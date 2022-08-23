Read full article on original website
Popular Restaurant Chain Faces Customer Boycott Over Menu
A Cherished McDonald's Breakfast Item Is Finally Back On The Menu
What comes to your mind first when you think of fast food breakfasts? For McDonald's, the breakfast menu includes staples like McMuffins, hotcakes, and hash browns, but there are some hacks that you can make to the McDonald's breakfast menu. One beloved McDonald's breakfast option was once breakfast bagel sandwiches. And although the item was taken off the fast-food chain's menu, McDonald's is bringing bagels back.
An Ohio man quit his job as a teacher after six years to work at a Walmart because it pays $12,000 more per year
Seth Goshorn of Ohio says he made $43,000 as a teacher after working in education for 5.5 years, but he'll make $55,000 in his new role at Walmart.
Popculture
Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled
Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
Three brands of frozen pizza recalled
Freezer pizzas are a staple in many households. But you may want to be extra vigilant the next time you fire up the oven for that frozen pie.
Wet roadway, alcohol blamed for crash that killed three Indiana State students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (CBS/AP) -- A new report said a crash that killed three Indiana State University students – including a football player from Waukegan – was the consequence of a deadly mixture of weather, speed, and alcohol.Freshman ISU football player Christian Eubanks, 18 – a recent graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee – was among those killed in the crash.Also killed were 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. VanHooser was also a freshman Indiana State football player.The two survivors were identified as 20 year old Omarian Dixon, of...
ValueWalk
Indiana Stimulus Checks Of Up To $650 Coming This Week
Millions of Indiana taxpayers are set to get stimulus money this week. These Indiana stimulus checks are actually tax rebates, and eligible households could get as much as $650. The shortage of paper initially delayed sending these stimulus checks to eligible residents. Indiana Stimulus Checks: Sending Two Payments In One...
Popculture
Ice Cream Recall Issued for 14 Different Flavors
Consumers now have one less option to cool down amid the intense summer heat. Amid a string of recalls hitting store shelves, even more ice cream is being pulled from the frozen foods section after the Kingdom Creamery of Vermont recalled more than a dozen ice cream varieties. The ice cream flavors were recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
iheart.com
13,000 Pounds Of Frozen Pizzas Are Being Recalled
More than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizzas are being recalled after authorities found they included an undesirable topping: scraps of metal. The affected pizzas, produced by Home Run Inn, are labeled Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Although a number of consumers have reported finding pieces of metal on their pizzas, no injuries or illnesses have been reported, per the USDA.
Thrillist
32 More Drinks Added to Recall of Milk, Oat Milk, Coffee, & Other Drinks
Lyons Magnus, maker of "nutritional and beverage products," has made a significant expansion of a recall it issued on July 28. At that time, it recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination from cronobacter sakazakii. The expanded recall shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
Five charming small towns in Indiana that are considered to be a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Touropia website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Indiana or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Is it Illegal for Dogs to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Indiana?
When it comes to transporting your dog, some people choose to let them enjoy a ride in the bed of their truck. However, is it actually legal to do that in Indiana?. The other day, I was outside mowing grass and I noticed a truck pull into the gas station across the street. In the bed of the pickup truck, was a big beautiful dog. Now, this was a single cab truck with two people in it. Clearly, there wasn't enough room for the dog to ride inside of the truck. People have been letting their dogs ride in the truck bed for years, while it might be normal for folks to do, it still seems unsafe. It got me wondering if it was actually legal for dogs to ride in the bed of pickup trucks in Indiana, so I did a little digging to find out.
Big Mac Lovers, Take Note: McDonald's Is Releasing A Chicken Version Sooner Than You Think
McDonald’s is rolling out a whole new recipe for the Big Mac: the Chicken Big Mac!. The Chicago-based fast food chain announced last week that it would be testing the sandwich in select Miami locations later this month. The poultry version of the bestseller had previously been tested worldwide, with last year’s U.K. version receiving “rave reviews” and even selling out (a la Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza).
People
McDonald's Is Testing a Chicken Big Mac
Chicken lovers, McDonald's has some big news. The fast food chain has confirmed to PEOPLE that starting in late August, they'll be swapping burgers for chicken patties in the Chicken Big Mac at select Miami restaurants. Each sandwich combines two crispy chicken patties, a slice of cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles...
Visit This Epic Warehouse Restaurant in Indiana
If you're looking for a fun, new restaurant to check out, look no further than this historic 1920s warehouse that was converted into an eclectic modern restaurant. Keep reading to learn more.
Why Whole Foods Is Being Sued For False Advertising
As part of its core value system, Whole Foods promises to "nourish people and the planet" with the food it sells, from its produce to its animal products. "Have you heard the news reports about consumers' concern with antibiotics in the US meat supply?" asked Whole Foods Market President and Chief Operating Officer A.C. Gallo in a 2012 statement. "At Whole Foods Market: No antibiotics, EVER is our standard." Customers had no reason to doubt the meat sold at the popular Amazon-owned grocery chain — until this week, when the company was accused of mislabeling its beef products.
Spicy chicken nuggets are back at McDonald's. Here's how the McDonald's menu has changed through the years
From the controversial McRib and McPizza to the relaunch of spicy chicken nuggets, the McDonald's menu has changed greatly over the years.
Pro-life win: Indiana approves additional $45M to support pregnant and postpartum women
On August 5, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed pro-life legislation — Senate Enrolled Act 1 — into law, which will protect most preborn children in the state from being killed by abortion, and shut down abortion businesses in the state. In doing so, Indiana became the first state to enact such a law since the reversal of Roe v. Wade in June. In addition, on that same day, Holcomb also signedSenate Enrolled Act 2, which will “support the health of pregnant women, postpartum mothers, and infants.”
New cash payment coming to Indiana residents
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you're an Indiana resident, you've got some good news. You likely have received a payment from the state of Indiana. Why? It's because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
