An annual tradition in Washington will return after taking two years off for COVID. The Washington High School Homecoming Parade will be back on Main Street as part of this year’s homecoming festivities in Washington. The homecoming game will be September 16th at Hatchet Hollow as Washington welcomes in the Pike Central Chargers. New High School Principal Brian Holland says Hatchet Pride and community involvement are one of his big goals as the new principal at the high school, and the return of the homecoming parade was at the top of his list…

WASHINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO