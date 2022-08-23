ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

China punishes 27 people over publication of viral maths textbook with ‘tragically ugly’ illustrations

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15VIXO_0hRqcXCM00

Twenty-seven people in China have been punished by the government for a series of school textbook drawings showing “ugly” and sad students.

Some illustrations were also deemed to be sexual, it was reported.

On Monday, the Chinese education ministry issued a statement in which it said that the illustrations in the maths textbooks published by the state-owned People’s Education Press received “widespread attention” from Chinese society.

A months-long investigation by the education ministry’s working group found that the books were “not beautiful” and some illustrations were “quite ugly”.

The books were published almost a decade ago. In May, a teacher from a Qingpu district school in Shanghai posted several photos online and said the images failed to convey “the innocence, self-motivation and sunshine of Chinese children”.

According to the statement, 27 people, including the publication’s editor-in-chief and the head of the maths department, were found to have “neglected their duties and responsibilities” and given formal demerits.

The drawings were also dubbed “racist” as they allegedly depicted Chinese students with small eyes. There was also an illustration of a girl’s underwear being exposed as she jumped over a rope.

Social media users also pointed out that the illustrations showed boys grabbing onto girls’ skirts, while one child appeared to have a leg tattoo.

The illustrations were criticised for bringing disrepute and “cultural annihilation” to China.

Soon Chinese authorities announced they were going to review the textbooks in question so that they “adhere to the correct political direction and value orientation”.

The statement also added that “the overall style of the illustrations do not conform to the aesthetic tastes of the public. Some illustrated characters are ugly, show poor spirit and style, and do not reflect a positive image of our nation’s children”.

The investigation concluded that there were several errors, including several with “scientific and normative problems”.

The statement added that the People’s Education Press had “not fully understood” the educational function of textbook illustrations and the illustrators were not well-chosen.

Meanwhile, the public outcry prompted the publisher to issue a public apology.

The Chinese authorities also ordered the publisher to redesign its education books for the upcoming school year that starts in September.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’

Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textbooks#Maths#Illustration#Chinese#People S Education Press#The Education Ministry#The Maths Department
Daily Mail

China unleashes its power: Worldwide outrage as ballistic missiles fly over Taiwan prompting Japan to demand 'immediate' halt to military drills or risk destroying peace in the region

China ratcheted up its military intimidation of Taiwan yesterday by firing ballistic missiles which flew over the island and landed in Japanese waters. As promised by the ruling Communist Party, four days of war games encircling Taiwan began just before 2pm (local time) with wave after wave of rocket launches, while Chinese jets took to the skies and ten warships patrolled the sea.
CHINA
Fortune

Apple chipmaker boss Mark Liu warns a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be a disaster with only losers: ‘Why do we jump again into another trap?’

There will be no winners, only losers, if China invades Taiwan, warns the chairman of the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC. Tensions between the U.S. and China are at their highest in decades amid a possible unofficial meeting on Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s pro-independence president, Tsai Ing-wen.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
China
Daily Mail

80,000 tourists are trapped in coronavirus lockdown on 'China's Hawaii' after outbreak on tropical island as country's brutal zero-Covid policy continues

A Chinese beach resort has gone into lockdown after recording less than 500 new cases, stranding 80,000 holidaymakers in their hotels for a week. Tropical island province Hainan is booming with Chinese families eager to take advantage of the school summer holidays - but they're now stuck amid the shutdown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'

'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
WORLD
Distractify

Teachers TikTok About Her "Pathetic" Salary Increase After Getting Her Master's Sparks Debate

American teachers are considerably underpaid when compared to other industrialized nations around the world. A study from Brookings.edu writes: "If we wanted to raise the relative salaries of American teachers to the level seen in Finland, we’d require a 10 percent raise for primary school teachers, an 18 percent raise in lower secondary, and a 28 percent raise for upper secondary school teachers."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

809K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy