenville and the Pitt County Office Park north of the city.

The board also unanimously approved using American Rescue Plan Act dollars to fund an updated Comprehensive Master Recreation and Park plan for the county and initiate discussion with Pitt County Schools about the Community Schools and Recreation structure and joint use policy.

All three actions are geared toward increasing access to recreational activities across the county including placing a facility north of the Tar River.

Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams has repeatedly discussed the need for a community center and recreational space in northern Pitt County. The issue also was raised by a Grimesland area resident during a public comments period earlier in the summer.

Assistant County Manager/County Engineer Tim Corley said a community center could host meetings, recreational activities, a gym, special events and training programs.

Corley said as staff considered the location of a community/recreation facility, it was determined facilities be located on county-owned property.

A new facility also should have bus service, sewer service, be adjacent to other county services, connect to recreation facilities and be ready for construction, he said, which is why staff recommended locating a new facility at the County Office Park, which is home to the Pitt County Agricultural Center, social services, public health and a walking trail.

Since the county is already designing a gymnasium with meeting spaces, the design could be adapted for the office park facility.

“This is the first we’ve heard about two gymnasiums,” Commissioner Christoper Nunnally said. The original request was to locate a community center in northern Pitt County.

“There are a number of other needs that are out there within recreation,” Nunnally said. “A gymnasium serves a couple of sports, a couple of activities.” Open fields can be designed to host multiple activities ranging from baseball and soccer to pickleball, he said.

“If we pop a gym in the middle of the office park across the river, is that hitting the mark in expanding the types of resources folks north of the river want to have,” Nunnally said.

Commissioner Tom Coulson said there is so much pent up demand that he believes once two gyms are open and scheduling begins, there will quickly be a need for a third gym.

Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn, said a gym could also serve as a shelter during hurricanes and other weather events.

There also is the question of costs. Corley said given the current construction environment, it’s difficult to come up with a project estimate. Right now, the gym designer estimates one 20,000-square-foot gymnasium with an additional 5,000 square feet of meeting and community rooms will cost between $5 million to $6 million.

Nunnally asked if there were any possible cost savings that would allow the county to build two facilities for $6 million. Corley said using the same designs for both buildings would save money and the meeting and community rooms could be removed. It’s still unlikely that would bring the construction costs for both facilities to $6 million.

Corley said the county could use American Rescue Plan Act funding, a loan or money from the county’s general fund to design and build the facilities.

County Manager Janis Gallagher said the board must decide if building two gyms are the transformative projects they want for Pitt County or do they want to pursue other projects.

Earlier in the meeting, county special projects coordinator Alice Keene reviewed the history of Pitt County’s Community Schools and Recreation program.

The community schools and recreation program maximized the use of school facilities to promote activities and recreation across Pitt County, Keene said.

The collaboration between the county and school system led to the creation of senior wellness classes, youth and adult athletic leagues, summer camps and enrichment activities and staff wellness programs, she said.

Community and Schools has 188 programs and activities and 43,392 participants, Keene said, adding that number does include individuals participating in multiple activities.

Pitt County’s program has received eight national awards, including the American Planning Association’s 2017 “Great Place in America Great Public Spaces Award.”

Keene asked the commissioners to use American Rescue Plan Act funding to update the county’s Comprehensive Recreation & Park Master Plan which is more than a decade old.

She also asked the commissioners to approve beginning discussions with the Pitt County Board of Education about how the Community Schools and Recreation program is structured, the joint use policy and increasing the school system’s involvement in recreation activities.

Commissioner Beth Ward asked if there are problems.

“The program has evolved over the years and like so many things we are busy, busy working,” Keene said. “I think we need to sit down, get together on what the policies are and how we can best move forward with this joint partnership.”

The commissioners unanimously approved both recommendations and the recommendation to move forward with planning gymnasium/community centers for Keene Park and the county office park.

SRO grant

The commissioners unanimously approved a request from the Pitt County Sheriff’s office to designate four more school resource officer positions in an effort to obtain a grant to fund the positions.

Gallagher said the sheriff’s office learned that a grant that currently funds four SRO positions would allow the sheriff to apply for funds for four more positions. However, the positions had to be already designated.

Gallagher said Sheriff Paula Dance told her she would be able to quickly fill the positions so Gallagher recommended the board authorize the positions.

Comments / 4

Related
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Lassiter’s hard work reaps significant reward

AHOSKIE – Andre Lassiter, a member of the Roanoke-Chowan Community College Board of Trustees, will receive the 2022 ACCT Southern Regional Trustee Leadership Award at its annual congress in New York City in late October. The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) annually recognizes the contributions of trustees who...
AHOSKIE, NC
WNCT

United Way of Onslow County gets a new home

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A century-old building will continue to serve the community. On Thursday, the Brigade Boys & Girls Club of Onslow County donated a historic space to the United Way. The building first served as the Jacksonville Volunteer Fire House. Now, it will serve to assist during natural disasters and feed children throughout […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Three local sites fail latest water-quality standard

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Two sites on the Lower Neuse and one on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week. On the Lower Neuse, two sites failed to meet recreational water-quality standards: Upper Broad Creek at Black Beard Sailing Club and Pierce Creek in Oriental; on the Tar-Pamlico, Sunset Park in Rocky Mount failed. […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

R.L. Vann School Reunion set Sept. 3-5

AHOSKIE – It will be a weekend full of laughs and maybe even a few tears. Former students at Robert L. Vann School will descend upon Ahoskie on Sept. 3-5 where they will celebrate their 14th bi-annual reunion. Numerous events are planned throughout the weekend as the celebration continues...
AHOSKIE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Government
Pitt County, NC
Government
County
Pitt County, NC
City
Greenville, NC
Pitt County, NC
Health
WITN

Groundbreaking ceremony for Highway 17 widening project

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Area leaders and State Department of Transportation officials broke ground Thursday for a project to widen U.S. 17 in Martin and Beaufort Counties. State officials say the project will widen 10.6 miles of the highway north of Highway 171 near the Old Ford community to the existing four lanes just south of Williamston.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Lenoir County SPCA breaks ground on new facility

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County SPCA has been helping animals for more than ten years, and soon they’ll have a brand new space to keep doing just that. The county’s SPCA has seen more and more animals come through their doors since it opened. That’s why its staff are celebrating the start of construction on a new place to continue their work.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
piratemedia1.com

What’s happening in Greenville this weekend

As student life returned to East Carolina University and Greenville, North Carolina, for the start of the fall 2022 semester on Aug. 22, here is a guide to the events and activities happening this weekend. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus and Main Campus Student Center will pass...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Summer Camps#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
newbernnow.com

CarolinaEast Physical Rehab Center Receives Special Recognition

CarolinaEast Health System has been recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc. The 2022 list lands CarolinaEast Rehabilitation Hospital as #3 in North Carolina. The America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2022 list highlights the...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Martin County school to give out free school supplies

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina middle school is giving away free school supplies to students in need Wednesday. South Creek Middle School is organizing the event which will take place at the Oak City Town Commons. The giveaway which starts at noon comes as inflation reaches new heights...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

New area code coming to parts of North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved the implementation of a new area code to help in the 910 area code region of North Carolina, which includes Jacksonville. The 910 area code serves areas of Fayetteville, Wilmington and Jacksonville. The commission said in a press release back in June the area […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Help wanted: City of Kinston - Laboratory Technician

City of Kinston Laboratory Technician $34,893.30 - $48,617.11. Annually Full-time with Benefits! Description Performs routine technical work in performing chemical and bacteriological test of wastewater and water as required by the City of Kinston, the State of North Carolina, and the Environmental Protection Agency. Essential Functions Performs biological, chemical, and bacteriological tests as related to the operational controls for the water reclamation facility. Calculates and completes daily operational reports, and compiles data for state reports. Analyzes samples for BOD, TSS, pH, Fecal Coliform, Conductivity, Total Phosphorous, Ammonia, Nitrate-Nitrate, and microbiological water retesting. Performs required quality control and detailed paperwork associated with these tests. Investigate problems or inconsistencies in test results. Troubleshoots and performs preventive maintenance on laboratory equipment. Prepares solutions and reagents. Reviews test results for accuracy, consistency, and defection. Tracks pollutants for permit compliance. Conducts outside testing. Assists in scheduling required testing. Coordinates sample collection. Completes chain of custody. Performs related tasks as required.
KINSTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WITN

Winterville Watermelon festival continues Friday

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Winterville Watermelon Festival continues Friday night with their Family Fun Night. Following opening night, Friday night festivities will kick off at 6:00 p.m. and run until 10:00 p.m. Friday night fun includes vendors, rides, games, music, and much more. Be sure to visit WITN’s booth to...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

25 years of reporting in ENC: Remembering the worst hurricane I covered

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -When I first moved to eastern Carolina in 1997 hurricanes weren’t something I thought much about. I grew up in Pennsylvania and lived for a while in West Virginia so the extreme cold and snow were the types of severe weather I was accustomed to. That all changed when I moved here.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Pitt County deputies investigating late morning homicide

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are investigating a late morning homicide, the second deadly daytime shooting in the county this week. Deputies were called to a mobile home on Van Ness Avenue shortly before noon for the shooting. That’s off of Old River Road, northwest of Greenville.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Armored vehicles and a forensic unit from one Eastern Carolina police department closed off a residential neighborhood this afternoon for an arrest. Multiple units from the New Bern Police Department were outside a home at Saratoga Lane and Fairmount Way in the Elizabeth Downs neighborhood.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Heavy police presence startles quiet New Bern neighborhood

NEW BERN, Craven County — People in the Derby Park neighborhood of New Bern were terrified as law enforcement swarmed a home on Saratoga Lane. It happened at around 2 p.m. Friday Aug. 26, 2022. People who live in the neighborhood said officers with the New Bern Police Department...
NEW BERN, NC
Eater

How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Washington, North Carolina

Forget Washington, D.C., North Carolina has its own Washington — and instead of calling it “Little Washington,” the way some locals do, call it “the original Washington.” In 1776, it was the first place named for the general and future president — 15 years before the new United States capital site was named.
WASHINGTON, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy