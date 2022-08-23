Read full article on original website
Related
Macy's Stock Rises Despite Falling Sales and Earnings: Here's Why
The second quarter represented a step backward compared to 2021, but results still exceeded expectations.
Ross Stores Is the Latest Off-Price Retailer to Post ‘Disappointing Sales’ in Q2
Ross Stores is the latest off-price retailer to post disappointing sales in the second quarter, as spiking inflation impacts consumer buying habits. On Thursday, the Dublin, Calif.-based company reported total sales in Q2 of $4.6 billion versus $4.8 billion in the prior-year period. Comparable-store sales were down 7% compared with a robust 15% increase in last year’s second quarter, which was the retailer’s strongest period of 2021. Net income was $385 million in Q2, down from $494 million in the same period last year. “We are disappointed with our sales results, which were impacted by the mounting inflationary pressures our customers faced,...
Nordstrom Taking ‘Aggressive’ Markdowns at Rack as It Works to Build Premium Offering
Wall Street hit Nordstrom hard on Wednesday, with shares for the Seattle-based retailer dropping nearly 20% a day after the company said it had to take extra markdowns on clearance items to move inventory as demand softened in July. Much of the company’s earnings call on Tuesday afternoon focused on the retailer’s off-priced Rack banner, which saw July sales decelerate by 9 percentage points compared to the first two months of the quarter. On the call, CEO Erik Nordstrom said that the deceleration was more pronounced in the lowest income customer segments, which represent a greater proportion of Rack’s customer base...
Dollar Tree cuts profit forecast on planned price cuts at Family Dollar
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) trimmed its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, blaming price cuts at its Family Dollar stores in an effort to spur demand among lower-income shoppers and compete with other retailers that have been ramping up discounts.
RELATED PEOPLE
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
These Nordstrom Sale Picks Are Selling Fast — Up to 50% Off
Get these amazing sale pieces at Nordstrom that we just found before they're completely sold out — find out more
Some Dillards Stores Are Closing — Retailer Isn't Going Out of Business
It's rare to see a Dillard’s store standing alone. That’s because the department store strategically places itself in locations such as malls and shopping centers that are known to generate significant foot traffic. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, foot traffic has been declining, forcing stores like Dillard’s to shut down locations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Walmart is a top US inflation gauge
As the nation’s biggest retailer and employer, Walmart is considered one of the best inflation gauges out there — and investors will be paying close attention when the company's second-quarter earnings for its 2023 fiscal year are released Tuesday morning. CEO Doug McMillon warned last quarter that price...
Coach Outlet's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back: Get $15 Flip Flops, $25 Wristlets, $70 Bags & More Deals
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Gap Stock Surges On Surprise Q2 Profit, But 2022 Outlook Scrapped
Gap Inc. (GPS) shares moved firmly Friday trading following a surprise second quarter profit that offset a muted near-term outlook linked to bulging inventories and softer clothing demand. Gap, which also operates the Old Navy and Banana Republic brands, pulled its full-year guidance for earnings of between 30 cents and...
Macy’s Cuts Guidance as Consumers Pull Back Spending, Despite Beating Expectations in Q2
Shares for Macy’s Inc. were up 6.5% on Tuesday morning after the department store beat expectations in the second quarter. Net sales in the second quarter fell slightly to $5.6 billion from $5.65 billion a year earlier. This was still above market expectations with estimates for the quarter at $5.49 billion. On the company’s second quarter earnings call on Tuesday, CEO Jeff Gennette noted that Macy’s continued to see strength in occasion-based categories, which include career and tailored sportswear, fragrances, shoes, dresses and luggage. Sales for these categories were up 8% to second quarter of 2021 and up 21% to second quarter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
marketplace.org
With more products on sale, consumers are ready to buy
A late summer theme is big chain stores saying they’re turning to big sales to get people to buy excess inventory that piled up amid pandemic distortions. Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, Macy’s and many more. This cuts into profits and rattles shareholders, but for consumers, the markdowns are nice.
Even dollar stores are starting to feel the pinch from inflation
Dollar stores, as their name suggests, offer inexpensive products for bargain-hungry shoppers. But even Dollar General and Dollar Tree, which have thrived this year as rampant inflation has helped boost sales, are starting to feel the pinch of a slowing economy.
Inflation steers budget shoppers away from Walmart. Bringing them back may not be easy
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) could face an uphill battle to reclaim U.S. shoppers who opted for the neighborhood dollar store or Aldi rather than driving farther to a Walmart Supercenter when gasoline was $5 a gallon.
Macy's Chart Is Crystal Clear. Here's the Trade After the Report.
Macy’s (M) shares are up about 6% as investors cheer the retail stalwart's quarterly earnings results. The stock had come down hard from its fourth-quarter highs as it entered 2022, then held up pretty well through the first four months of the year. In that span, Macy’s mostly chopped...
srnnews.com
U.S. retailers slash clothing prices as shoppers cut purchases
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Inflation-weary U.S. shoppers have been skimping on clothing purchases, prompting retailers to slash prices to clear inventory off the racks. Gap was the latest retailer to report a slump in apparel shopping for the second-quarter, saying on Thursday that net sales slumped 8% from a year earlier to $3.86 billion. Earlier this month, executives at U.S. giants Walmart and Target offered deep discounts and rollbacks on clothing.
biztoc.com
Shares of Dollar Tree fall after company cuts guidance, citing investments in competitive pricing
Dollar Tree cut its financial outlook for the year, citing its push to offer more competitive prices at its Family Dollar stores. The move came after the company reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates by a penny. Shares of rival Dollar General, which reported better-than-expected results, also slid after initially rising.
US News and World Report
Dollar General Lifts Sales Forecast as Inflation-Hit Americans Drive Demand
(Reuters) -Dollar General Corp lifted its annual comparable sales forecast on Thursday, encouraged by Americans flocking to discount store chains for everything from groceries to household supplies in the face of higher inflation. Shares in Dollar General rose about 3% in premarket trading after the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company also topped...
U.S. new vehicle prices to hit record high despite rising interest rates
Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. new vehicle prices are expected to hit a record high in August on the back of strong demand despite rising interest rates, an industry report showed on Wednesday.
Comments / 0