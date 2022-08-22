SAN ANTONIO - With the Texas abortion ban in effect, some women are going to extreme lengths to get an abortion. One option gaining popularity are floating clinics. “Abort Off Shore” is an organization helping women get abortions. They travel into federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico where they aren’t under the restriction of state law. News 4 San Antonio spoke with two patients who have tried this method. Here’s their story.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO