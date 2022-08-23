ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin breakout possible as whales close in on sideways BTC price

Bitcoin (BTC) stayed strictly rangebound on Aug. 24 as buyers and sellers attempted to spark a breakout. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hovering near $21,500 at the Wall Street open. The pair had seen little action in the 24 hours prior, entering the fifth day of...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Why September is shaping up to be a potentially ugly month for Bitcoin price

Bitcoin (BTC) bulls should not get excited about the recovery from the June lows of $17,500 just yet as BTC heads into its riskiest month in the coming days. The psychology behind the "September effect" Historic data shows September being Bitcoin's worst month between 2013 and 2021, except in 2015...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

How to tell if a cryptocurrency project is a Ponzi scheme

The crypto world has experienced an increase in Ponzi schemes since 2016 when the market gained mainstream prominence. Many shady investment programs are designed to take advantage of the hype behind cryptocurrency booms to beguile impressionable investors. Ponzi schemes have become rampant in the sector primarily due to the decentralized...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Wen moon? Probably not soon: Why Bitcoin traders should make friends with the trend

The impact of Federal Reserve policy and Bitcoin’s higher timeframe market structure suggest that BTC price is not yet ready for a trend reversal. Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to chop below the $22,000 level and the wider narrative among traders and the mainstream media suggests that a risk-off sentiment is a dominant perspective ahead of this week’s Jackson Hole summit.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation

Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes

Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CoinTelegraph

Hetzner anti-crypto policies: A wake-up call for Ethereum’s future

Just when the Ethereum ecosystem reached its final stages in preparing for the much-anticipated upgrade, The Merge, german cloud provider Hetzner, reiterated its stance against allowing mining operations for both proof-of-stake (PoS) and proof-of-work (PoW) applications. Hetzner, a private, centralized cloud provider, stepped in on a discussion around running blockchain...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin Lightning Network vs Visa and Mastercard: How do they stack up?

Bitcoin (BTC) changed the world as a decentralized, nongovernmental form of currency that can facilitate peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions that transcend national borders. But despite this functionality, Bitcoin’s role as a payment mechanism has been called into question due to its low transaction throughput. The Bitcoin blockchain can handle up...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Millions of dollars in ETH lie unclaimed in presale wallets — but there's a way to get them back

Out in the cryptosphere, there's a vast amount of wealth that's seemingly out of reach. A long-running statistic suggests four million Bitcoin — almost 20% of the total supply — has been lost forever. Much of it was mined when the network was just beginning, with early adopters tearing their hair out after losing their private keys. One Welshman has endured a nine-year battle as he attempts to receive a hard drive containing 7,500 BTC from landfill.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Still waiting: SEC delays VanEck's third Bitcoin spot ETF application

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has pushed back a decision on the latest application for a Bitcoin (BTC) spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) by global investment firm VanEck. The company has long been trying to get the green light for what will be the first BTC ETF in...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Price analysis 8/26: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, SHIB, MATIC

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that the central bank will continue to use the “tools forcefully” to bring down inflation, which is close to its highest level in 40 years. He cautioned that the restrictive policy may remain for some time and warned that it could “bring some pain to households and businesses.”
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Why $20.8K is a critical level for Bitcoin | Find out now on Market Talks with Charlie Burton

In this week's episode of Market Talks, we welcome professional trader Charlie Burton. Charlie is a professional trader with 24 years of experience and has been trading full-time since 2001. He is the founder of EzeeTrader and Charlie Burton Trading. He is also undefeated in the annual London Forex show live trade-off for the five years it was running. He has also been featured in the hugely popular BBC documentary "Trader, Millions by the Minute." Charlie is one of the very few trading educators who is also a professional money manager trading FCA-regulated capital.
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Cryptocurrencies copying Bitcoin don’t really make the cut, experts say

Cointelegraph’s Joseph Hall interviewed Bitcoin (BTC) advocates Pierre and Morgen Rochard, the hosts of the Bitcoin for Advisors podcast, at the Surfin’ Bitcoin 2022 event held in France. The group talked about how France can attract more miners, where Bitcoin fits in terms of financial planning and the difference between Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Hawkish Fed comments and Bitcoin derivatives data point to further BTC downside

A $750 pump on Aug. 26 took Bitcoin (BTC) from $21,120 to $21,870 in less than two hours. However, the movement was completely erased after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the bank’s commitment to contain inflation by tightening the economy. Following Powell’s speech, BTC price dropped as low as $20,700.
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

FDIC–FTX spat is another reason for investors to get their funds off exchanges

Searching for more evidence that self-custody of your cryptocurrency holdings beats a centralized manager? Look to the latest action by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The agency sent a letter to FTX Exchange this month — along with four other entities — that included a cease-and-desist order for “false...
MARKETS

