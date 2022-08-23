Read full article on original website
Tuscaloosa City Schools Braces for Milk Shortage Ahead of Plant Closures
The Tuscaloosa City Schools system is bracing for a milk shortage as two major dairy plants prepare to permanently close at the end of September. In a Thursday morning email, a TCS spokesperson said Borden Dairy will close its plants in Dothan, Alabama and Hattiesburg, Mississippi on September 30th. Borden...
Tuscaloosa developer wants to build a 34 condominium community
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa land developer announced plans to build a condominium community along Lake Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The proposed project is called Hill House and would be located in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood. Developer Andy Turner is hoping the Tuscaloosa City Council will approve it. “The property is 15 acres. It has […]
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Alabama
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Former Alabama, Fayette County QB Lance Tucker returns to home state to face Hoover
One of Alabama’s native sons returns home tonight. Former Fayette County quarterback and head coach Lance Tucker brings his Bartlett, Tenn., team to the Birmingham area to play perennial power Hoover. Coaching in a new state, Tucker wants his team and fans to experience a Friday night in Alabama.
Alabama Football: Flip prospects and other recruiting news
In reviewing Alabama Football flip prospects, what follows are potential additions to the 2023 class in which the Crimson Tide is the ‘Flipper’ and not the ‘Flipee’. Fans love to talk about flipping a prospect from another program. More accurately, in many cases, the recruitment of a prospect does not stop when he commits to another program.
Oak City Market Helps Local Ministry Aid Tuscaloosa Families
Tuscaloosa's Oak City Market, a charity event with a flea market atmosphere, is returning for its second year to help benefit S.D. Allen Ministries, a local nonprofit organization that has served more than 2,000 families since 2014. According to a press release “Oak City Market is looking to expand upon...
Birmingham Water Works makes billing changes
This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Birmingham Water Works PR manager Rick Jackson announced at this week’s board meeting that the company would soon be rolling out newly designed bills as part of their plan to address longtime issues that have been plaguing customers.
7 potential candidates for Auburn’s next athletics director
Allen Greene’s tenure at Auburn has come to an end. The embattled athletics director announced Friday he will be stepping down from his role effective Aug. 31, informing Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts of his decision this week. Greene’s decision to step down to pursue other interests comes 4...
Alabama Freshman Announces First NIL Deal
Although freshman running back Emmanuel Henderson has only been on campus since June, he has already begun to build his brand. Henderson inked the first of likely many NIL deals this week, partnering with Life + Style by Laura, a brand based out of Dallas, TX, owned and operated by Laura Fedock. The exciting freshman tweeted out the announcement on Thursday.
‘This is absolutely unacceptable’: Woodfin rips Birmingham Water Works Board ‘mismanagement’
Mayor Randall Woodfin voiced his frustration at the Birmingham Water Works Board’s “mismanagement” on Thursday, saying complaints about overcharges and unpredictable billing top the list of gripes residents file with his office. “Whether it’s one of our seniors suddenly getting hit with an overpriced bill, or residents...
Shopping Center to Add Whataburger, 2 New-to-Tuscaloosa Restaurants to the Strip
The University Town Center is looking to bring several new restaurants to their shopping center on the Strip just off the campus of the University of Alabama, including the city's third Whataburger. The University shared the news in a press release from UA's News Center announcing the addition of short-term...
Just A Minute: Kudos to Greg Byrne For Making the "Rights" Choice
Alabama's athletic director didn't blink when deciding how the Crimson Tide's coaching family would grow with recent hires.
How Big is it? Step Inside the Largest House in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
The biggest home for sale in Tuscaloosa County Alabama is a stunning work of art with Lake Tuscaloosa serving as the backdrop. This home is stacked with tons of custom features and lots of unique touches. Did I mention it is HUGE?. It is located in the Holly Springs subdivision...
Central High School Principal Speaks Out Amid Monkey Pox Rumors
Although COVID-19 is still a concern in Alabama, there is a new outbreak that residents are worried about. Across the country, Monkey Pox is threatening the safety of not only adults but our children. Alabamians are especially on high alert since students are returning to classrooms across the state. Recently,...
New Tuscaloosa city ordinance may increase safety on The Strip
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the start of college football season approaches, Tuscaloosa city leaders hope they have addressed the crowding issue that comes along with home games. Tuscaloosa city councilors passed a queuing ordinance last week that requires any business to get a permit if it allows patrons to...
Mountain Brook council incumbents win in election focused on education ‘culture war’
Two incumbents on the Mountain Brook City Council, including President Billy Pritchard, defeated their challengers Tuesday in races focused on the education “culture wars” that have gripped the affluent Birmingham suburb for nearly two years. Pritchard defeated challenger Kent Osband, who was running on a platform of keeping...
Alabama Player Forgoes Fifth-Year, Retires from Basketball
Alabama women’s basketball player, Taylor Sutton, announced that she would forgo the upcoming season and retire from basketball. Sutton posted this announcement on social media on Friday afternoon. “The last two years have been amazing. During my time at Alabama, I have created lifelong friendships and relationships, have experienced...
Bryant-Denny Stadium To Go Cashless This Season
Bryant-Denny Stadium has announced its decision to go cashless this upcoming season, according to Alabama Athletics. "Beginning in 2022, all points of sale at Alabama Athletics events for concessions and retail will be cashless," said Alabama Athletics. The stadium will have a way to help fans that do bring cash...
Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa
A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
WATCH: What is next for Alabama on the recruiting trail?
Alabama football currently has commitments from 21 2023 prospects heading into its first game of the season. With several months left in the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Crimson Tide have room and time to make some more big moves. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith discussed what is next for...
