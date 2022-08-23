On Wednesday, August 31, the Starkville Greater Development Partnership is going to be hosting its nineteenth annual Get Swept Up. This community event is designed to help Starkville pick up litter and get cleaned up before the first Mississippi State football game of the season. Volunteers will take to the streets to help Starkville put on its best face on Wednesday morning from 7:30 to 11:00 a.m.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO