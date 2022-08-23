DSCC: New Reporting Highlights "How Inflation Reduction Act Will Help Black Communities."

Read full article on original website
Biden administration makes largest-ever spend on ACA navigators
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, is spending $98.9 million in grant funding to 59 returning Navigator organizations for the 2023 Open Enrollment Period to help consumers navigate enrollment through the Marketplace, Medicaid, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Ted Cruz says forgiving student debt could help Democrats if ‘slacker baristas’ can ‘get off the bong’ long enough to vote
Ted Cruz says that the White House forgiving some student loans could help Democrats if “slacker baristas” can “get off the bong” long enough to vote.The US Senator, a Republican from Texas, complained that Joe Biden’s student loan announcement “could drive up turnout” among young voters on the Verdict with Ted Cruz show.The Biden administration announced earlier this week that it is forgiving up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those Americans earning less than $125,000 per year.And it will write off up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 per year.The move has...
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Can I Draw Social Security At 62 and Still Work Full Time?
All financial plans are important, but Social Security benefits play a profound role in preventing elderly poverty and are paid out at an important stage in a worker's life. With that in mind, it pays...
National Community Reinvestment Coalition: Consumer Advocate Groups Call On FDIC To Reject Ford Credit's ILC Charter Application
WASHINGTON , Aug. 26 (TNSgov) -- The National Community Reinvestment Coalition , an organization that works to uphold fair housing, fair lending and consumer protection laws, posted the following news release:. Ford Motor Company. should be denied deposit insurance for its proposed new. Ford. Credit industrial loan company (ILC) charter,...
Diabetics and their parents concerned about rising prices of insulin
WAUKESHA - A $750 billion health care, tax and climate bill was signed into law by President. a week ago. The bill would allow the Medicare program to negotiate prescription drug prices with pharmaceutical companies, according to the. Associated Press. . The bill means lower costs for seniors on medications,...
New Federal Law Expands Benefits To Veterans Exposed To Burn Pits And Toxic Substances, Allsup Reports
Belleville, Illinois , Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Joe Biden has signed into law the bipartisan Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022, expanding healthcare and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits during their military service. PACT acknowledges that the burn pit exposure has resulted in more than 20 toxic-exposure related conditions, according to Allsup, a nationwide provider of.
Hospitals finally face the music on price transparency
Two Georgia hospitals were recently fined $1.1 million for failing to publish their prices. The facilities had also ignored letters from the. asking them to publicly disclose what they charge for procedures. It's about time. The federal government directed hospitals to publish clear, consumer-friendly charge lists by the beginning of...
Investigators from Flinders University Have Reported New Data on Managed Care (Creating Political Will for Action On Health Equity: Practical Lessons for Public Health Policy Actors): Managed Care
-- Investigators discuss new findings in Managed Care. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Despite growing evidence on the social determinants of health and health equity, political action has not been commensurate. Little is known about how political will operates to enact pro-equity policies or not.”
Self-Insurance, Grant Planning on States' Cyber Agendas [Government Technology]
Aug. 26—States are increasingly turning to self-insurance as cyber policies raise premiums and reduce coverage, said Colorado CISO Ray Yepes during a FedInsider panel yesterday. "Almost every state is self-insured, and if not, they're working to become self-insured," Yepes said. Colorado. itself saw its insurance costs quadruple from. $500,000.
National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies Issues Public Comment to DOT
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. NHTSA-2022-0021-0001, was sent...
In Jackson Hole, Powell faces soaring inflation and a major Fed test
For months, the Federal Reserve has been under growing pressure to control inflation without jerking the economy into a recession. "The Fed feels like a passenger on the bus, along with Wall Street and investors and economists. The Fed doesn't feel like the driver of the bus, "said Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies at the conservative American…
Beware! The UK nationalized healthcare disservice is heading for America
My friend is an English-born naturalized American citizen, and he is troubled. , was stricken by severe abdominal pain, diagnosed with an acute gallbladder, and hospitalized for several weeks. They sent him home and as an outpatient, he had a tube placed in his gallbladder. With the tube finally removed, he now waits months, on a.
Is Florida about to end insurance discounts for properties prepping for climate change?
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) The “wokeness” police are coming for Florida’s insurance industry. At least that’s what Jimmy Patronis, the state’s chief financial officer, warned about in comments to the Florida Cabinet this week. In a meeting of the Florida Cabinet on Tuesday, Patronis...
Escalating interest rates in the US may be an opportunity for investments
The president of the Kansas City district of the Federal Reserve, Esther George, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV, released on Thursday, she does not know what will be the terminal interest rate of the current cycle of monetary tightening in the U.S., but evaluated that the basic rate may have to rise beyond 4% to control inflation in the country.
National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development Issues Public Comment to Treasury Dept.
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development.
Health Access California: Bill to Raise Fines on Health Plans Heads to Governor's Desk
Today the Legislature approved passage of SB 858 by Senator Scott Wiener which updates penalty amounts that the state can levy on health plans that don't meet state consumer protection standards. It now goes to. Governor Newsom. for final signature. Despite strong consumer protections for Californians in health plans regulated...
Affordability of Personal Auto Insurance 3x Worse in Louisiana Compared to Most Affordable State, IRC Study Finds
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The least affordable state for personal auto insurance continues to be Louisiana , where the share of household income going to pay for auto insurance was three time higher than in the most affordable state, according to a new study from the. Insurance Research Council.
