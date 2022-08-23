Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin breakout possible as whales close in on sideways BTC price
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed strictly rangebound on Aug. 24 as buyers and sellers attempted to spark a breakout. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hovering near $21,500 at the Wall Street open. The pair had seen little action in the 24 hours prior, entering the fifth day of...
CoinTelegraph
Why September is shaping up to be a potentially ugly month for Bitcoin price
Bitcoin (BTC) bulls should not get excited about the recovery from the June lows of $17,500 just yet as BTC heads into its riskiest month in the coming days. The psychology behind the "September effect" Historic data shows September being Bitcoin's worst month between 2013 and 2021, except in 2015...
10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money
Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. See Our List: 100...
CoinTelegraph
How to tell if a cryptocurrency project is a Ponzi scheme
The crypto world has experienced an increase in Ponzi schemes since 2016 when the market gained mainstream prominence. Many shady investment programs are designed to take advantage of the hype behind cryptocurrency booms to beguile impressionable investors. Ponzi schemes have become rampant in the sector primarily due to the decentralized...
CoinTelegraph
Wen moon? Probably not soon: Why Bitcoin traders should make friends with the trend
The impact of Federal Reserve policy and Bitcoin’s higher timeframe market structure suggest that BTC price is not yet ready for a trend reversal. Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to chop below the $22,000 level and the wider narrative among traders and the mainstream media suggests that a risk-off sentiment is a dominant perspective ahead of this week’s Jackson Hole summit.
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation
Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
Washington Examiner
Social Security: Half of monthly $1,682 supplemental payment to be sent in just six days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income are scheduled to receive their first of two $841 checks in September in only six days. The first check will be sent out to those who are eligible on Sept. 1, with the next monthly payment coming on Sept. 30. September is one of...
CoinTelegraph
Hetzner anti-crypto policies: A wake-up call for Ethereum’s future
Just when the Ethereum ecosystem reached its final stages in preparing for the much-anticipated upgrade, The Merge, german cloud provider Hetzner, reiterated its stance against allowing mining operations for both proof-of-stake (PoS) and proof-of-work (PoW) applications. Hetzner, a private, centralized cloud provider, stepped in on a discussion around running blockchain...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin Lightning Network vs Visa and Mastercard: How do they stack up?
Bitcoin (BTC) changed the world as a decentralized, nongovernmental form of currency that can facilitate peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions that transcend national borders. But despite this functionality, Bitcoin’s role as a payment mechanism has been called into question due to its low transaction throughput. The Bitcoin blockchain can handle up...
CoinTelegraph
Millions of dollars in ETH lie unclaimed in presale wallets — but there's a way to get them back
Out in the cryptosphere, there's a vast amount of wealth that's seemingly out of reach. A long-running statistic suggests four million Bitcoin — almost 20% of the total supply — has been lost forever. Much of it was mined when the network was just beginning, with early adopters tearing their hair out after losing their private keys. One Welshman has endured a nine-year battle as he attempts to receive a hard drive containing 7,500 BTC from landfill.
CoinTelegraph
Still waiting: SEC delays VanEck's third Bitcoin spot ETF application
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has pushed back a decision on the latest application for a Bitcoin (BTC) spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) by global investment firm VanEck. The company has long been trying to get the green light for what will be the first BTC ETF in...
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 8/26: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, SHIB, MATIC
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that the central bank will continue to use the “tools forcefully” to bring down inflation, which is close to its highest level in 40 years. He cautioned that the restrictive policy may remain for some time and warned that it could “bring some pain to households and businesses.”
CoinTelegraph
Why $20.8K is a critical level for Bitcoin | Find out now on Market Talks with Charlie Burton
In this week's episode of Market Talks, we welcome professional trader Charlie Burton. Charlie is a professional trader with 24 years of experience and has been trading full-time since 2001. He is the founder of EzeeTrader and Charlie Burton Trading. He is also undefeated in the annual London Forex show live trade-off for the five years it was running. He has also been featured in the hugely popular BBC documentary "Trader, Millions by the Minute." Charlie is one of the very few trading educators who is also a professional money manager trading FCA-regulated capital.
CoinTelegraph
Cryptocurrencies copying Bitcoin don’t really make the cut, experts say
Cointelegraph’s Joseph Hall interviewed Bitcoin (BTC) advocates Pierre and Morgen Rochard, the hosts of the Bitcoin for Advisors podcast, at the Surfin’ Bitcoin 2022 event held in France. The group talked about how France can attract more miners, where Bitcoin fits in terms of financial planning and the difference between Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
The $64,000 Question Facing Ethereum: Will It Really Be Better After the Merge?
There is still more work ahead for Ethereum after the Merge. It may be time for investors to recalibrate expectations.
CoinTelegraph
Monthly Ethereum options data suggests $2K will remain an elusive target
Since failing to close above the $2,000 mark, Ether (ETH) price has faced a steep 16.8% correction, but this was not enough to give bears an edge in the August $1.27 billion monthly options expiry. Currently, there are mixed feelings about the network’s upcoming change to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus...
CoinTelegraph
Hawkish Fed comments and Bitcoin derivatives data point to further BTC downside
A $750 pump on Aug. 26 took Bitcoin (BTC) from $21,120 to $21,870 in less than two hours. However, the movement was completely erased after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the bank’s commitment to contain inflation by tightening the economy. Following Powell’s speech, BTC price dropped as low as $20,700.
CoinTelegraph
FDIC–FTX spat is another reason for investors to get their funds off exchanges
Searching for more evidence that self-custody of your cryptocurrency holdings beats a centralized manager? Look to the latest action by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The agency sent a letter to FTX Exchange this month — along with four other entities — that included a cease-and-desist order for “false...
