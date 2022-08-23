Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Columbia man sentenced to probation for Cole County armed robbery
One of two men arrested for an armed robbery in Cole County last year is sentenced. Dnozea Spain, of Columbia, pleaded down earlier this month to accessory to stealing. He was sentenced Friday to five years supervised probation. Spain and his alleged accomplice, Jerome Jones, of Jefferson City, were arrested...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for Friday. At about 9:30 pm in Chariton County, troopers arrested 49-year-old Gary L Owens of Buckner for alleged driving while suspended. He was held at the Chariton County Jail, pending the posting of bond. At about 10:20 pm...
kjluradio.com
Wrong-way driver collides with Boone County sheriff's deputy on Highway 63
A Centralia woman is arrested for driving while intoxicated after she’s caught driving the wrong way on Highway 63 in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says they started receiving calls last night around 10 p.m. about a wrong-way driver on Highway 63 near Pinnacles Road south of Sturgeon.
kchi.com
Brunswick Man Arrested By Troopers
A Brunswick man was arrested early this (Thursday) morning. At about 12:12 am, Troopers in Carroll County arrested 24-year-old ShyledonO Nichols for alleged DWI. He was processed at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and later released.
ktvo.com
Locating, apprehending Rongey sole reason U.S. marshals were in Kirksville
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — KTVO had heard rumors and speculation that so many U.S. marshals were brought in to help find wanted Adair County murder suspect Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, because he was possibly part of a meth-trafficking ring. We wanted to know if there was any truth...
kttn.com
Two from Salisbury injured in crash on Highway 24
Two residents of Salisbury were hurt Saturday afternoon east of Salisbury on Highway 24. The driver of the car, 84-year-old June Arp of Salisbury, was taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. A passenger in the car, 86-year-old Clifford Arp of Moberly, was taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup, 57-year-old Loren Miller of Centralia, was not reported hurt.
krcgtv.com
Columbia man charged with firing multiple shots at woman's car, home
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County Jail on numerous charges after he allegedly stalked, threatened, and harassed a former girlfriend, finally shooting several rounds into her car and home Sunday evening. 39-year-old Johnathan Mosley is charged with 1st-degree Domestic Assault, three counts...
Moberly man charged with threat to nursing home
A Moberly man was charged Wednesday on allegations that he threatened to "clear out" a nursing home. The post Moberly man charged with threat to nursing home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Saturday fundraiser set for Moniteau County teen shot in February incident
Family and friends are hoping for a good turnout Saturday afternoon to raise money for a young Moniteau County man who was brutally shot during a February incident near Russellville. A young man named Tagan was one of the three people allegedly shot by 19-year-old Ethan Bondurant of California. One...
kchi.com
Booked On Drug Charges
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked 32-year-old Savannah Kathryn Jimenez into the Randolph County Jail following her arrest on Wednesday for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is set at $7,500.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Salisbury Man On Randolph County Warrant
A Salisbury resident, 25-year-old Remington L Gash, was arrested by troopers in Chariton county at about 9:35 pm Monday. The arrest was on a Randolph County warrant for alleged no insurance. Gash was taken to the Chariton County Jail pending the posting of bond.
kjluradio.com
Mental evaluation ordered for man accused of attempted murder spree in mid-Missouri
A Colorado state man who attempted to go on a murdering spree in mid-Missouri last year must undergo a mental evaluation. Eric Townsend was arrested in October 2021 after hitting a woman’s car in Cooper County near Boonville. Court documents state Townsend then dragged the woman from her car, hit and strangled her, then stole her car. He was arrested in Saline County after he stopped at a business along I-70. As officers were arresting Townsend, he allegedly told them he only stopped to find someone else to kill.
abc17news.com
Fayette shooting suspect charged with first-degree murder in CMU student death
FAYETTE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Howard County prosecutor has charged a suspect after a Thursday night fatal shooting of a senior Central Methodist University football player in Fayette. Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of Torrance Evans, according to online court documents. Fayette Police responded...
Four hurt in north Boone County crash
A crash closed part of Highway 124 north of Columbia on Monday night. The post Four hurt in north Boone County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
Kirksville man 1 of 2 charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Kirksville man is one of two suspects charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a Columbia, Missouri, grocery store on Saturday afternoon. Joshua Dudley, 22, of Kirksville, was arrested Saturday night for second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action for the death of a Columbia man.
abc17news.com
Bus with students onboard, car crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A bus and car crashed on Business Loop 70 in Columbia on Thursday afternoon. Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said no one on the Hickman High School bus was hurt in the crash on Business Loop 70 East and Seventh St. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the school's east exit.
muddyrivernews.com
Vandalia, Mo., woman in Pike County Jail on drug charges after traffic stop
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Vandalia, Mo., woman is in the Pike County Jail on drug charges after a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 54, west of Pittsfield, on a 2009 Jaguar at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. After an investigation, a passenger, Danielle L. Adams, 39, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Six men charged in University of Missouri hazing case appear in court Thursday
Five of the men charged with hazing in connection with the University of Missouri Phi Gamma Delta hazing case are scheduled for their first appearance in court Thursday. The post Six men charged in University of Missouri hazing case appear in court Thursday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Authorities say there's no indiciation that Adair County murder suspect in in Randolph County
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reassuring the public that it’s unlikely that an Adair County murder suspect is in the area. An intense manhunt is underway for former Army soldier Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. He’s charged with first-degree murder and five other felonies for the July 5 murder of Stephen Munn, 54, of Kirksville. Rongey is accused of fatally shooting and dismembering Munn before burning his body. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
kjluradio.com
Football player at CMU in Fayette shot and killed, one in custody
A football player at Central Methodist University in Fayette is shot and killed after a dispute with a roommate. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the shooting took place at an off-campus house on North Linn Street around 6:30 last night. A junior at CMU, Torrance Evans, from Memphis, Tennessee, was shot and killed by his roommate. The roommate has been identified as a fellow football player, Kundarrius Taylor, 23, also of Memphis. The Patrol says Taylor turned himself into police when they arrived on the scene.
