Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Storms, scattered showers expected; Flash Flood Watch canceled

AUSTIN, Texas - A Flash Flood Watch that had been issued until 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 24 has been canceled by the National Weather Service. Officials say locally heavy rainfall is still possible but not as widespread as previously anticipated. The flooding threat is slowly decreasing and while still possible,...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Lake Marble Falls to be lowered 7 feet beginning Oct. 1

Lake Marble Falls will be lowered for 12 weeks beginning Oct. 1, when about a foot a day will be moved into Lake Travis over a seven-day period, announced the Lower Colorado River Authority on Thursday, Aug. 25. The refill will begin on Dec. 26 at 2 feet a day, with the water coming from Lake Buchanan through Inks and LBJ. The lake will be at its lowest planned level by Oct. 7.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

Despite this week's rainfall, Central Texas lake levels did not improve

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Despite the heavy rain we saw on Monday, and even seeing some overflowing creeks, lake levels did not benefit from the rainfall. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) regulates the water levels and dams throughout the Central Texas area. They said although the recent rains were welcomed, they have not produced much runoff to lakes.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

City of Austin and LCRA operate one of the top-emitting coal plants in the US

The Fayette Power Project is one of the country’s top polluting power plants, according to a report in E&E News. The plant, which is also known as Sam Seymour Power Plant, made the list at No. 10, below other Texas plants including W.A. Parish, a facility located south of Houston. Fayette began operations in 1979 and is owned by the Lower Colorado River Authority and Austin Energy. The coal-fired plant near La Grange, Texas, is not regularly in the top 10, the report notes. But other coal plants have had a decline in their power output, pushing Fayette onto the list.
AUSTIN, TX
marblefallstx.gov

LCRA to Lower Lake Marble Falls

LCRA plans to lower Lake Marble Falls for about three months beginning October 1, 2022. The lake lowering is expected to conclude on December 29. Lake Marble Falls will be lowered about 7 feet to accommodate work on Starcke Dam and allow property owners an opportunity remove debris, dredge and maintain or repair docks, retaining walls, and other infrastructure.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KWTX

Man found dead at Zilker Park in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is investigating the death a man found Thursday morning in a family-friendly area. Officers were called at 7:05 p.m. Aug. 25 to the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road from Zilker employees reported a suspicious vehicle. According to police, officers saw a...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

The history of pie in Kyle, the 'Pie Capital of Texas'

KYLE, Texas — Kyle is home to a little over 49,000 people. Some have lived there their whole lives, while others are new in town. Something else that's fairly new? Kyle's "Pie Capital of Texas" title. "When some people think about the city of Kyle, they may think, since...
KYLE, TX

