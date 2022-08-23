ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manheim, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
easternpafootball.com

Falcons Refuse To Yield As Cedar Crest Stymies Lincoln, Opens Promising Campaign With Intriguing Nonconference Victory

If you’re a high school football fan living in central Pennsylvania unless of course you’ve been living under a rock for the last couple of years I suppose, you’ve probably already heard the news by now that the 13 football programs that as of just this past season who had made up the Berks County Interscholastic Athletic Association have since joined forces with the more than two dozen schools that already compete within the Lancaster-Lebanon League to form a mammoth 37-team high school super conference that will almost surely rub elbows with that of other illustrious and prideful leagues from around the state. Yet for all the newfangled changes that such a seismic shift has already brought about and will almost certainly continue to bring about within the local landscape of all things pigskin, perhaps the one common phrase that was uttered the most amongst those who have taken the time to digest such a large swath of teams suddenly getting intermingled in a hopper with one another almost overnight was that “Section One largely remains unchanged save for the addition of Reading High.”
BERKS COUNTY, PA
easternpafootball.com

Windber defeats Fairfield with 57-0 win

John Shuster and Windber Area Football were coming off their first district title game appearance since 2017. The Ramblers hadn’t won since 2008. They faced top-seeded Westinghouse in District 5-8 Class 2A championship last season and fell in a heartbreaking 35-34 loss when a field-goal attempt went wide right at the end of regulation.
WINDBER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Manheim, PA
Football
Manheim, PA
Sports
City
Manheim, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
easternpafootball.com

2022 Team Preview: Halifax Wildcats (3)

2021 Record: 1-7 Stadium: Halifax Area Athletic Field. Offensive Starters Returning: (7) Defensive Starters Returning: (8) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Our success may depend upon the maturity of our young but aggressive team as we will be starting four freshmen, and two sophomores with just one possible senior. Our focus on details along with consistency is going to play a pivotal role in what success we will have.”
HALIFAX, PA
easternpafootball.com

Wyomissing Blasts Kennard-Dale 49-0

WYOMISSING – New year; new league; no problem. The defending District III 3A champion Wyomissing Area Spartans began their time in the newly refurbished Lancaster-Lebanon League with a 49-0 drubbing of visiting YAIAA Division Two champion Kennard Dale. The Rams, who finished last season with a record of 10-2...
WYOMISSING, PA
easternpafootball.com

Mount Carmel edges North Schuylkill 25-17

ASHLAND – Since the 2018 season, Mount Carmel has had two major monkeys on its back. The Red Tornados have only lost 10 games on the field during that time (not including a few forfeits during the shortened 2020 season). Astoundingly, nine of those losses have been to just two teams – North Schuylkill and Southern Columbia.
ASHLAND, PA
easternpafootball.com

2022 Team Preview: Emmaus Hornets (11)

Offensive Starters Returning: (8) Defensive Starters Returning: (4) Special Team Starters Returning: (2) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Offensively we need to be able to run the ball consistently. We need to cut down on turnovers and penalties which hindered our offensive production last year. Last, but not least, we need to finish in the RedZone. We missed a lot of scoring opportunities down in the RedZone.”
EMMAUS, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
easternpafootball.com

Southern Columbia beats Berwick Area 42-27

BERWICK – Mike Bennett rattled off everything which went so right for Berwick in the first half of Friday’s season opener against five-time defending state champion Southern Columbia. There was an effective running game. A handful of key pass plays to extend drives led to two touchdowns. And...
BERWICK, PA
easternpafootball.com

2022 Team Preview: Upper Perkiomen Indians (1)

League: Pioneer Athletic Conference – Frontier Division. Offensive Starters Returning: (3) Defensive Starters Returning: (5) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “We now have a bit more depth, but we are very young and inexperienced. The key is getting our timing with a very talented QB who came back to U.P. from the 8-man ball at Perkiomen School and our inexperienced WR’s. The line is a mix of veterans (Hill and Carducci) with some youth. Going to take time for all of this to mesh, but we are moving in the right direction.”
PENNSBURG, PA
easternpafootball.com

Shamokin holds on for 13-10 win over Lewisburg

LEWISBURG – Oftentimes, missed scoring opportunities will come back to haunt you. On Saturday night, Shamokin went just 1-of-4 in red zone scoring opportunities against Lewisburg, but thanks to its standout defense, managed to still come away with a win, 13-9, over the Green Dragons. “This was the game...
LEWISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy