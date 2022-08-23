ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Moderna Sues Pfizer Over COVID-19 Vaccines

Moderna on Friday sued Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, alleging that the companies copied the technology used to develop its COVID-19 vaccine. "We believe that Pfizer and BioNTech unlawfully copied Moderna's inventions, and they have continued to use them without permission," Moderna chief legal officer Shannon Thyme Klinger said in a statement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
US News and World Report

U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal

BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Why is it so difficult to achieve a soft economic landing?

Larry Summers is worried that the economy faces a hard landing as the Federal Reserve attempts to bring inflation under control. The former Treasury secretary recently said, “My worst fear would be that the Fed will continue to be suggesting that it can have it all in terms of low inflation, low unemployment and a healthy economy.” Many other pundits also warn that the economy is on the edge of recession. While a recession is not inevitable, history shows that soft landings are difficult to achieve.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

China's CATL to Develop New Battery Materials to Improve Energy Density -Chairman

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's CATL is working on new battery materials that can improve energy density by 10% to 20% compared to iron phosphate batteries, the company's chairman said, as the battery giant scrambles to retain its top position amid competition. The new material technology known as M3P can enable an...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

China Exerting Growing Pressure on Foreign Companies, Study Finds

BERLIN (Reuters) - China is exerting increasing pressure on foreign companies doing business in its markets to bring them into line with its political agenda, broadening the "red lines" for issues to which it is allergic, a German study seen by Reuters shows. A survey of more than 100 companies...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

US, China Reach Deal in Dispute Over Chinese Company Audits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and China have reached a tentative agreement to allow U.S. regulators to inspect the audits of Chinese companies whose stocks are traded on U.S. exchanges. In a long-festering dispute, U.S. regulators have threatened to boot a number of Chinese companies off the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq if China doesn't permit inspections.
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Marketmind: U.S. Bond Yields, Dollar Turn the Screw on Asia

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

NFTs Worth $100 Million Stolen in Past Year, Elliptic Says

LONDON (Reuters) - Thieves stole over $100 million worth of non-fungible tokens in the year to July, blockchain research firm Elliptic said on Wednesday, as the fast-emerging digital asset became a new front in crypto's hacking problem. NFTs are blockchain-based assets that represent digital files such as images, video or...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

China and U.S Agree Deal on Audit Dispute

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Washington and Beijing have reached an agreement allowing U.S. auditors to inspect China-based accountants, the first step in a process that could prevent around 200 Chinese companies being kicked off American stock exchanges. SAMUEL SIEW, MARKET SPECIALIST, CGS-CIMB, SINGAPORE. "This is seen as a positive first...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Student Debt Relief Package Could Lead to Deflation, U.S. Official Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A plan unveiled by the Biden administraton to forgive $10,000 in federal student debt and defer payments through year end could have a neutral impact on consumer prices or even be deflationary, a senior administraton official said on Wednesday. Speaking on a call previewing President Joe Biden's...
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

Colombia Will Not Extradite Criminals Who Negotiate Government Deals - Petro

BOGOTA (Reuters) -Colombian President Gustavo Petro proposed on Wednesday that drug traffickers who comply with government surrender conditions and abandon the trade will not be extradited to face charges abroad. Petro, who was sworn in this month on promises to bring "total peace" to Colombia, said his government is in...
PUBLIC SAFETY

