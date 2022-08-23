Read full article on original website
Family of Jarvis Lykes hosts program against community gun violence in Columbus, GAThe Revolutionary ReportColumbus, GA
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Sold Into The Night —The Heartbreaking Case Of Kamarie HollandMary HolmanPhenix City, AL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new grocery store location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersColumbus, GA
WALB 10
Hip hop gospel music brings Dawson together
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A community event in Dawson Saturday afternoon hit a different kind of note. Performers from south Georgia said they can positively impact the community through their gospel music. Kelvin Hill, Minister of Music, goes by Hilltop. Hill combines preaching with his musical talent and said these...
CBS 46
Uptown Columbus announces 2022 fall concert series
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Uptown Columbus announced this year’s fall concert lineup. The concert series begins September 9 and runs every Friday until October 14. The full lineup is below. Each starts at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Sept. 9: The Parker House Band. Sept. 16: The Reasons Why.
Columbus government hiring for 500+ positions at career fair
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) — In partnership with Goodwill Southern Rivers, the Columbus Consolidated Government will hold a recruitment and hiring event at the Columbus Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 500 jobs with the city government will be available in multiple departments. Visitors don’t have to register ahead of […]
thecolumbusceo.com
Columbus Symphony Orchestra - Meet Our 2022-23 Guest Artists
Young pianist, Evren Ozel, will make his CSO debut in October performing the ever-popular first concerto by Tchaikovsky. He is represented by Concert Artists Guild, as one of the Ambassador Prize winners of their 2021 Victor Elmaleh Virtual Competition and described as having “daring creativity and fierce passion” through his artistry. He has won numerous honors and awards including scholarships from the U.S Chopin Foundation and Young Arts Foundation, and first prize at the 2016 Boston Symphony Concerto Competition.
WTVM
Labor Day events around the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re less than 2 weeks away from labor day. And while some people may have travel plans, there will be plenty do to throughout the Chattahoochee valley. AAA predicts over half of all Americans plan to travel in some way during the labor day travel...
Opelika-Auburn News
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Opelika.
WTVM
Columbus to apply for $238k grant to fund programs to keep kids off the street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local crime is still a huge topic of concern for many people across the Chattahoochee Valley. During Tuesday’s Columbus City Council meeting, city leaders discussed ways to use state funding to curtail the problem. For over 20 years, Dr. Gail Burgos has been a part...
Columbus Botanical Garden donates 1,339 pounds of fruits, vegetables to The Food Mill
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Botanical Garden recently declared that so far this year, it has donated 1,339 pounds of organically grown fruits and vegetables to The Food Mill Columbus, a nonprofit organization that fights against food insecurity. According to Columbus Botanical Garden Executive Director Adriana Quiñones, the food will be given to people who […]
Americus Times-Recorder
Horsley named Accounting Technician at South Georgia Tech
AMERICUS – Jacqueline Horsley of Preston, GA, has been hired as an Accounting Technician for the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus, announced SGTC President John Watford recently. She will report to Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe. Horsley worked for Cooper Lighting Solutions in Preston, Ga as...
WTVM
Ga. Health Dept. to issue eWIC vouchers to West Central counties
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “As a mother, and I have 6 kids, it will be more convenient for me,” says Omeshia Lockhart. WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children that provides free health services such as a breastfeeding peer counselor, health screenings, and even Hemoglobin checks to name a few. WIC also includes vouchers for free, healthy foods at approved retailers.
Paws Humane Society to give out free pet food, pet supplies Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Times are tough for many people right now, including pet owners. On Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Pets for Life program at Paws Humane Society will host a drive through pantry for anyone who needs cat food, dog food and other supplies for their pets, according to […]
WTVM
Companies coming to replace 5 closed businesses in Downtown Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In downtown Auburn, four restaurants and a popular donut shop have all recently closed down, leaving residents to wonder what is next. You might have noticed closed signs on the windows of the University Donut Company, Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, Arigato Sushi, Taco Rita, and Bourbon Street Bar.
MISSING: Atlanta woman believed to be abducted may be in the Columbus area
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing from the Midtown Apartment Complex on July 30. The family of the possibly abducted woman believes that she may be in the area of Columbus, Georgia, or Upson, Georgia. According to the Atlanta Police […]
unionspringsherald.com
Rev. Dr. Stephen L. Faulk honored
Rev. Dr. Stephen L. Faulk celebrated 30 years in Pastoral Ministry and Retirement from Lee County Schools. A celebration was held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, with more than 250 people in attendance. For more than 26 years, Faulk was a public educator. He served in the capacities of teacher,...
CPD unveils new vehicles and uniforms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has a brand-new fleet of vehicles around town. Officers themselves are also suited in new gear from head to toe. The department hopes the new look will help boost officer morale. This is so much more than just a new look for Columbus Police Department Officers. Department […]
opelikaobserver.com
Dr. Obiekwe Performs 1,000th Robot-Assisted Surgery
OPELIKA — Last week, Njideka Obiekwe, M.D. marked a milestone in healthcare history for East Alabama Health as she performed her 1,000th robot-assisted surgery at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. In doing so, Obiekwe became the first physician at EAMC, and only the third obstetrician/gynecologist (OB/GYN) in Alabama, to complete 1,000 robotic procedures.
thecolumbusceo.com
Columbus Sees Drop in July Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Columbus recorded an unemployment rate of 3.6 percent in July, down three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.8 percent. "This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed," said Commissioner Mark...
alreporter.com
Manufactured Housing Association launches “Take It To The House”
The Alabama Manufactured Housing Association (AMHA) has announced its “Take It To The House” promotional partnership with the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers, which will run during the 2022 and 2023 SEC football seasons. The “Take It To The House” campaign is a unique promotional contest...
WTVM
Harris Co. officials, law enforcement address reported online threats to Harris Co. High School
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Harris County Schools. Reports of a threat to Harris County High School (HCHS) were spotted on multiple online chat sites late Thursday night on August, 25. HCHS administrators, Harris County School District (HCSD) administrators, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) swiftly went to...
