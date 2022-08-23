Read full article on original website
Very humid, but mainly dry through the weekend
Just a 10% chance of rain holds through the coming weekend as hot, humid weather briefly takes hold of our forecast. -- David Yeomans
Eye of the storm: Photos capture heavy rain, flooding in Austin metro
On Tuesday, city officials confirmed Austin 311 had received 19 requests for service, the majority of wish were about downed tree limbs blocking roadways.
fox7austin.com
Storms, scattered showers expected; Flash Flood Watch canceled
AUSTIN, Texas - A Flash Flood Watch that had been issued until 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 24 has been canceled by the National Weather Service. Officials say locally heavy rainfall is still possible but not as widespread as previously anticipated. The flooding threat is slowly decreasing and while still possible,...
dailytrib.com
Lake Marble Falls to be lowered 7 feet beginning Oct. 1
Lake Marble Falls will be lowered for 12 weeks beginning Oct. 1, when about a foot a day will be moved into Lake Travis over a seven-day period, announced the Lower Colorado River Authority on Thursday, Aug. 25. The refill will begin on Dec. 26 at 2 feet a day, with the water coming from Lake Buchanan through Inks and LBJ. The lake will be at its lowest planned level by Oct. 7.
dailytrib.com
TROUBLED WATERS: ‘Get ready’ for lifetime droughts, warn experts
Around 40 people attended a town hall meeting hosted by the Central Texas Water Coalition on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Hill Country Hall in Buchanan Dam over concerns about the Lower Colorado River Authority’s water management plan. The plan, which was adopted in 2020 and up for review in...
Despite this week's rainfall, Central Texas lake levels did not improve
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Despite the heavy rain we saw on Monday, and even seeing some overflowing creeks, lake levels did not benefit from the rainfall. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) regulates the water levels and dams throughout the Central Texas area. They said although the recent rains were welcomed, they have not produced much runoff to lakes.
Homeless encampments in Austin impacted by flooding, heavy rain
A woman who lives in one of Austin's wooded areas said the rain we got Monday made a bad situation worse for her.
Austin firefighters deployed to South Texas to help with flooding response
Firefighters with the Austin Fire Department left over the weekend to help another community in South Texas with water rescues as flash flooding continues to impact the state.
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas prepares for possible flooding in Austin
A flash flood warning was issued for Travis County. Wilco officials are preparing for possible floods.
fox7austin.com
Aerial view of Shoal Creek flooding in downtown Austin
Shoal Creek is flooding in downtown Austin, spilling over onto roads and into parking lots. Check out this aerial view shot from a downtown condo. (Video credit: Brian Rawson)
Thousands of pounds of trash ending up in Lady Bird Lake. Here’s what the city is doing to clean it
The City’s Watershed Protection Department has crews that clean the creeks and lake on a regular basis, but with no rain in recent weeks, the trash in some creeks built up during heavy rainfall Monday.
This Texas city is one of the best cities for self-sustaining homes in the nation
Which cities are the most ideal for building a greener home?
City of Austin and LCRA operate one of the top-emitting coal plants in the US
The Fayette Power Project is one of the country’s top polluting power plants, according to a report in E&E News. The plant, which is also known as Sam Seymour Power Plant, made the list at No. 10, below other Texas plants including W.A. Parish, a facility located south of Houston. Fayette began operations in 1979 and is owned by the Lower Colorado River Authority and Austin Energy. The coal-fired plant near La Grange, Texas, is not regularly in the top 10, the report notes. But other coal plants have had a decline in their power output, pushing Fayette onto the list.
1 Person Seriously Injured After Pedestrian Accident in Austin (Austin, TX)
Officials state that an auto and pedestrian collision occurred late Tuesday night in Southeast Austin. The Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded a little before 10:50 PM at the ramp from Brandt Road onto East Slaughter Lane.
marblefallstx.gov
LCRA to Lower Lake Marble Falls
LCRA plans to lower Lake Marble Falls for about three months beginning October 1, 2022. The lake lowering is expected to conclude on December 29. Lake Marble Falls will be lowered about 7 feet to accommodate work on Starcke Dam and allow property owners an opportunity remove debris, dredge and maintain or repair docks, retaining walls, and other infrastructure.
KWTX
Man found dead at Zilker Park in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is investigating the death a man found Thursday morning in a family-friendly area. Officers were called at 7:05 p.m. Aug. 25 to the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road from Zilker employees reported a suspicious vehicle. According to police, officers saw a...
1 Person Hospitalized In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Cedar Park (Cedar Park, TX)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident took place near the intersection of US 183. The officials stated that one person was pinned in the vehicle after a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Barton Springs closed as Austin Police investigate homicide near Zilker Park
This is the second reported homicide in two days.
The history of pie in Kyle, the 'Pie Capital of Texas'
KYLE, Texas — Kyle is home to a little over 49,000 people. Some have lived there their whole lives, while others are new in town. Something else that's fairly new? Kyle's "Pie Capital of Texas" title. "When some people think about the city of Kyle, they may think, since...
