Read full article on original website
Related
Garth Brooks Coming Back To Missouri in October to Open New Venue
Garth Brooks is coming back to Missouri on October 1. The grand opening of the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in the Ozarks of Missouri is going to open with one of the biggest country artists of all time. It was first reported by themusicuniverse.com that Garth will be opening up the 50,000-seat venue which shows off Table Rock Lake and the Boston Mountains of Arkansas. Tickets are $98.95 all-inclusive and are on sale now.
Would You Ride This Slide If The Missouri State Fair 2023 Has It?
One of the rides or activities that you could have been a part of at this year's Missouri State Fair was that giant Super Slide. Well if the Fair wants to increase the buzz for next year, they may want to bring a slide that is like the one in Detroit Michigan known as the Belle Isle Park Death Giant Slide. It went viral recently, but for the wrong reason.
More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller Brothers
The balcony seating area and chandelier of Missouri Theatre.Motheatre, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a piece of history in downtown Columbia, Missouri known as the Missouri Theatre. This theatre was designed by the well-known Boller Brothers and built in 1928. On June 6, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This is one of many theatres designed by the Boller Brothers in different parts of the country.
mymoinfo.com
Community Members Along Route Asked to Participate in Missouri Vietnam Wall Run to Perry County
(Piedmont) You are invited to take part in this year’s Missouri Vietnam Wall Run. The ride starts in southwestern Missouri on Friday, September 16th and will end later that day in Perry County at the Vietnam Wall Replica Memorial Wall. This special event is led by two groups, Veterans...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Governor’s Mansion Features 1904 World’s Fair Furniture, USS Missouri Silver, and Famous Visitors
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City is more than just the official residence of the state’s chief executive. It also functions as a sort of history museum. Patrick Murphy is a tour guide at the mansion. Here’s what you can expect when you go there:
A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri
There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
RELATED PEOPLE
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
Why We Might Not Get What We Want At Next Year’s Missouri State Fair (Or At Least Partially)
The other day, I asked a question on social media about next year's Missouri State Fair. We all have some capital O Opinions on it, which was fun to read. It's something I like to do every now and then, just to kind of engage with you and hear back about what you think. Makes me feel less like I'm talking into a void, you know what I mean? Sure you do. I asked you guys what you would like to see come to next year's Fair. I deliberately worded it so it could mean anything at the Fair, but you guys were focused. Most of you talked about the concerts - what you liked and didn't like.
These 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters Have Stood the Test of Time
Technology may have pushed some of these outdoor cinemas to the brink, but the passion of movie fans has proven greater in some parts of Missouri as I've learned of two more drive-in theaters that have stood the test of time. Over the weekend, I shared 2 Missouri drive-in movie...
Lower adoption fees at Humane Society of Missouri on National Dog Day
ST. LOUIS – Friday is National Dog Day and the Humane Society of Missouri is celebrating by reducing adoption fees for all adult dogs. Pitbulls and pit mixes are available for $25, and all other breeds are being reduced by $50. Anyone who already has a furry companion of their own can celebrate by walking […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, August 25, 2022
(Blue Springs, MO) -- A suspect is dead after being shot by police in western Missouri’s Blue Springs. Officers say they were assisting another agency in apprehending two people Tuesday when one of them fired at the officers. Investigators say officers returned fire, killing the suspect. The other person was arrested. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.
Independence woman becomes victim of tree service scam
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been a homeowner for decades and never had a problem hiring contractors...until this summer.
flatlandkc.org
Marijuana Supporters Spar Over Details Ahead of Missouri Legalization Vote
Marijuana Is On the November Ballot in Missouri, But Division Among Proponents Could Threaten Passage. On Aug. 9, Missourians learned that recreational marijuana legalization will appear on the November ballot. Constitutional amendment 3 is a ballot initiative by Legal Missouri 2022. It promises to legalize marijuana usage by adults and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man found dead near street in Kansas City now considered a homicide
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the death of William L Pearson at East 33rd and Indiana Avenue as a homicide.
The largest state park in Missouri is full of history and has had millions of visitors
Party Cove, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri (2007).James Carr, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A Missouri state park located on what’s known as the Grand Glaize Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks and which is the largest state park in Missouri is simply called the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.
Villager Journal
SRGMC Explores Milling & Mining in Missouri
The Spring River Gem & Mineral Club (SRGMC) will meet Friday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. at Thunderbird Center, Cherokee Village, Ark.. Bob Hemmann, Senior Geologist in Exploration at the Doe Run Company in Missouri, will focus on the metal and mining industry in Missouri, with “The Geology, Mining and Milling of the Viburnum Trend”. The Viburnum Trend ore deposits in southeastern Missouri contain the largest reserves of lead and zinc known in the U.S. today. These Mississippi Valley-type ore occurrences also have minor but significant amounts of copper, silver and cadmium.
Comments / 0