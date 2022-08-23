Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wamwamfm.com
Judith L. Cline
Judith L. Cline, 61, of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on August 17, 2022. Judy was born on October 17, 1960 in Pana, IL to the late Mary Ann Cushing and Wayne Edward Michael. Judy was a member of the Anointed House of Prayer Ministry in Vincennes. She enjoyed...
wamwamfm.com
Martha Belle Wittmer
Martha Belle Wittmer, 63, of Montgomery, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at her home. She was born December 28, 1958 in Washington, Indiana to the late Paul V. and Ada (Knepp) Wittmer. Martha was a member of the First Mennonite Church in Montgomery. She was preceded in death by...
wbiw.com
Obituary: James M. Lee
James M. Lee, 76, of Bedford, passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his residence. Born January 2, 1946, in Indianapolis, he was the son of James Albert and Nannie Pearl (Rainey) Lee. He married Jami Martin on December 12, 2012, and she survives. He was a truck driver for Stone Belt Freight in Bloomington for 20 years. He was a member of the Church of Christ, Eagles Lodge #654, and the Moose Lodge in Bedford and Bloomington.
wamwamfm.com
Scheid Diesel Extravaganza at Wagler Motorsports Park
The huge Scheid Diesel Extravaganza kicks off today at Wagler Motorsports Park in Lyons. The kick-off concert tonight features headliner Chris Cagle starting at 7 p.m. The three-day event runs through Saturday with the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Truck and Tractor Pulls, Drag Races, Show-n-Shine, Vendor midway, Dyno Competition, and Kids Pedal Pull. It is expected to draw thousands this weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot winners announced
The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced that winners have come forward to claim the Half Pot Prize. After confirmation that the ticket was valid, John and Patty Schroeder met with committee members at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce to claim the $50,050 prize. A photo of the Schroeders was included on an announcement posted to the Jasper Strassenfest Facebook page.
wamwamfm.com
Post Office Job Fair
A job fair is scheduled for today at the Bloomfield Post Office as they are in need of carriers and support employees throughout all of Greene County and portions of Daviess County. Immediate positions are available in Bloomfield, Newberry, Solsberry, Switz City, and Worrhington. Also, spots are open in Linton,...
WTHI
Festival Latino kicks off this weekend in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - You can have an evening full of entertainment, delicious food all while celebrating Knox County's Latino community. The Wabash Valley Progressive's 5th annual Festival Latino kicks off this Saturday. The free event runs from 4:00pm until 11:00pm at the Riverwalk in Downtown Vincennes. There will be...
wamwamfm.com
Homecoming Festivities Returning to Washington
An annual tradition in Washington will return after taking two years off for COVID. The Washington High School Homecoming Parade will be back on Main Street as part of this year’s homecoming festivities in Washington. The homecoming game will be September 16th at Hatchet Hollow as Washington welcomes in the Pike Central Chargers. New High School Principal Brian Holland says Hatchet Pride and community involvement are one of his big goals as the new principal at the high school, and the return of the homecoming parade was at the top of his list…
RELATED PEOPLE
wamwamfm.com
Ouabache Trails Park to Reopen in Vincennes
After being closed most of the summer because of electrical issues, officials at Ouabache Trails Park in Vincennes have announced it will reopen this weekend. The park has undergone major renovation over the past few months and will now be back open to the community. Officials are planning a grand...
wamwamfm.com
Loogootee Fire on the Strange Farm
Loogootee fire officials were on the scene for over three hours last night at a fire just after 6pm on the Strange Farm at 1050 State Road 550, just outside of Loogootee city limits. When fire officials arrived, the outbuilding was totally engulfed in flames. There were no injuries, and...
WTHI
Vincennes park set to reopen this weekend
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - After months of repairs, a southern Indiana park is reopening. Wabash Trails Park in Vincennes will hold a grand reopening celebration this Friday starting at noon. The park has been closed for most of the summer due to an electrical issue. Park Superintendent Rhonda Butler says...
Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
James Still, 45, of Sullivan, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on a count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Bond was set at $25,000. Jariles Lucius, 50, of Huntingburg, was arrested on a count of driving while suspended. Bond was set at $2,000. Bond was posted.
WTHI
Vincennes City Council creates "Beautification Committee"
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's first city is already a beautiful place, but one group is hoping to make Vincennes even more beautiful. For the last two years, members of the Vincennes City Council have been doing a "Council Clean Up" each weekend during the summer months to clean up Vincennes.
Non-profit looks to make Washington a more inclusive place
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Founder of Comforting Hearts, April Hunt, said she has been designing and organizing an all-inclusive playground with help from Washington Free Methodist Church since March. “The inspiration is my two girls,” said Hunt. “I have a daughter that has a rare diagnosis called segmental spinal dysgenesis, and she has a wheelchair. […]
wamwamfm.com
Washington Man Involved in High Speed Chase
A Washington man is facing several charges after a high-speed pursuit late last night in Knox County. Officers attempted to pull-over 28-year old David Neidige of Washington with no taillights on his 2009 SUV just after 3am at US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. He accelaterated to speeds of over 85mph and proceeded north on Old Bruceville Road before stopping and trying to escape on foot in a bean field. K-9 Blast was brought in to assist with the search, and Neidige was captured after a brief struggle. Neidige had a small amount of suspected meth on him and displayed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed the 2009 Toyota SUV was reported stolen three days ago in Daviess County. David Neidige, 28, of Washington, faces charges of resisting law enforcement, receiving stolen property, possession of meth, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He is currently being held in the Knox County Jail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — New Information About Sunday’s Fatal Auto Accident
Investigators in Vigo County say the ISU students who were involved in that fatal accident early Sunday were coming back from a house party in Bloomington. Published reports say one of the two surviving victims told police they’d been drinking. Their car, a 2008 Toyota Camry, left the road...
WTHI
Fork in the Road: J.B's Steakhouse
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - J.B.'s Steakhouse in Robinson, Illinois, is the latest stop for our Fork in the Road team. News 10's Mike Latta and the rest of the team share their dining experience in the video below. The restaurant is located at 111 East Walnut street in Robinson, Illinois.
Passing drivers come to aid of ISU students injured in crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A memorial is growing where five Indiana State University students were involved in a fiery car crash in Riley, Indiana. Three students were killed and two others were injured in the crash early Sunday morning. Lucas Bishop came to their aid and said it's something he will never forget.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess Co. Commissioners Meeting Notes
The Daviess County Commissioners met Tuesday morning with a short agenda. Most of the meeting was taken up by the presentation of options for the planned renovation of the historic Court House. Thursday’s update included pace requests from the departments of Daviess County’s justice system and three potential options. More...
Comments / 0