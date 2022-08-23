Risk Management Agency: USDA Offers Greater Protection, Flexibility With RMA's Transitional & Organic Grower Assistance

Read full article on original website
Investigators from Flinders University Have Reported New Data on Managed Care (Creating Political Will for Action On Health Equity: Practical Lessons for Public Health Policy Actors): Managed Care
-- Investigators discuss new findings in Managed Care. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Despite growing evidence on the social determinants of health and health equity, political action has not been commensurate. Little is known about how political will operates to enact pro-equity policies or not.”
World Insurance Associates Increases Greater Boston Presence with the Acquisition of Tarpey Insurance Group and Rush-Kent Insurance
Iselin, NJ , Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. Rush-Kent Insurance Agency Inc. (“Rush-Kent”) of. Arlington, MA. on. August 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Tarpey is...
Self-Insurance, Grant Planning on States' Cyber Agendas [Government Technology]
Aug. 26—States are increasingly turning to self-insurance as cyber policies raise premiums and reduce coverage, said Colorado CISO Ray Yepes during a FedInsider panel yesterday. "Almost every state is self-insured, and if not, they're working to become self-insured," Yepes said. Colorado. itself saw its insurance costs quadruple from. $500,000.
The Standard Promotes Nathan Whiteley to Assistant Vice President of Short Term Disability, Absence Management and Return to Work Services
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) has promoted Nathan Whiteley to assistant vice president of Short Term Disability, Absence Management and Return to Work Services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005058/en/. Nathan Whiteley. , assistant vice president of Short Term Disability, Absence Management and...
Four out of five homebuyers would reduce offers for poor maintenance
Four out of five homebuyers would consider reducing an offer if they found maintenance issues when viewing a property. This is in spite of the current climate of soaring house prices and lightening-speed sales in some areas. The finding comes from a new survey1 of 2,000. UK. adults, conducted by...
National Community Reinvestment Coalition: Consumer Advocate Groups Call On FDIC To Reject Ford Credit's ILC Charter Application
WASHINGTON , Aug. 26 (TNSgov) -- The National Community Reinvestment Coalition , an organization that works to uphold fair housing, fair lending and consumer protection laws, posted the following news release:. Ford Motor Company. should be denied deposit insurance for its proposed new. Ford. Credit industrial loan company (ILC) charter,...
Patent Issued for Dependency management in software development (USPTO 11409507): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Shepherd, Nate ( Bloomington, IL , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Software development projects can be developed according to different development methodologies, such as a waterfall development methodology or an agile development methodology. In the waterfall development methodology, developers may develop an entire software development project in full over a relatively long period of time. However, in many cases, the waterfall development methodology can lead to long periods of time going by before it becomes apparent that the software development project is not meeting its goals. Many developers thus prefer the agile development methodology, which prioritizes creating distinct and smaller components of a larger software development project on a more rapid schedule. For example, a software development project can be broken into smaller components, such as epics, features, and/or stories. Each of these smaller components can be developed individually on relatively short timeframes, such as during program increments (PIs) that may be measured in weeks. Accordingly, the agile development methodology may allow issues with any of the smaller components to be found and corrected relatively quickly.
Researchers’ Work from University of Washington Focuses on Managed Care (Measuring the Availability of Human Resources for Health and Its Relationship To Universal Health Coverage for 204 Countries and Territories From 1990 To 2019: a …): Managed Care
-- Investigators discuss new findings in Managed Care. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Human resources for health (HRH) include a range of occupations that aim to promote or improve human health. The UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the WHO Health Workforce 2030 strategy have drawn attention to the importance of HRH for achieving policy priorities such as universal health coverage (UHC).”
Policy’s flood limit does not control amount of coverage for nursing facility’s business loss, justices find
HOUSTON – The 14th Court of Appeals concluded today that a policy’s flood endorsement does not control the amount of coverage available for a nursing facility’s business losses resulting from Hurricane Harvey flooding.The 14th Court’s opinion stems from a dispute over insurance coverage between Seven Acres Jewish Care Services and The Hanover Casualty Company. As a result of…
“Electronic Device Data Capture For Property Insurance Quotes” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220253948): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventors Davis , Timothy Joel ( Warrenville, IL , US); Engelhorn, Amy (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by...
Research from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law Yields New Study Findings on Climate Change (Agricultural Insurance, Climate Change, and Food Security: Evidence from Chinese Farmers): Climate Change
-- Investigators publish new report on climate change. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “As an effective risk management mechanism, agricultural insurance can reduce the risk of uncertainty in agricultural production and guarantee food security.”. The news editors obtained a quote from the research...
National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies Issues Public Comment to DOT
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. NHTSA-2022-0021-0001, was sent...
Catholic University of Korea Reports Findings in Health Services (How public and private health insurance coverage mitigates catastrophic health expenditures in Republic of Korea): Health and Medicine – Health Services
2022 AUG 26 (NewsRx) -- By a News Reporter-Staff News Editor at Education Daily Report -- New research on Health and Medicine - Health Services is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. Seoul, South Korea. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The private health insurance...
CompScience Receives Workers' Comp Insurance Industry Validation and Closes $6M Seed Round
SAN FRANCISCO , Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompScience announced closing a. seed round, capping successful risk reduction outcomes for insurance clients of brokers, carriers and reinsurers. CompScience has grown 5x year on year, and now covers 70% of the US market. Investors in the platform include. Working Capital...
METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal. (the "Superintendent") approved amendments to the By-Laws (as. "Company") previously approved by the Company's Board of Directors (the. "Board"), rendering them effective. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of. MetLife, Inc. The amendments: Board Committees • amend the...
Patent Application Titled “Reward System Related to a Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication System” Published Online (USPTO 20220253945): Allstate Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Slusar, Mark V. (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Many vehicles include sensors and internal computer systems designed to monitor and control vehicle operations, driving conditions, and driving functions. Advanced vehicles systems can perform such tasks as monitoring fuel consumption and optimizing engine operation to achieve higher fuel efficiency, detecting and correcting a loss of traction on an icy road, and detecting a collision and automatically contacting emergency services. Various vehicle-based communication systems allow vehicles to communicate with other devices inside or outside of the vehicle. For example, a Bluetooth system may enable communication between the vehicle and the driver’s mobile phone. Telematics systems may be configured to access vehicle computers and sensor data, including on-board diagnostics systems (OBD), and transmit the data to a display within the vehicle, a personal computer or mobile device, or to a centralized data processing system. Data obtained from vehicle sensors and OBD systems has been used for a variety of purposes, including maintenance, diagnosis, and analysis. Additionally, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication systems can be used to provide drivers with safety warnings and collision alerts based on data received from other nearby vehicles. Additionally, vehicles can include autonomous driving systems that assume all or part of real-time driving functions to operate the vehicle without real-time input from a human operator.
CARS・
National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development Issues Public Comment to Treasury Dept.
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development.
Affordability of Personal Auto Insurance 3x Worse in Louisiana Compared to Most Affordable State, IRC Study Finds
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The least affordable state for personal auto insurance continues to be Louisiana , where the share of household income going to pay for auto insurance was three time higher than in the most affordable state, according to a new study from the. Insurance Research Council.
Biden administration makes largest-ever spend on ACA navigators
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, is spending $98.9 million in grant funding to 59 returning Navigator organizations for the 2023 Open Enrollment Period to help consumers navigate enrollment through the Marketplace, Medicaid, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
Marketplace plans deny in-network health insurance claims more than you might think
INDIANAPOLIS — The rate of uninsured Americans has been declining, thanks to the Affordable Care Act and expansion of Medicaid in many states. suggests that having health insurance doesn't always mean the care you need will be covered, even if that care is provided in-network. The KFF analysis examined...
