Footwear News

Ross Stores Is the Latest Off-Price Retailer to Post ‘Disappointing Sales’ in Q2

Ross Stores is the latest off-price retailer to post disappointing sales in the second quarter, as spiking inflation impacts consumer buying habits. On Thursday, the Dublin, Calif.-based company reported total sales in Q2 of $4.6 billion versus $4.8 billion in the prior-year period. Comparable-store sales were down 7% compared with a robust 15% increase in last year’s second quarter, which was the retailer’s strongest period of 2021. Net income was $385 million in Q2, down from $494 million in the same period last year. “We are disappointed with our sales results, which were impacted by the mounting inflationary pressures our customers faced,...
Footwear News

Nordstrom Taking ‘Aggressive’ Markdowns at Rack as It Works to Build Premium Offering

Wall Street hit Nordstrom hard on Wednesday, with shares for the Seattle-based retailer dropping nearly 20% a day after the company said it had to take extra markdowns on clearance items to move inventory as demand softened in July. Much of the company’s earnings call on Tuesday afternoon focused on the retailer’s off-priced Rack banner, which saw July sales decelerate by 9 percentage points compared to the first two months of the quarter. On the call, CEO Erik Nordstrom said that the deceleration was more pronounced in the lowest income customer segments, which represent a greater proportion of Rack’s customer base...
FOXBusiness

Walmart is a top US inflation gauge

As the nation’s biggest retailer and employer, Walmart is considered one of the best inflation gauges out there — and investors will be paying close attention when the company's second-quarter earnings for its 2023 fiscal year are released Tuesday morning. CEO Doug McMillon warned last quarter that price...
TheStreet

Gap Stock Surges On Surprise Q2 Profit, But 2022 Outlook Scrapped

Gap Inc. (GPS) shares moved firmly Friday trading following a surprise second quarter profit that offset a muted near-term outlook linked to bulging inventories and softer clothing demand. Gap, which also operates the Old Navy and Banana Republic brands, pulled its full-year guidance for earnings of between 30 cents and...
Footwear News

Macy’s Cuts Guidance as Consumers Pull Back Spending, Despite Beating Expectations in Q2

Shares for Macy’s Inc. were up 6.5% on Tuesday morning after the department store beat expectations in the second quarter. Net sales in the second quarter fell slightly to $5.6 billion from $5.65 billion a year earlier. This was still above market expectations with estimates for the quarter at $5.49 billion. On the company’s second quarter earnings call on Tuesday, CEO Jeff Gennette noted that Macy’s continued to see strength in occasion-based categories, which include career and tailored sportswear, fragrances, shoes, dresses and luggage. Sales for these categories were up 8% to second quarter of 2021 and up 21% to second quarter...
marketplace.org

With more products on sale, consumers are ready to buy

A late summer theme is big chain stores saying they’re turning to big sales to get people to buy excess inventory that piled up amid pandemic distortions. Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, Macy’s and many more. This cuts into profits and rattles shareholders, but for consumers, the markdowns are nice.
TheStreet

Macy's Chart Is Crystal Clear. Here's the Trade After the Report.

Macy’s (M) shares are up about 6% as investors cheer the retail stalwart's quarterly earnings results. The stock had come down hard from its fourth-quarter highs as it entered 2022, then held up pretty well through the first four months of the year. In that span, Macy’s mostly chopped...
srnnews.com

U.S. retailers slash clothing prices as shoppers cut purchases

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Inflation-weary U.S. shoppers have been skimping on clothing purchases, prompting retailers to slash prices to clear inventory off the racks. Gap was the latest retailer to report a slump in apparel shopping for the second-quarter, saying on Thursday that net sales slumped 8% from a year earlier to $3.86 billion. Earlier this month, executives at U.S. giants Walmart and Target offered deep discounts and rollbacks on clothing.
US News and World Report

Dollar General Lifts Sales Forecast as Inflation-Hit Americans Drive Demand

(Reuters) -Dollar General Corp lifted its annual comparable sales forecast on Thursday, encouraged by Americans flocking to discount store chains for everything from groceries to household supplies in the face of higher inflation. Shares in Dollar General rose about 3% in premarket trading after the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company also topped...
