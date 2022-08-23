ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa developer wants to build a 34 condominium community

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa land developer announced plans to build a condominium community along Lake Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The proposed project is called Hill House and would be located in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood. Developer Andy Turner is hoping the Tuscaloosa City Council will approve it. “The property is 15 acres. It has […]
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Alabama

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Alabama Football: Flip prospects and other recruiting news

In reviewing Alabama Football flip prospects, what follows are potential additions to the 2023 class in which the Crimson Tide is the ‘Flipper’ and not the ‘Flipee’. Fans love to talk about flipping a prospect from another program. More accurately, in many cases, the recruitment of a prospect does not stop when he commits to another program.
Birmingham Water Works makes billing changes

This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Birmingham Water Works PR manager Rick Jackson announced at this week’s board meeting that the company would soon be rolling out newly designed bills as part of their plan to address longtime issues that have been plaguing customers.
7 potential candidates for Auburn’s next athletics director

Allen Greene’s tenure at Auburn has come to an end. The embattled athletics director announced Friday he will be stepping down from his role effective Aug. 31, informing Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts of his decision this week. Greene’s decision to step down to pursue other interests comes 4...
Alabama Freshman Announces First NIL Deal

Although freshman running back Emmanuel Henderson has only been on campus since June, he has already begun to build his brand. Henderson inked the first of likely many NIL deals this week, partnering with Life + Style by Laura, a brand based out of Dallas, TX, owned and operated by Laura Fedock. The exciting freshman tweeted out the announcement on Thursday.
New Tuscaloosa city ordinance may increase safety on The Strip

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the start of college football season approaches, Tuscaloosa city leaders hope they have addressed the crowding issue that comes along with home games. Tuscaloosa city councilors passed a queuing ordinance last week that requires any business to get a permit if it allows patrons to...
Alabama Player Forgoes Fifth-Year, Retires from Basketball

Alabama women’s basketball player, Taylor Sutton, announced that she would forgo the upcoming season and retire from basketball. Sutton posted this announcement on social media on Friday afternoon. “The last two years have been amazing. During my time at Alabama, I have created lifelong friendships and relationships, have experienced...
Bryant-Denny Stadium To Go Cashless This Season

Bryant-Denny Stadium has announced its decision to go cashless this upcoming season, according to Alabama Athletics. "Beginning in 2022, all points of sale at Alabama Athletics events for concessions and retail will be cashless," said Alabama Athletics. The stadium will have a way to help fans that do bring cash...
Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa

A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
WATCH: What is next for Alabama on the recruiting trail?

Alabama football currently has commitments from 21 2023 prospects heading into its first game of the season. With several months left in the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Crimson Tide have room and time to make some more big moves. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith discussed what is next for...
Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

