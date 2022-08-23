Read full article on original website
Humane Society of the Ozarks offers shelter for animals despite lack of building
KNWA/FOX24 would like to feature the Humane Society of the Ozarks for this month's Clear the Shelters event.
Reflecting on a tragic night at Washington Co. Fair
WATCH the moment gunfire rang through the air. Fairgoers, including teenagers, couples and families with young ones, scrambled the grounds looking for an escape from the chaos.
Local residents devastated to see history leave northwest Arkansas
Local residents are sad to see what they consider a historical landmark in northwest Arkansas leave forever.
Washington County Fair underway in Fayetteville
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Washington County Fair is here! Many people have been preparing for the week for quite some time, especially kids competing in livestock competitions. “We obviously feed them twice a day there are no weekends in the farming business. Just like we have to...
KHBS
Fayetteville, Arkansas' drive-in movie theater to close after this weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 112 Drive-In movie theater in Fayetteville will shut down after this weekend. The last two movies it will screen are 'Grease' and 'Footloose'. Those two will show in a double feature on Friday and Saturday. The property is going to be redeveloped into a mixed-use...
Bentonville parent takes bus safety into her own hands
Amanda Hollis is a parent of a 10-year-old bus student who rides the bus every morning and afternoon.
Fayetteville police investigating shooting at Washington County Fairgrounds
Fayetteville police say they are investigating a potential shooting at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
A northwest Arkansas parent taking bus safety into her own hands
manda Hollis is parent of a 10-year-old bus rider who rides the bus every morning and afternoon.
Shooting at Washington County Fair in Fayetteville sends one to hospital
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — About 10:30 p.m. Fayetteville Police responded to 2537 N. McConnell Ave, Washington County Fair Grounds, in regards to a shooting. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office already had several deputies working at the fairgrounds. Officers located one victim, and immediately began to render first aid. The victim was then transported to a local medical facility. “Initial investigation leads...
salineriverchronicle.com
Muscadine grape workshop and field day set for September 19 in Clarksville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s Muscadine Grape Workshop and Field Day will be on Sept. 19 at the Fruit Research Station in Clarksville. The program will include updates on muscadine breeding research, grape tasting and a session about establishing a muscadine vineyard....
Mercy-Fort Smith to relocate visitor entrance
Mercy Hospital-Fort Smith visitors will begin entering through a new location as part of an ongoing expansion.
Suspect on the run after shooting leaves at least 1 injured at county fair
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — (FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.) -- At least one person has been shot in what police say was a targeted shooting at the Washington County Fair in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. when Fayetteville Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the...
Panic at Washington County Fair in Fayetteville as reports of ‘shooting’ lead to ‘stampede’ in Arkansas
REPORTS of a shooting at the Washington County Fair in Fayetteville have prompted panic and sent fair-goers running. Police and first responders have reportedly swarmed to the scene. There has not yet been confirmation that a shooting took place. However, multiple ambulances have been spotted at the scene. Witnesses have...
Summer Road Tour: Property opportunities in Bella Vista
With Bella Vista's scenic beauty, many who visit will want to settle down. To do that, one needs a place to live.
5newsonline.com
Beaver Lakes' proposed glamping site causing concern for residents
ROGERS, Ark. — Plans for a glamping campground on Beaver Lake cause concern for people who live nearby. The project is called “Contentment at Beaver Lake." The proposal went in front of the Benton County Planning Board earlier this month but was tabled. It's now on the agenda for September’s meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors are the possibility of environmental issues and the amount of traffic it could bring to what they describe as a quiet area.
KYTV
Group reports available housing impacting growth in Harrison, Ark.
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison’s Economic Development Commission (EDC) reports available housing is the biggest challenge affecting growth in the city. “We just have a dearth of homes, and we’ve got to make headway,” said Bob Largent with the Harrison Chamber of Commerce. “It’s the longest pole in the tent. It takes longer to get someone to buy, develop, build, and sell houses. It’s not an overnight project.”
KTLO
Man who lived in Marion Co. cave with female teen makes court appearance
A 40 year-old man found living in a cave with a 14-year-old girl listed as a runaway appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Isaac James Melder has listed addresses in Farmington and Yellville on documents in his case file. Because part of the incident involving Medler and the girl...
Former Bellevue Baptist Church employee arrested, accused of inappropriate behavior with children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former employee of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova has been accused of inappropriate behavior with minors. An arrest warrant was issued for Keenan Hord in Arkansas, the church said in a letter to parishioners. Hord was arrested in Fayetteville and is being held for a...
kuaf.com
Arkansas' Largest United Methodist Church Considers Disaffiliation
More than 80 United Methodist Churches in Arkansas are looking to enter the process of disconnecting from the denomination over the issue of "human sexuality." Gary Mueller, the bishop of the Arkansas Annual Conference, says the division breaks his heart, but some churches are upholding what they consider the "biblical view of marriage between a man and woman."
933kwto.com
Dozens Evicted from Hollister Mobile Home Park
Dozens of residents of a mobile home park in Hollister are being forced to move out after new owners took over the park. The owners told residents of the Yacht Club Mobile Home Park they had four months to vacate. One of the new owners says residents can currently be...
