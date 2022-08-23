Read full article on original website
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
easternpafootball.com
Downingtown West’s Jake Kucera makes a triumphant return in 48-13 win over Highland
The rattling rails of the rollercoasters could be overheard in the background, and the cool breeze pushing off the Atlantic Ocean on Friday afternoon gave Carey Stadium a reprieve from the heat in Ocean City, New Jersey, at the Battle of the Beach. It was a fitting tableau for the...
easternpafootball.com
Falcons Refuse To Yield As Cedar Crest Stymies Lincoln, Opens Promising Campaign With Intriguing Nonconference Victory
If you’re a high school football fan living in central Pennsylvania unless of course you’ve been living under a rock for the last couple of years I suppose, you’ve probably already heard the news by now that the 13 football programs that as of just this past season who had made up the Berks County Interscholastic Athletic Association have since joined forces with the more than two dozen schools that already compete within the Lancaster-Lebanon League to form a mammoth 37-team high school super conference that will almost surely rub elbows with that of other illustrious and prideful leagues from around the state. Yet for all the newfangled changes that such a seismic shift has already brought about and will almost certainly continue to bring about within the local landscape of all things pigskin, perhaps the one common phrase that was uttered the most amongst those who have taken the time to digest such a large swath of teams suddenly getting intermingled in a hopper with one another almost overnight was that “Section One largely remains unchanged save for the addition of Reading High.”
easternpafootball.com
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech snaps 19-game losing streak with win over Shenandoah Valley
ALMEIDA – Two years ago, it was Shenandoah Valley that carried a long losing streak into its late-season meeting with Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, and after a back and forth contest, the Blue Devils came away with a 37-34 victory to snap a 34-game losing streak and pick up their first win in over three years.
easternpafootball.com
Windber defeats Fairfield with 57-0 win
John Shuster and Windber Area Football were coming off their first district title game appearance since 2017. The Ramblers hadn’t won since 2008. They faced top-seeded Westinghouse in District 5-8 Class 2A championship last season and fell in a heartbreaking 35-34 loss when a field-goal attempt went wide right at the end of regulation.
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Halifax Wildcats (3)
2021 Record: 1-7 Stadium: Halifax Area Athletic Field. Offensive Starters Returning: (7) Defensive Starters Returning: (8) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Our success may depend upon the maturity of our young but aggressive team as we will be starting four freshmen, and two sophomores with just one possible senior. Our focus on details along with consistency is going to play a pivotal role in what success we will have.”
easternpafootball.com
Wyomissing Blasts Kennard-Dale 49-0
WYOMISSING – New year; new league; no problem. The defending District III 3A champion Wyomissing Area Spartans began their time in the newly refurbished Lancaster-Lebanon League with a 49-0 drubbing of visiting YAIAA Division Two champion Kennard Dale. The Rams, who finished last season with a record of 10-2...
easternpafootball.com
Mount Carmel edges North Schuylkill 25-17
ASHLAND – Since the 2018 season, Mount Carmel has had two major monkeys on its back. The Red Tornados have only lost 10 games on the field during that time (not including a few forfeits during the shortened 2020 season). Astoundingly, nine of those losses have been to just two teams – North Schuylkill and Southern Columbia.
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Emmaus Hornets (11)
Offensive Starters Returning: (8) Defensive Starters Returning: (4) Special Team Starters Returning: (2) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Offensively we need to be able to run the ball consistently. We need to cut down on turnovers and penalties which hindered our offensive production last year. Last, but not least, we need to finish in the RedZone. We missed a lot of scoring opportunities down in the RedZone.”
easternpafootball.com
Southern Columbia beats Berwick Area 42-27
BERWICK – Mike Bennett rattled off everything which went so right for Berwick in the first half of Friday’s season opener against five-time defending state champion Southern Columbia. There was an effective running game. A handful of key pass plays to extend drives led to two touchdowns. And...
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Upper Perkiomen Indians (1)
League: Pioneer Athletic Conference – Frontier Division. Offensive Starters Returning: (3) Defensive Starters Returning: (5) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “We now have a bit more depth, but we are very young and inexperienced. The key is getting our timing with a very talented QB who came back to U.P. from the 8-man ball at Perkiomen School and our inexperienced WR’s. The line is a mix of veterans (Hill and Carducci) with some youth. Going to take time for all of this to mesh, but we are moving in the right direction.”
easternpafootball.com
Shamokin holds on for 13-10 win over Lewisburg
LEWISBURG – Oftentimes, missed scoring opportunities will come back to haunt you. On Saturday night, Shamokin went just 1-of-4 in red zone scoring opportunities against Lewisburg, but thanks to its standout defense, managed to still come away with a win, 13-9, over the Green Dragons. “This was the game...
