Judith L. Cline
Judith L. Cline, 61, of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on August 17, 2022. Judy was born on October 17, 1960 in Pana, IL to the late Mary Ann Cushing and Wayne Edward Michael. Judy was a member of the Anointed House of Prayer Ministry in Vincennes. She enjoyed...
Homecoming Festivities Returning to Washington
An annual tradition in Washington will return after taking two years off for COVID. The Washington High School Homecoming Parade will be back on Main Street as part of this year’s homecoming festivities in Washington. The homecoming game will be September 16th at Hatchet Hollow as Washington welcomes in the Pike Central Chargers. New High School Principal Brian Holland says Hatchet Pride and community involvement are one of his big goals as the new principal at the high school, and the return of the homecoming parade was at the top of his list…
Janet K. Fox
Janet K. Fox, 58, of Loogootee, passed away at 7:53 a.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. She was born February 24, 1964 in Rushville, Indiana to Gary and Carolyn (Street) Fox. Janet loved spending time with her family and granddaughters. She was...
Non-profit looks to make Washington a more inclusive place
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Founder of Comforting Hearts, April Hunt, said she has been designing and organizing an all-inclusive playground with help from Washington Free Methodist Church since March. “The inspiration is my two girls,” said Hunt. “I have a daughter that has a rare diagnosis called segmental spinal dysgenesis, and she has a wheelchair. […]
William A. ‘Bill’ Lukens
William A. ‘Bill’ Lukens, 79, of Owensburg, Indiana, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at his home. He was born on September 17, 1942 in Raglesville, Indiana to Walter and Ruby (Sheetz) Lukens. Bill married his loving wife, Treva (Rollins) Lukens on July 5, 1997.
Obituary: James M. Lee
James M. Lee, 76, of Bedford, passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his residence. Born January 2, 1946, in Indianapolis, he was the son of James Albert and Nannie Pearl (Rainey) Lee. He married Jami Martin on December 12, 2012, and she survives. He was a truck driver for Stone Belt Freight in Bloomington for 20 years. He was a member of the Church of Christ, Eagles Lodge #654, and the Moose Lodge in Bedford and Bloomington.
Mural Painting in Downtown Washington
A new mural is set to be painted in downtown Washington. Cindy Barber explains how this came about. Jennifer Peachee, a Washington High School Art Teacher, gives us a sneak preview of what to expect…. The project is set to be completed by the end of October. Work is underway...
Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot winners announced
The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced that winners have come forward to claim the Half Pot Prize. After confirmation that the ticket was valid, John and Patty Schroeder met with committee members at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce to claim the $50,050 prize. A photo of the Schroeders was included on an announcement posted to the Jasper Strassenfest Facebook page.
Dubois County Marriage Licenses – August 24, 2022
Kaelynn Michelle Langen and Neil Thomas Messmer, both of Huntingburg. Ashley Nicole McCandless to Leonard Anderson Tutt, both of Jasper. Laron Avery Miles to Kendra Lynn Corn, both of Jasper. Amanda Joy Bulnes, Jasper to Jordan Eric Dunn, Huntingburg. Kayla Amon Prayer Head, Huntingbrg to Jeffrey Charles Swihart, Jr., Hawesville,...
This Weekend: Aug. 25-28
The last weekend of August is slated to be busy, with philanthropic events, classic cars, lots of live music, and even a geek and comic con. If you didn’t have plans, you do now!. 6:35 p.m. Aug. 26-27 and 12:35 p.m. Aug. 28. Bosse Field, 23 Don Mattingly Way.
Post Office Job Fair
A job fair is scheduled for today at the Bloomfield Post Office as they are in need of carriers and support employees throughout all of Greene County and portions of Daviess County. Immediate positions are available in Bloomfield, Newberry, Solsberry, Switz City, and Worrhington. Also, spots are open in Linton,...
Five reasons to visit Bloomington, Indiana
Erin White, the Director of Leisure Marketing & Media for Visit Bloomington, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the unique local restaurants, bars, shops and venues Bloomington has to offer. Also, Erin discusses why Bloomington was named one of the 22 Best Places to Travel in the US in 2022.
Scheid Diesel Extravaganza at Wagler Motorsports Park
The huge Scheid Diesel Extravaganza kicks off today at Wagler Motorsports Park in Lyons. The kick-off concert tonight features headliner Chris Cagle starting at 7 p.m. The three-day event runs through Saturday with the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Truck and Tractor Pulls, Drag Races, Show-n-Shine, Vendor midway, Dyno Competition, and Kids Pedal Pull. It is expected to draw thousands this weekend.
New Veterans Village breaking ground soon!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are hundreds of people without a home in the Wabash Valley including some of our nation's heroes. Now, the Wabash Valley is stepping up to help many of our homeless veterans find a place to call home. We've told you before about the Terre...
Loogootee Fire on the Strange Farm
Loogootee fire officials were on the scene for over three hours last night at a fire just after 6pm on the Strange Farm at 1050 State Road 550, just outside of Loogootee city limits. When fire officials arrived, the outbuilding was totally engulfed in flames. There were no injuries, and...
Passing drivers come to aid of ISU students injured in crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A memorial is growing where five Indiana State University students were involved in a fiery car crash in Riley, Indiana. Three students were killed and two others were injured in the crash early Sunday morning. Lucas Bishop came to their aid and said it's something he will never forget.
Vincennes City Council creates "Beautification Committee"
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's first city is already a beautiful place, but one group is hoping to make Vincennes even more beautiful. For the last two years, members of the Vincennes City Council have been doing a "Council Clean Up" each weekend during the summer months to clean up Vincennes.
Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not […]
Clarksville man critical after water rescue in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Clarksville man has been hospitalized following a water-related incident in Santa Claus, Indiana. Indiana Conservation officers along with the Santa Claus Police Department responded to Christmas Lake Village Beach after a man had been reported missing in the water around 3 p.m. Monday. Police said...
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Evansville Indiana This Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
