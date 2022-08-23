The Missouri State Parks’s latest communication about plastic trash clogging and littering our popular public areas blames the individual visitor; not the actual problem: the beverage companies selling single-use plastic bottles by the ton in areas where recycling access is limited and a large portion of collected recyclable refuse ends up in local landfills. Once landfills become full, a common chemical reaction catches the subterranean contents under pressure on fire and can smolder for decades in a toxic scenario St. Louisans endured for years, ruining property values and sickening many residents with rare cancers.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO