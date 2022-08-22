Read full article on original website
City and county officials working to provide resources for those facing evictions
SAN ANTONIO — As rents rise so too, are evictions. City and county leaders are now working to keep people in their homes. Jake Tucker and Kayla Miranda said it's impacting people across the board. “They're not seeing their income rise, but they are seeing the cost of living...
THRIFTY CITY: San Antonio ranks No. 4 among best cities for thrifting, new report says
SAN ANTONIO - After celebrating National Thrift Shop Day on Aug. 17, many will be happy in how the Alamo City ranks among thrift conscious consumers. Actually, San Antonio ranks No. 4 among the best cities for thrifting, according to a new report by Lawn Love. In fact, Texas has three cities in the Top 10 on this list, with Houston ranked No. 2 and Austin at No. 8.
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash in Central Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being involved in a crash with another vehicle late Tuesday night in Central Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire responded to the crash around 11:23 p.m. in the 31-61 block of North Interstate 35 northbound lanes -- just across the street from Cesar Chavez.
Floating clinic provides abortions in federal waters
SAN ANTONIO - With the Texas abortion ban in effect, some women are going to extreme lengths to get an abortion. One option gaining popularity are floating clinics. “Abort Off Shore” is an organization helping women get abortions. They travel into federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico where they aren’t under the restriction of state law. News 4 San Antonio spoke with two patients who have tried this method. Here’s their story.
SWAT team takes suspected burglar into custody after early-morning standoff in Schertz
SCHERTZ, Texas - A suspected burglar was taken into custody by SWAT team members after a nearly three hour standoff early Thursday morning. The incident began around 4:30 a.m. when Schertz Police Department responded to a burglary in progress at a home off Windy Meadow Court near Maske Road in Schertz.
On Jennifer Delgado's 43rd birthday, San Antonio Police ask for leads to catch her killer
SAN ANTONIO - More than three decades ago, an 8-year-old girl was murdered at a West Side laundromat. Today would have been Jennifer Delgado's 43rd birthday. It was about 8 p.m. on June 6, 1988, at a laundromat on the corner of what is now Westrock and West Oak. The laundromat was located across the street from Jennifer's home.
Woman shot from passing vehicle while walking along Northeast Side highway, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in the hospital after being shot while walking along a Northeast Side highway early Friday morning. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. along Austin Highway near Rittiman Road. Police said the woman was walking along the highway when she was hit by a bullet...
Suspect says he's found 'stairway to heaven' before dead man found at North Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead, lying in a pool of blood in a North Side house and a suspect is in custody after allegedly confessing the crime to police dispatcher. The man's body was found just after 6 a.m. Friday at a house off Englewood Drive near Wonder Parkway.
Police searching for suspect responsible for robbing an Academy Sports + Outdoors
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help locating a suspect who robbed an Academy Sports + Outdoors. The robbery happened Friday, August 20, at around 8:00 a.m. on Bandera Road towards the Northwest part of town. According to authorities, the unknown suspect was seen on video stealing merchandise from...
New pedestrian plaza to open at the Pearl
SAN ANTONIO -- A new pedestrian space is coming to the Pearl this fall. 1100 Springs Plaza will be located in front of the Full Goods Building at the Pearl. The plaza will feature a large recycled water fountain, shaded patios and new seating. It will also connect multiple buildings to allow for more walking access to the shops and restaurants at the Pearl.
Man nearly drowns at NISD Natatorium after having a seizure
SAN ANTONIO - A man was rushed to the hospital after having a seizure while swimming at the Northside ISD Natatorium, according to officials. An outside organization was leasing out the natatorium and the incident did not involve any district students or staff. The name of the organization has not...
Police searching for the suspect who executed a man back in May then stole his car
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for the suspect who executed a man back in May at a Northwest Side apartment complex then stole his vehicle. The deadly shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on May 17 at the Vintage of Oak Hill Apartments off Babcock Road near Loop 410.
Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory
SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
18-year-old student arrested for having a firearm in his vehicle parked near campus
An 18-year-old high school student has been arrested for having a gun in his car parked near campus, according to police. The teen was arrested for possession of a firearm on a school premises. The individual is a student at Edison High School in the San Antonio Independent School District.
REWARD: Search continues for missing man, Jacob Dubois
SCHERTZ, Texas – It’s been more than a year since 23-year-old Jacob Dubois went missing while seeing a friend. According to investigators, Dubois was meeting up with a friend, Ethan Beckman, but never returned home. Beckham gave investigators conflicting statements when recalling where he had last seen Jacob...
Trinity University reports 3 catalytic converter thefts this week
SAN ANTONIO - Catalytic converter thefts continue to be on the rise in San Antonio. Three reports of catalytic converter thefts were reported this week at Trinity University. Trinity University Police said that the thefts took place over the past 2-3 days from Lot "Y" between the Trinity University Stadium and the Thomas and Lightner Residential Halls.
Two brothers shoot each other following an argument, one ends up dead
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two brothers leads to them shooting each other, one is dead. According to officers, the shooting happened outside around 7 p.m. on Twining Drive in the Southwest part of town. There were no witnesses who saw the shooting, only neighbors who heard gunshots,...
REWARD: Police seeking suspect who pointed gun at someone after being cut off
SAN ANTONIO – Police are asking for public assistance in locating a suspect who pointed a gun at someone after accidentally being cut off. The assault happened Thursday, July 14, 2022, on IH Eastbound just before IH 37 S. According to officials, the victim was merging onto IH 10...
Sheriff Javier Salazar calls for schools to make Nov. 8 election day a student holiday
SAN ANTONIO - With school safety top of mind for many, some are also anxious about how election day could affect students and staff in places where schools are the designated polling place. Sheriff Javier Salazar is appealing to schools to consider making Tuesday, November 8, a day off for...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews repairing damage from major accident at Southwest Side intersection
SAN ANTONIO - Crews are working to repair the damage from an accident on Thursday to a Southwest Side intersection. The accident happened at the intersection of Frio City Road and Ceralvo Street and heavily damaged utility poles and signage. Crews have been working over 12 hours to repair the...
