A University of Iowa search committee has announced the third finalist for the next vice president for medical affairs and dean of the Carver College of Medicine. Selwyn O. Rogers, Jr. is Dr. James E. Bowman, Jr. Professor at the University of Chicago, the founding director of the trauma center at University of Chicago Hospitals, executive vice president of community health engagement, and chief of the Section of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery. His clinical and research interests focus on understanding the health care needs of underserved populations.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO