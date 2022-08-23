Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
SD Army National Guard commissions seven new officers
The South Dakota Army National Guard welcomed seven new officers to its ranks during a commissioning ceremony at Camp Rapid, Aug. 19, 2022. The ceremony commemorated their completion of Officer Candidate School Class 66, which consisted of a year and a half of training to become future leaders in the SDARNG.
drgnews.com
South Dakota brand inspection rules differ on each side of the Missouri River
You might think cattle rustlin’ disappeared with the days of the Old West, but it’s still happening in this modern day and age. State Brand Inspector Kyle Rossow says cattle inspection requirements at sale barns are different depending on which side of the state you’re on. Rossow...
drgnews.com
Farm Rescue adds Illinois to service footprint
Farm Rescue, a nonprofit organization that provides free planting, haying, harvesting, commodity hauling and livestock feeding assistance to farm families who have experienced a major injury, illness or natural disaster, will soon be adding Illinois to its growing list of service states. Operations will begin with spring planting assistance in...
drgnews.com
464 students awarded the Build Dakota Scholarship for the 2022-23 school year
The eighth cohort of Build Dakota Scholarship Fund students will begin classes this month (Aug. 2022), helping to fill the gap of essential workforce needs for South Dakota. Build Dakota aims to support students entering high-need workforce programs at South Dakota’s technical colleges to fill the state’s technical career fields with skilled professionals. The scholarships cover tuition and fees, books, equipment, and other related program expenses for eligible programs within nine high-need industry areas at South Dakota’s four technical colleges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
drgnews.com
Dakota State University sharing in $3M in grants to help entrepreneurs combat increase in cyberattacks
This week (Aug. 23, 2022) the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced nearly $3 million in new grant funding for three state delegates– one of which is South Dakota– to help emerging small businesses develop their cybersecurity infrastructure. Dakota State University in Madison, SD, is getting just shy...
drgnews.com
Inflation’s harsh realities on display as Fed officials meet
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — A half-hour drive or so from the resort where the high priests of international finance have convened in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to discuss the world’s economic challenges, a food bank distributes meals from a commercial garage. Across the street, a collection of townhomes that will sell for millions is nearing completion. “Unparalleled luxury,” its website says, in a “truly relaxing oasis.” As the Federal Reserve’s annual economic symposium gets under way at a lodge in Grand Teton National Park, some of the very problems Fed officials are grappling with — high inflation, soaring rental costs and home prices, and stark economic inequality — are plainly visible near the idyllic setting.
Comments / 0