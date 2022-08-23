ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WALB 10

Hip hop gospel music brings Dawson together

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A community event in Dawson Saturday afternoon hit a different kind of note. Performers from south Georgia said they can positively impact the community through their gospel music. Kelvin Hill, Minister of Music, goes by Hilltop. Hill combines preaching with his musical talent and said these...
CBS 46

Uptown Columbus announces 2022 fall concert series

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Uptown Columbus announced this year’s fall concert lineup. The concert series begins September 9 and runs every Friday until October 14. The full lineup is below. Each starts at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Sept. 9: The Parker House Band. Sept. 16: The Reasons Why.
WRBL News 3

Columbus government hiring for 500+ positions at career fair

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) —  In partnership with Goodwill Southern Rivers, the Columbus Consolidated Government will hold a recruitment and hiring event at the Columbus Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 500 jobs with the city government will be available in multiple departments. Visitors don’t have to register ahead of […]
thecolumbusceo.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra - Meet Our 2022-23 Guest Artists

Young pianist, Evren Ozel, will make his CSO debut in October performing the ever-popular first concerto by Tchaikovsky. He is represented by Concert Artists Guild, as one of the Ambassador Prize winners of their 2021 Victor Elmaleh Virtual Competition and described as having “daring creativity and fierce passion” through his artistry. He has won numerous honors and awards including scholarships from the U.S Chopin Foundation and Young Arts Foundation, and first prize at the 2016 Boston Symphony Concerto Competition.
WTVM

Labor Day events around the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re less than 2 weeks away from labor day. And while some people may have travel plans, there will be plenty do to throughout the Chattahoochee valley. AAA predicts over half of all Americans plan to travel in some way during the labor day travel...
WRBL News 3

Columbus Botanical Garden donates 1,339 pounds of fruits, vegetables to The Food Mill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Botanical Garden recently declared that so far this year, it has donated 1,339 pounds of organically grown fruits and vegetables to The Food Mill Columbus, a nonprofit organization that fights against food insecurity. According to Columbus Botanical Garden Executive Director Adriana Quiñones, the food will be given to people who […]
Americus Times-Recorder

Horsley named Accounting Technician at South Georgia Tech

AMERICUS – Jacqueline Horsley of Preston, GA, has been hired as an Accounting Technician for the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus, announced SGTC President John Watford recently. She will report to Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe. Horsley worked for Cooper Lighting Solutions in Preston, Ga as...
WTVM

Ga. Health Dept. to issue eWIC vouchers to West Central counties

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “As a mother, and I have 6 kids, it will be more convenient for me,” says Omeshia Lockhart. WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children that provides free health services such as a breastfeeding peer counselor, health screenings, and even Hemoglobin checks to name a few. WIC also includes vouchers for free, healthy foods at approved retailers.
WTVM

Companies coming to replace 5 closed businesses in Downtown Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In downtown Auburn, four restaurants and a popular donut shop have all recently closed down, leaving residents to wonder what is next. You might have noticed closed signs on the windows of the University Donut Company, Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, Arigato Sushi, Taco Rita, and Bourbon Street Bar.
unionspringsherald.com

Rev. Dr. Stephen L. Faulk honored

Rev. Dr. Stephen L. Faulk celebrated 30 years in Pastoral Ministry and Retirement from Lee County Schools. A celebration was held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, with more than 250 people in attendance. For more than 26 years, Faulk was a public educator. He served in the capacities of teacher,...
WRBL News 3

CPD unveils new vehicles and uniforms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has a brand-new fleet of vehicles around town. Officers themselves are also suited in new gear from head to toe. The department hopes the new look will help boost officer morale. This is so much more than just a new look for Columbus Police Department Officers. Department […]
opelikaobserver.com

Dr. Obiekwe Performs 1,000th Robot-Assisted Surgery

OPELIKA — Last week, Njideka Obiekwe, M.D. marked a milestone in healthcare history for East Alabama Health as she performed her 1,000th robot-assisted surgery at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. In doing so, Obiekwe became the first physician at EAMC, and only the third obstetrician/gynecologist (OB/GYN) in Alabama, to complete 1,000 robotic procedures.
thecolumbusceo.com

Columbus Sees Drop in July Unemployment Rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Columbus recorded an unemployment rate of 3.6 percent in July, down three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.8 percent. "This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed," said Commissioner Mark...
alreporter.com

Manufactured Housing Association launches “Take It To The House”

The Alabama Manufactured Housing Association (AMHA) has announced its “Take It To The House” promotional partnership with the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers, which will run during the 2022 and 2023 SEC football seasons. The “Take It To The House” campaign is a unique promotional contest...
