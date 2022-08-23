Larry Summers is worried that the economy faces a hard landing as the Federal Reserve attempts to bring inflation under control. The former Treasury secretary recently said, “My worst fear would be that the Fed will continue to be suggesting that it can have it all in terms of low inflation, low unemployment and a healthy economy.” Many other pundits also warn that the economy is on the edge of recession. While a recession is not inevitable, history shows that soft landings are difficult to achieve.

BUSINESS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO