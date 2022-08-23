ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5NEWS

Washington County Fair underway in Fayetteville

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Washington County Fair is here! Many people have been preparing for the week for quite some time, especially kids competing in livestock competitions. “We obviously feed them twice a day there are no weekends in the farming business. Just like we have to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Shooting at Washington County Fair in Fayetteville sends one to hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — About 10:30 p.m. Fayetteville Police responded to 2537 N. McConnell Ave, Washington County Fair Grounds, in regards to a shooting. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office already had several deputies working at the fairgrounds. Officers located one victim, and immediately began to render first aid. The victim was then transported to a local medical facility. “Initial investigation leads...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Muscadine grape workshop and field day set for September 19 in Clarksville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s Muscadine Grape Workshop and Field Day will be on Sept. 19 at the Fruit Research Station in Clarksville. The program will include updates on muscadine breeding research, grape tasting and a session about establishing a muscadine vineyard....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Beaver Lakes' proposed glamping site causing concern for residents

ROGERS, Ark. — Plans for a glamping campground on Beaver Lake cause concern for people who live nearby. The project is called “Contentment at Beaver Lake." The proposal went in front of the Benton County Planning Board earlier this month but was tabled. It's now on the agenda for September’s meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors are the possibility of environmental issues and the amount of traffic it could bring to what they describe as a quiet area.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Group reports available housing impacting growth in Harrison, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison’s Economic Development Commission (EDC) reports available housing is the biggest challenge affecting growth in the city. “We just have a dearth of homes, and we’ve got to make headway,” said Bob Largent with the Harrison Chamber of Commerce. “It’s the longest pole in the tent. It takes longer to get someone to buy, develop, build, and sell houses. It’s not an overnight project.”
HARRISON, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas' Largest United Methodist Church Considers Disaffiliation

More than 80 United Methodist Churches in Arkansas are looking to enter the process of disconnecting from the denomination over the issue of "human sexuality." Gary Mueller, the bishop of the Arkansas Annual Conference, says the division breaks his heart, but some churches are upholding what they consider the "biblical view of marriage between a man and woman."
933kwto.com

Dozens Evicted from Hollister Mobile Home Park

Dozens of residents of a mobile home park in Hollister are being forced to move out after new owners took over the park. The owners told residents of the Yacht Club Mobile Home Park they had four months to vacate. One of the new owners says residents can currently be...
HOLLISTER, MO

