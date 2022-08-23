Shares for Macy’s Inc. were up 6.5% on Tuesday morning after the department store beat expectations in the second quarter. Net sales in the second quarter fell slightly to $5.6 billion from $5.65 billion a year earlier. This was still above market expectations with estimates for the quarter at $5.49 billion. On the company’s second quarter earnings call on Tuesday, CEO Jeff Gennette noted that Macy’s continued to see strength in occasion-based categories, which include career and tailored sportswear, fragrances, shoes, dresses and luggage. Sales for these categories were up 8% to second quarter of 2021 and up 21% to second quarter...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO