ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

THRIFTY CITY: San Antonio ranks No. 4 among best cities for thrifting, new report says

SAN ANTONIO - After celebrating National Thrift Shop Day on Aug. 17, many will be happy in how the Alamo City ranks among thrift conscious consumers. Actually, San Antonio ranks No. 4 among the best cities for thrifting, according to a new report by Lawn Love. In fact, Texas has three cities in the Top 10 on this list, with Houston ranked No. 2 and Austin at No. 8.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash in Central Austin overnight

AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being involved in a crash with another vehicle late Tuesday night in Central Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire responded to the crash around 11:23 p.m. in the 31-61 block of North Interstate 35 northbound lanes -- just across the street from Cesar Chavez.
AUSTIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Floating clinic provides abortions in federal waters

SAN ANTONIO - With the Texas abortion ban in effect, some women are going to extreme lengths to get an abortion. One option gaining popularity are floating clinics. “Abort Off Shore” is an organization helping women get abortions. They travel into federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico where they aren’t under the restriction of state law. News 4 San Antonio spoke with two patients who have tried this method. Here’s their story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
San Marcos, TX
San Marcos, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas State University#Roommates#The Apartments#Copper Beech
foxsanantonio.com

New pedestrian plaza to open at the Pearl

SAN ANTONIO -- A new pedestrian space is coming to the Pearl this fall. 1100 Springs Plaza will be located in front of the Full Goods Building at the Pearl. The plaza will feature a large recycled water fountain, shaded patios and new seating. It will also connect multiple buildings to allow for more walking access to the shops and restaurants at the Pearl.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man nearly drowns at NISD Natatorium after having a seizure

SAN ANTONIO - A man was rushed to the hospital after having a seizure while swimming at the Northside ISD Natatorium, according to officials. An outside organization was leasing out the natatorium and the incident did not involve any district students or staff. The name of the organization has not...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
foxsanantonio.com

Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory

SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

REWARD: Search continues for missing man, Jacob Dubois

SCHERTZ, Texas – It’s been more than a year since 23-year-old Jacob Dubois went missing while seeing a friend. According to investigators, Dubois was meeting up with a friend, Ethan Beckman, but never returned home. Beckham gave investigators conflicting statements when recalling where he had last seen Jacob...
SCHERTZ, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Trinity University reports 3 catalytic converter thefts this week

SAN ANTONIO - Catalytic converter thefts continue to be on the rise in San Antonio. Three reports of catalytic converter thefts were reported this week at Trinity University. Trinity University Police said that the thefts took place over the past 2-3 days from Lot "Y" between the Trinity University Stadium and the Thomas and Lightner Residential Halls.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy