Young pianist, Evren Ozel, will make his CSO debut in October performing the ever-popular first concerto by Tchaikovsky. He is represented by Concert Artists Guild, as one of the Ambassador Prize winners of their 2021 Victor Elmaleh Virtual Competition and described as having “daring creativity and fierce passion” through his artistry. He has won numerous honors and awards including scholarships from the U.S Chopin Foundation and Young Arts Foundation, and first prize at the 2016 Boston Symphony Concerto Competition.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO