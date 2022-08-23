Read full article on original website
Frank Robinson named Missouri Senior Citizen
JEFFERSON CITY — A Perryville man has been selected as Missouri Senior Citizens of the Year. Frank Robinson was honored during a ceremony in the Missouri State Capitol. He was presented with a framed proclamation by Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Representatives Daler Wright and Rick Francis. First created...
Teletha Helen Pautler￼
Of Evansville, Illinois, passed away at 6:10 pm, Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Red Bud Regional Care, Red Bud, Illinois. Teletha, the oldest of three daughters, was born to the late Albert B. and Helen C. (nee Moll) Skidmore on June 4, 1926 at Cragan Farm, west of Evansville, Illinois.
SIU receives $1.3M grant to continue McNair Scholars Program
CARBONDALE, Ill. — A program that has helped hundreds of disadvantaged students earn advanced college degrees will continue at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, thanks to a $1.3 million federal grant that honors the memory of an astronaut. The university will receive five more years of funding for the Ronald...
Perryville man among this year’s Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inductees
PERRYVILLE — A Perryville man is among the inductees in the 2022 Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. Curt Vogel is listed among those who will be inducted into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame later this year. The Class of 2022 was announced Sunday, August 14th, 2022 at the...
August 26 River Region Sports Wrap
CHESTER – It was an awesome night last at Chester Country Club for the Lady Jackets, who shot their lowest team score of the season, beating Sparta 185-247. Senior Aubrie Medford and Junior Camryn Luthy had the low scores for the team and were co-medalists, both shooting 40. Individual...
Chester Personnel and Insurance Committee meets Tuesday
CHESTER – The Chester Personnel and Insurance Committee will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022 in the Chester Municipal Building, 1330 Swanwick Street, Chester. A portion of the meeting will be closed. The remainder will be open to the public. The tentative agenda:. NOTICE OF SPECIAL...
Ste. Genevieve man hurt in Highway 32 crash
JEFFERSON CITY — A 74-year-old Ste. Genevieve man suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash Friday on Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Robert J. Arnold was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus by a Ste. Genevieve County ambulance. The patrol says...
Perryville Police report
PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released its latest reports. 24-year-old Amanda M. Krull and 30-year-old Landon M. Torres, both of Perryville were charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police say the arrests came after a traffic stop in the 500 block of Morning Star Circle at 3:55 p.m. August 13th.
Ste. Genevieve County Commission meets Monday
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve County Clerk’s Office has released the tentative agenda for Monday’s meeting of the Ste. Genevieve County Commission. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. in the Ste. Genevieve County Courthouse. The meeting is open to the public. The tentative agenda:
