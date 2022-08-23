Read full article on original website
Gehlen Catholic Football Sports Deep Roster for 2022
Gehlen Catholic football made the postseason in 2021 for just the second time under head coach Jeremy Schindler. A lot of the pieces are back after that taste of postseason football, and Coach Schindler says the Jays have been showing good energy in practice. The Jays return their quarterback in...
Top-ranked West Sioux football hosts Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in Week 1
Even though it’s not a district football game between West Sioux and H-M-S, Falcons coach Ryan Schwiesow is eager that their Week 1 game will have a playoff feel to it. The Falcons are ranked in the No. 1 spot in Class 1A by Radio Iowa, while Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn is No. 3 in Class A.
Friday Football Preview for August 26th
It’s opening night for most high school football teams Friday night. Our broadcast coverage includes Sheldon at Sioux Center on KIWA AM 1550 and 100.7 FM. On KIWA FM 105.3 it’s Boyden Hull Rock Valley at Central Lyon George Little Rock. Orab Head Coach Tyler Lloyd and his...
Remsen St. Mary’s Football Has High Expectations for 2022
Remsen St. Mary’s football is working on a stretch of three consecutive seasons ending with trips to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The expectations are there once again for Remsen St. Mary’s who opens the season ranked in the top-spot in the Radio Iowa Football Poll. Head football coach Tim Osterman says, while some of the main guys are back this year, some of the other roles around those guys will need to be replaced.
Kingsley-Pierson Football Will Try to Continue Momentum Into 2022
Kingsley-Pierson football made a return trip to the playoffs last year marking their first postseason appearance since 2015. The Panthers ran into an outstanding Remsen St. Mary’s team in the playoffs but, before that, were playing some great football. Head Coach Geoff Olson says he’s been able to continue that momentum from last year with a well-experienced group of guys returning.
Friday News, August 26
Iowa State University Area Agronomist Joel De Jong retires next week, after over 40 years of service, most of it from his office in Plymouth County. His work in his assigned crop reporting district in northwest Iowa has been rewarding…. His work has been through partnerships, businesses, area colleges, and...
Dordt University welcomes new faculty
Dordt University is pleased to introduce new faculty hires:. Nathaniel Benjamin will join the Dordt University community as an assistant professor of mathematics. Nathaniel earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and a Bachelor of Education in Secondary Education Mathematics from Kutztown University. For the past five years, Benjamin has been working on earning a Doctor of Philosophy in Mathematics from Iowa State University, which he is scheduled to complete this summer.
Remsen Woman wins Company Contest
Jan Hofman of Remsen (second from left) won a 10-thousand dollars check in a nationwide drawing of customers of TCC. The company also donated 10-thousand dollars on Jan’s behalf to St Judes Childrens Hospital. Pictured from left – TCC Manager Sherri Bauman, Jan Hofman, and two TCC employees. They...
Joel Nason
Joel Nason, 44, of Akron, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, August 22, 2022, at his home. Celebration of Life Service will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Pastor Suzi Larson from Wesley United Methodist Church in Akron will officiate. Private family burial will be prior to the services at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
The Exchange 08.24.22: Sioux City School Board chooses new member Friday; Attorney Bob Tiefenthaler to join Iowa District Court 3b; Doing right by U.S. veterans
This week on The Exchange we talk about education, the needs of veterans and more. Today on the program we hear from seven applicants who want to fill in the remainder of the tenure school board member Dr. Juline Albert of Western Iowa tech who resigned a few weeks ago,
Ambulance Called to Yankton High School
An ambulance was called to Yankton High School today around 9:30. Dispatch traffic at the time indicated that the call was for a student who suffered a negative reaction to medication. Yankton Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kindle says the sick student was taken out of the school.
Vermillion hires new police chief
The city of Vermillion has hired its next police chief.
Unusual amount of bats being found in Siouxlanders’ homes
Bats are an important part of the ecosystem, but they're not so welcome inside anyone's house.
David A. Kelly
David A. Kelly, 72, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mauerjohnsonfh.com.
2-year-old in critical condition after pool incident, SCPD says
A child is apparently in critical condition after an incident occurred with an above-ground pool at a Sioux City residence.
Sioux City Area Parents Put in a Pinch After Popular Before-and-After School Program Faces Problems
Thousands of students returned to class today in Sioux City. But issues facing an after-school program took the excitement out of the milestone for some families in the metro area. Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer explains. “I have always been happy with their service.”. For years, this Sioux City...
