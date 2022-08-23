Read full article on original website
Columbus to Apply for $238k Grant to Fund Programs to Keep Kids Off the Street
Local crime is still a huge topic of concern for many people across the Chattahoochee Valley. During Tuesday’s Columbus City Council meeting, city leaders discussed ways to use state funding to curtail the problem. For over 20 years, Dr. Gail Burgos has been a part of Girls Inc., a...
Columbus Sees Drop in July Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Columbus recorded an unemployment rate of 3.6 percent in July, down three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.8 percent. "This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed," said Commissioner Mark...
Columbus Symphony Orchestra - Meet Our 2022-23 Guest Artists
Young pianist, Evren Ozel, will make his CSO debut in October performing the ever-popular first concerto by Tchaikovsky. He is represented by Concert Artists Guild, as one of the Ambassador Prize winners of their 2021 Victor Elmaleh Virtual Competition and described as having “daring creativity and fierce passion” through his artistry. He has won numerous honors and awards including scholarships from the U.S Chopin Foundation and Young Arts Foundation, and first prize at the 2016 Boston Symphony Concerto Competition.
