Westfield, IA

KLEM

Gehlen Catholic Football Sports Deep Roster for 2022

Gehlen Catholic football made the postseason in 2021 for just the second time under head coach Jeremy Schindler. A lot of the pieces are back after that taste of postseason football, and Coach Schindler says the Jays have been showing good energy in practice. The Jays return their quarterback in...
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Top-ranked West Sioux football hosts Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in Week 1

Even though it’s not a district football game between West Sioux and H-M-S, Falcons coach Ryan Schwiesow is eager that their Week 1 game will have a playoff feel to it. The Falcons are ranked in the No. 1 spot in Class 1A by Radio Iowa, while Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn is No. 3 in Class A.
HAWARDEN, IA
kiwaradio.com

Friday Football Preview for August 26th

It’s opening night for most high school football teams Friday night. Our broadcast coverage includes Sheldon at Sioux Center on KIWA AM 1550 and 100.7 FM. On KIWA FM 105.3 it’s Boyden Hull Rock Valley at Central Lyon George Little Rock. Orab Head Coach Tyler Lloyd and his...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KLEM

Remsen St. Mary’s Football Has High Expectations for 2022

Remsen St. Mary’s football is working on a stretch of three consecutive seasons ending with trips to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The expectations are there once again for Remsen St. Mary’s who opens the season ranked in the top-spot in the Radio Iowa Football Poll. Head football coach Tim Osterman says, while some of the main guys are back this year, some of the other roles around those guys will need to be replaced.
REMSEN, IA
KLEM

Kingsley-Pierson Football Will Try to Continue Momentum Into 2022

Kingsley-Pierson football made a return trip to the playoffs last year marking their first postseason appearance since 2015. The Panthers ran into an outstanding Remsen St. Mary’s team in the playoffs but, before that, were playing some great football. Head Coach Geoff Olson says he’s been able to continue that momentum from last year with a well-experienced group of guys returning.
PIERSON, IA
KLEM

Friday News, August 26

Iowa State University Area Agronomist Joel De Jong retires next week, after over 40 years of service, most of it from his office in Plymouth County. His work in his assigned crop reporting district in northwest Iowa has been rewarding…. His work has been through partnerships, businesses, area colleges, and...
LE MARS, IA
dordt.edu

Dordt University welcomes new faculty

Dordt University is pleased to introduce new faculty hires:. Nathaniel Benjamin will join the Dordt University community as an assistant professor of mathematics. Nathaniel earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and a Bachelor of Education in Secondary Education Mathematics from Kutztown University. For the past five years, Benjamin has been working on earning a Doctor of Philosophy in Mathematics from Iowa State University, which he is scheduled to complete this summer.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KLEM

Remsen Woman wins Company Contest

Jan Hofman of Remsen (second from left) won a 10-thousand dollars check in a nationwide drawing of customers of TCC. The company also donated 10-thousand dollars on Jan’s behalf to St Judes Childrens Hospital. Pictured from left – TCC Manager Sherri Bauman, Jan Hofman, and two TCC employees. They...
REMSEN, IA
KLEM

Joel Nason

Joel Nason, 44, of Akron, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, August 22, 2022, at his home. Celebration of Life Service will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Pastor Suzi Larson from Wesley United Methodist Church in Akron will officiate. Private family burial will be prior to the services at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
AKRON, IA
kynt1450.com

Ambulance Called to Yankton High School

An ambulance was called to Yankton High School today around 9:30. Dispatch traffic at the time indicated that the call was for a student who suffered a negative reaction to medication. Yankton Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kindle says the sick student was taken out of the school.
K92.3

Iowa Community Seeing ‘Alarming’ Amount of Bats Entering Homes

Unless you're Bruce Wayne, I think it's safe to say most people aren't the biggest fans of bats. In fact, one evening while I was out walking with my girlfriend and her dog, we saw a few bats flying overhead as the sun was about to set. I simply mentioned it and my lady immediately got squeamish. I wouldn't say I'm at that level of disgust with what some have deemed the 'rats of the sky,' but I wouldn't say I'd exactly like to see one (or multiple) of them up close, either.
KLEM

David A. Kelly

David A. Kelly, 72, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mauerjohnsonfh.com.
LE MARS, IA
Hot 104.7

This Iconic Old-Time Drive-In Food Joint Is A Must In Yankton

If you grew up in Yankton or spent any time in the Yankton area at all, what you're about to read will come as no surprise to you. Growing up in Yankton back in the day meant a couple of things, one car dealership, everyone hung out at Lewis & Clark Lake on weekends, and fast food joints were few but favorites.
YANKTON, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

This Haunted Hotel Is So Close To Sioux Falls

Not to be confused with the hotel in Greece or Idaho Springs, Colorado, you will definitely want to be prepared for your stay at the historic Argo Hotel in Crofton, Nebraska. Because some say it's haunted!. Yes, haunted. Owner Frank Marsh says, "I'm more of a believer now. Some of...
CROFTON, NE

