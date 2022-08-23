Read full article on original website
Starkville Daily News
Wolverines start season on a good note
MABEN – The East Webster Wolverines kicked off their 2022 campaign on a high note, dismantling the South Pontotoc Cougars 35-7. Thanks to a great showing on defense and timely scoring on offense, East Webster was able to start the new season 1-0. For more on this story, read...
Starkville Daily News
Get Swept Up returns to Starkville on Wednesday
On Wednesday, August 31, the Starkville Greater Development Partnership is going to be hosting its nineteenth annual Get Swept Up. This community event is designed to help Starkville pick up litter and get cleaned up before the first Mississippi State football game of the season. Volunteers will take to the streets to help Starkville put on its best face on Wednesday morning from 7:30 to 11:00 a.m.
Starkville Daily News
Friday Night Under The Lights: Jackets meet the Falcons
The Yellow Jackets haven’t played a different team since the spring due to the fact that last week’s jamboree at Louisville was canceled thanks to weather. Columbus High School is the first team on the docket and the two teams will meet tonight to start the year. Jones...
Starkville Daily News
Georgia on the mind of the Volunteers
In a rare Saturday scheduled game, the Vols are in Carrollton, Georgia, getting set to take on the Trinity Collegiate Titans of South Carolina. Today’s kickoff is set for 4 p.m. (Mississippi time) on the University of West Georgia campus. All week Starkville Academy head football coach Chase Nicholson...
Starkville Daily News
Chargers lose decision to Tigers
Winona quarterback Chase Richardson scored five rushing touchdowns and passed for another as the Tigers outscored the Chargers 40-29 at Starkville’s Yellow Jacket Stadium. The game was played at the home of the Yellow Jackets because of poor field conditions with recent rain at Dale Davidson Field in Ackerman.
Starkville Daily News
Brandi Herrington keeps Starkville strong
When Brandi Duncan Herrington originally moved to Starkville for college in 1999 with her new husband Josh, she didn’t anticipate the long-term effects she would have on the Starkville community. Since Herrington came to the city to attend Mississippi State University twenty-three years ago, she has become active in the community as a business owner, a nonprofit director, and an artist, all while caring for her family.
Starkville Daily News
Jackets shut out Falcons 28-0
Rain has been an issue in the area for the last couple of weeks and did its damage to the field at Columbus High School. Coupled with the cleats on the grass and some sliding along the way and it deteriorated throughout the game. The Jackets did their job early...
Starkville Daily News
Porch Talk podcast host Alan Aldrige talks new record release
For the past four years, Alan Aldrige has been running the podcast Porch Talk, where he travels around the southeast interviewing musicians, artists, and entrepreneurs about their work and cultural issues. Now, Aldrige is excited about the release of his upcoming record, Porch Talk Volume One, after eighteen months of working on the record.
