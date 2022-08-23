Read full article on original website
Related
Vogue
Inside Linda Evangelista's Handbag
Supermodel Linda Evangelista still uses the Birkin bag she selected in an Hermès boutique back in 1985. “I really liked this one, it was on a top, top shelf, and it had dust on it, and they advised me not to take this because they said it was démodé, and I wore it every single day,” British Vogue’s September 2022 cover star recalls now. As for what she keeps inside of it? Everything but the kitchen sink. “I’m prepared for doomsday at home, and if I’m out and about,” she quips. From the Erasa SPF she loves so much that she sleeps in it to the Tiffany & Co. keychain she got following the birth of her son Augustin, discover all of Linda Evangelista’s carry-everywhere essentials, here.
Vogue
Crop Tops And Bridal White: J Lo’s Second Honeymoon Wardrobe
Almost every moment of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has been documented by the paparazzi. The same will no doubt apply to their second honeymoon, following their formal wedding celebrations in Georgia last weekend, which means a whole new J Lo holiday wardrobe to dissect. The couple has...
Vogue
EmRata Accessorises Her Preppy Look With Pigtail Plaits
When Squid Game star HoYeon Jung stole the show at the Louis Vuitton autumn/winter 2022 show in a slouchy suit and tie, preppy style was officially deemed cool again. And with It-girls all over chequered blazers, pleated skirts and loafers this summer, it’s clear that the Gossip Girl-inspired aesthetic is here to stay. Emily Ratajkowski is the latest to hop on the trend, with an added splash of her signature sex appeal, of course.
Vogue
Why Balenciaga Hired The Man Behind Its Viral Support Account
Balenciaga may well be the coolest brand right now. But when it comes to its digital footprint, the Parisian powerhouse is guilty of having minimal output, with its Instagram grid often entirely empty (as it is today). So, where does one go for all things Balenciaga online? None other than its official support account, @DemnaGram, of course.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vogue
Jennifer Lawrence Adds Florals To Her Summer Dress Collection
Florals for spring? Not so groundbreaking. But florals for summer? It just works. And slip dress aficionado Jennifer Lawrence knows the classic print is exactly what a date night calls for in hot weather. Spotted heading out to dinner with her husband Cooke Maroney in New York City, the 32-year-old...
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
epicstream.com
Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back
The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vogue
Angelina Jolie Styles The Grown-Up Crop Top To Perfection
Angelina Jolie likes clothes that are made to last. “Enjoying vintage pieces” is one of her top style priorities, as she told Edward Enninful in the March 2021 issue of British Vogue, and she wears the same favourites on repeat for years. “That’s one of my things,” she said.
Vogue
“It Was Almost Like Working On An Actual Movie”: Cinephile Alessandro Michele On Recreating Stanley Kubrick Classics For His Exquisite Gucci Campaign
When Alessandro Michele was appointed Gucci’s creative director in 2015, a seismic shift could be felt throughout the industry. Spring forward to now, and the long-haired fashion maverick continues to challenge the status quo with his cutting-edge designs, awash with historical and pop culture references. The brand’s autumn/winter 2022 collection – aptly titled Exquisite – featured a surprising collaboration with Adidas, while its campaign and accompanying film is an ode to legendary auteur Stanley Kubrick’s body of work.
Vogue
Rihanna’s Clogs Have A Sporty Twist
Rihanna is the undisputed queen of sporty-chic style. Whether in a tailored Vetements tracksuit and thigh-high boots, or an oversized Martine Rose parka over a minidress worn with crystal-embellished stilettos, the pop sensation has a knack for pulling off unlikely pairings when it comes to her wardrobe. For a recent...
Vogue
Kendall Is Every Inch The Bombshell In Her Vintage Slip
Who said summer was over? As the balmy nights persist – even in Britain – our going-out clothes should remain light, easy and vibrant. Kendall Jenner’s latest look is a perfect example of exactly what’s needed to navigate the toasty weather in style. While attending a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vogue
37 Of Blake Lively’s Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments
Nobody does evening glamour quite like Blake Lively. Since her early Gossip Girl days, the actor – who turned 35 this week – has consistently delivered memorable gowns on the step and repeat and the Met Gala steps. Even more impressive, she doesn’t employ a stylist; those serves are all her.
Vogue
“We Have To Elevate How We Make Clothes – Change That And You Can Change Fashion”: Lucas Ossendrijver On His New Theory Project
It’s been a minute since Lucas Ossendrijver was making headlines. The Dutch designer exited Lanvin back in 2018, after 14 years at the French label, where he invented its menswear codes more or less from scratch and was at least partly responsible for ushering in the high-fashion sneaker trend that still dominates today, but lately he’s been busy behind the scenes. Last July, Theory announced it had hired Ossendrijver to design capsule collections. Many Paris-New York roundtrips ensued, and come next month his first offering for the company, which has long specialised in wear-to-work tailoring, will arrive in stores.
Vogue
Barbie Ferreira Is Officially Leaving The Cast Of Euphoria
The next season of Euphoria is down a key cast member, with Barbie Ferreira revealing on 24 August that she would no longer be starring as fetishwear enthusiast Kat in Sam Levinson’s hit teen drama. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character, Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye,” she wrote in an Instagram story alongside a photo of fan art by her “angel” costar Hunter Schafer. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did, and that [it] brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you, Katherine Hernandez.”
Vogue
“You Haven’t Lived Until You’ve Had A Bowl Cut!” Charlize Theron On Make-Up, Mask Nights With Her Daughters, And Her Fearless Approach To Hair
I’m raising two kids as a single mum so I don’t have a lot of time, but if I’m honest, when I do have free time it’s not [spent doing things that are] beauty related. It’s what Netflix show can I binge? Or what book can I read? But I do have two daughters who love beauty. My youngest one will always instigate mask night – we put masks on and she takes the lead in that. She’s definitely into it, there’s a lot of, “can I do your make up?”, or, “can I put lotion on your feet?”. She loves products and she’s always stealing mine.
Vogue
With Her Politically Charged “Breakfast” Video, Dove Cameron Is Making Her Voice Heard
At this, electric guitars erupt, and the video’s playfully warped take on traditional gender roles becomes clear. For while Cameron is perhaps best known for her work as a Disney star, in the likes of Liv and Maddie and the hit Descendants film series – and more recently, for roles in the Apple TV+ musical series Schmigadoon! and BJ Novak’s comedy thriller Vengeance – over the past few years, she has stepped out of her shell, revealing a side of herself that is more complex, frank and politically engaged.
Vogue
A Nostalgic Look At The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge’s University Days
Prince William and Kate Middleton first locked eyes in a dorm hallway at the University of St Andrews on a late September day in 2001. It was not a long interaction. (“I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy about meeting you,” Middleton confessed to William during an interview nine years later.) But it was a memorable one: Within weeks, the young prince was inviting his dormmate to join him and his friends for breakfast at the dining hall. According to Vanity Fair, the two gravitated to the same meal: muesli and fruit.
Comments / 0