WATCH: Fiona And Baby Hippo Brother Fritz Meet For First Time In Cincinnati
Check out the adorable video from the Cincinnati Zoo here.
2023 UC Commit Named to 247Sports' Freaks List
The athletic cornerback is also playing baseball at UC.
Week 2 high school football scores: Vote for Player of the Week
High school football is back for its second week! Matchups like Lakota West vs. Lakota East and Wyoming @ Taft will make for an interesting week.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mayor announces recommendation for next city manager
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has announced his recommendation for the next city manager. The announcement comes after the search was narrowed down to two finalists, John Curp, who is the current interim city manager, and Sheryl Long, who has been serving as Assistant City Manager for the city of Cincinnati since April 7, 2019.
WKRC
Thunderdome Restaurant Group opening eatery on Fountain Square
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Thunderdome Restaurant Group is bringing one of its eateries to Fountain Square downtown. Thunderdome, one of Cincinnati's largest and fastest-growing restaurant groups, is opening its fast-casual CityBird chicken tender restaurant in 2,400 square feet inside a portion of the former Rock Bottom Brewing space on Fountain Square. The goal is to open by spring 2023.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Wing Week returns for second anniversary
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over 40 restaurants are participating in the Queen City’s second annual Cincinnati Wing Week on Aug. 22 to Aug. 28. For seven days, wing lovers can enjoy six wings for $7 this week. “We are so excited to bring Cincinnati Wing Week back this year,” the...
hogville.net
The Razorbacks prepare for Bearcats tomorrow | Ty’Kieast Crawford & Jashaud Stewart presser
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA-KFTA)- The Arkansas Razorbacks continue their training camp as they are about to get ready for week 1 of the 2022-2023 season. The D-Line and O-Line were getting to work out there today when media was available and one player from each side spoke after fall camp. Ty’Kieast Crawford & Jashaud Stewart are ready to line up against someone else beside their own teammates and they will in their first matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats on September 3rd.
Fox 19
Sleepy Bee opens another restaurant in College Hill
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - One of Cincinnati’s most popular breakfast restaurants, Sleepy Bee opened their new branch restaurant’s doors to the public in College Hill on Aug. 21. The College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation and 8K Development partnered with Sleepy Bee for the past two years...
Fox 19
Tri-State youth football league’s rule change could leave some players off the field
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State youth football league is making a change with hopes to make the game safer, but the new rule could keep some players off the field. The Edgewood Peewee Football Association decided to alter the rule requiring coaches for the K-3rd grade teams to make sure every player plays at least one down.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
linknky.com
Week 2 in Northern Kentucky football, a quick look ahead
*** NEWPORT (0-1) at BISHOP BROSSART (1-0), 7 p.m.: The visiting Class 2A Wildcats have had a full week to digest – and respond to – their 48-6 opening loss to Mason County that saw virtually nothing Newport tried to do go well. Class A Brossart, meanwhile, coming off a 12-1 season a year ago, benefited from a number of Dayton mistakes in a surprising 28-18 road win for the young Mustangs who will have a short week going into Thursday’s game.
WATCH: Famous hippo siblings Fiona, Fritz meet for first time
CINCINNATI — At the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical garden famous hippo siblings Fiona and her little brother Fritz met Tuesday... sort of. The zoo shared a video of Fritz and Fiona sniffing and peeking at each other from neighboring spaces in their indoor habitat. Keepers said they have seen...
WKRC
Fountain Square restaurant sets opening for suburban location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market fast casual salad restaurant that opened its first Cincinnati location earlier this year is setting up its second location in a well-known suburb. Green District, which opened on Fountain Square Jan. 11, will open its second Cincinnati-area location at 11255 Reed Hartmann Highway...
dayton.com
Austin Landing hosts new festival featuring tacos, nachos this weekend
A new food festival featuring all things tacos and nachos launches Saturday at Austin Landing in Miami Township. At least 15 vendors will gather for Taco & Nacho Fest- Nacho Typical Food Fest, hosted by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association and Austin Landing Events. This is the second new festival...
WKRC
East Side brewery unveils major outdoor expansion
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A craft brewery on Cincinnati's East Side is doubling the number of people it can serve with a new expansion. Columbia Tusculum's Streetside Brewery at 4003 Eastern Ave. just debuted a $500,000 overhaul of its outdoor space that adds a new patio, outdoor taproom, TVs, bathrooms and a new home for its in-house food truck.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Watch: Cincinnati Zoo hippo siblings Fritz, Fiona meet in outdoor habitat for first time
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Watch: Cincinnati Zoo hippo siblings Fritz, Fiona meet in outdoor habitat for first time Subscribe to...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Gathering of the Geezers returns to Kil-Kare
XENIA — Kil-Kare Raceway will again attempt to host the Gathering of the Geezers on Sunday. The annual event was originally scheduled to take place on Aug. 21 but had to be postponed due to weather. Multiple drag race classes are scheduled as part of the festivities for what...
dayton.com
Hamilpalooza happening Saturday at Marcum Park
The fifth annual Hamilpalooza on Saturday will have a new feature designed to help some of the bricks-and-mortar businesses around Marcum Park. The event, which is presented by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, will add a biergarten. Dan Bates, chamber president and CEO, said will make the already business-friendly event “a little more friendly to those businesses along Riverfront.”
wvxu.org
Great Parks of Hamilton County is taking control of Lunken Airport Trail
Great Parks of Hamilton County is taking control of the trail around Lunken Airport. The five-mile long path is owned by the city of Cincinnati, but Great Parks will maintain it. Great Parks CEO Todd Palmeter says it will be a similar arrangement Great Parks has with the city for...
