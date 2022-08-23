Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wamwamfm.com
Judith L. Cline
Judith L. Cline, 61, of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on August 17, 2022. Judy was born on October 17, 1960 in Pana, IL to the late Mary Ann Cushing and Wayne Edward Michael. Judy was a member of the Anointed House of Prayer Ministry in Vincennes. She enjoyed...
wamwamfm.com
Homecoming Festivities Returning to Washington
An annual tradition in Washington will return after taking two years off for COVID. The Washington High School Homecoming Parade will be back on Main Street as part of this year’s homecoming festivities in Washington. The homecoming game will be September 16th at Hatchet Hollow as Washington welcomes in the Pike Central Chargers. New High School Principal Brian Holland says Hatchet Pride and community involvement are one of his big goals as the new principal at the high school, and the return of the homecoming parade was at the top of his list…
wamwamfm.com
Scheid Diesel Extravaganza at Wagler Motorsports Park
The huge Scheid Diesel Extravaganza kicks off today at Wagler Motorsports Park in Lyons. The kick-off concert tonight features headliner Chris Cagle starting at 7 p.m. The three-day event runs through Saturday with the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Truck and Tractor Pulls, Drag Races, Show-n-Shine, Vendor midway, Dyno Competition, and Kids Pedal Pull. It is expected to draw thousands this weekend.
wamwamfm.com
Washington Man Involved in High Speed Chase
A Washington man is facing several charges after a high-speed pursuit late last night in Knox County. Officers attempted to pull-over 28-year old David Neidige of Washington with no taillights on his 2009 SUV just after 3am at US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. He accelaterated to speeds of over 85mph and proceeded north on Old Bruceville Road before stopping and trying to escape on foot in a bean field. K-9 Blast was brought in to assist with the search, and Neidige was captured after a brief struggle. Neidige had a small amount of suspected meth on him and displayed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed the 2009 Toyota SUV was reported stolen three days ago in Daviess County. David Neidige, 28, of Washington, faces charges of resisting law enforcement, receiving stolen property, possession of meth, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He is currently being held in the Knox County Jail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wamwamfm.com
Loogootee Fire on the Strange Farm
Loogootee fire officials were on the scene for over three hours last night at a fire just after 6pm on the Strange Farm at 1050 State Road 550, just outside of Loogootee city limits. When fire officials arrived, the outbuilding was totally engulfed in flames. There were no injuries, and...
wamwamfm.com
Ouabache Trails Park to Reopen in Vincennes
After being closed most of the summer because of electrical issues, officials at Ouabache Trails Park in Vincennes have announced it will reopen this weekend. The park has undergone major renovation over the past few months and will now be back open to the community. Officials are planning a grand...
wamwamfm.com
6 Speeding Tickets in Petersburg School Zone
Police are asking drivers to actually follow the speed limit after six people were given speeding tickets in a school zone. Sgt. Todd Ringle of Indiana State Police said one person was driving 62 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone at Pike Central High School. Two...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
James Still, 45, of Sullivan, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on a count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Bond was set at $25,000. Jariles Lucius, 50, of Huntingburg, was arrested on a count of driving while suspended. Bond was set at $2,000. Bond was posted.
RELATED PEOPLE
wamwamfm.com
WAMW Sports
Tonight, the Loogootee Lions Volleyball team will square off against Linton. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. on Razor 94.5fm WRZR. In varsity volleyball action, Vincennes Rivet topped North Daviess 3 games to zero. 25-22, 25-20, 25,21. The Washington Girls Soccer team lost a heartbreaker at Evansville Central last night,...
wamwamfm.com
Post Office Job Fair
A job fair is scheduled for today at the Bloomfield Post Office as they are in need of carriers and support employees throughout all of Greene County and portions of Daviess County. Immediate positions are available in Bloomfield, Newberry, Solsberry, Switz City, and Worrhington. Also, spots are open in Linton,...
wamwamfm.com
Mural Painting in Downtown Washington
A new mural is set to be painted in downtown Washington. Cindy Barber explains how this came about. Jennifer Peachee, a Washington High School Art Teacher, gives us a sneak preview of what to expect…. The project is set to be completed by the end of October. Work is underway...
wamwamfm.com
Southern Baptist Relief Group to Contact Homeowners With Storm Damage
The City of Washington and Daviess County Emergency Management Agency have been working with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief group to help with the flooding damage that occurred July 23–25, 2022. On Monday, August 29, 2022, representatives from the Southern Baptist Relief group will be contacting homeowners that reported...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wamwamfm.com
Daviess Co. Commissioners Meeting Notes
The Daviess County Commissioners met Tuesday morning with a short agenda. Most of the meeting was taken up by the presentation of options for the planned renovation of the historic Court House. Thursday’s update included pace requests from the departments of Daviess County’s justice system and three potential options. More...
wamwamfm.com
Holiday World to Add Housing For Employees
A new construction project is underway at Holiday World in Santa Claus. The park has begun a $6.7 million dollar housing project called Compass Commons for its employees. The employee must be at least 18 years old and live more than 50 miles away to qualify to live in the new units.
wamwamfm.com
Pantheon Offers Start-Up Help for Businesses
Keri Lane with the Pantheon Business Incubator and Start-Up Help in Vincennes talks with WAMW about Pantheon and what they are…. Keri also tells us about some of the services they provide and how they are able to assist small businesses. Keri describes Pantheon as a resource center for small businesses.
wamwamfm.com
Special Airport Day Event at Daviess County Airport
The Daviess County Airport will be hosting a special event on Airport Day, Sunday, October 2nd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Daviess County Airport. Find out what’s happening at our local airport and see some of the beautiful planes on site that come in weekly. You...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wamwamfm.com
Local Road Closures
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 257 near Velpen, Indiana. Beginning on or around Wednesday, September 7, crews will close State Road 257 between State Road 56 and Velpen. The closure will allow for pipe replacement operations. During the closure, crews will be replacing three pipes under the roadway. Work is expected to take three days to complete, depending on the weather.
wamwamfm.com
Our Community Foundation Awards Grant to WHS
Our Community Foundation has awarded a grant to Washington Community Schools for Washington High School’s Heart Saver CPR AED Course. The grant will provide for program upgrades that will allow students and teachers easier access to the required course. “The grant will be used to purchase a digital copy...
Comments / 0