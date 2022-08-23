China punishes 27 people over publication of viral maths textbook with ‘tragically ugly’ illustrations

Twenty-seven people in China have been punished by the government for a series of school textbook drawings showing “ugly” and sad students.

Some illustrations were also deemed to be sexual, it was reported.

On Monday, the Chinese education ministry issued a statement in which it said that the illustrations in the maths textbooks published by the state-owned People’s Education Press received “widespread attention” from Chinese society.

A months-long investigation by the education ministry’s working group found that the books were “not beautiful” and some illustrations were “quite ugly”.

The books were published almost a decade ago. In May, a teacher from a Qingpu district school in Shanghai posted several photos online and said the images failed to convey “the innocence, self-motivation and sunshine of Chinese children”.

According to the statement, 27 people, including the publication’s editor-in-chief and the head of the maths department, were found to have “neglected their duties and responsibilities” and given formal demerits.

The drawings were also dubbed “racist” as they allegedly depicted Chinese students with small eyes. There was also an illustration of a girl’s underwear being exposed as she jumped over a rope.

Social media users also pointed out that the illustrations showed boys grabbing onto girls’ skirts, while one child appeared to have a leg tattoo.

The illustrations were criticised for bringing disrepute and “cultural annihilation” to China.

Soon Chinese authorities announced they were going to review the textbooks in question so that they “adhere to the correct political direction and value orientation”.

The statement also added that “the overall style of the illustrations do not conform to the aesthetic tastes of the public. Some illustrated characters are ugly, show poor spirit and style, and do not reflect a positive image of our nation’s children”.

The investigation concluded that there were several errors, including several with “scientific and normative problems”.

The statement added that the People’s Education Press had “not fully understood” the educational function of textbook illustrations and the illustrators were not well-chosen.

Meanwhile, the public outcry prompted the publisher to issue a public apology.

The Chinese authorities also ordered the publisher to redesign its education books for the upcoming school year that starts in September.