Piss Off
3d ago
lmfao if you sold your vote to Satan for loan forgiveness and now you're not getting it. enjoy what you voted for 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😁😁😁
How to apply for student loan forgiveness under Biden's new plan
President Biden made a massive student loan debt relief announcement on Wednesday, revealing he's canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. In fact, nearly 20 million people will be eligible to have their debt fully canceled under the new plan, Mr. Biden said. "An entire...
A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation
Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'
Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
A group of student-loan borrowers over age 50 are going on strike if Biden restarts debt payments in 2 weeks: 'I simply cannot pay off my student loans'
The Debt Collective launched the "Fifty Over Fifty," older student-loan borrowers who won't pay their debt if Biden restarts payments after Aug. 31.
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
Motley Fool
4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make
Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
Trump ally Roger Stone is telling the former president's supporters to move on from trying to overturn the 2020 election
Stone admitted to Trump supporters that "the 2020 election is not going to be rewound," telling them to focus on the next election instead.
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
More Democrats piling onto Biden over $300 billion student loan handouts: 'Not how I would have done it'
The list of Democrats opposed to President Biden's massive $300 billion student debt handout continued growing Thursday with the addition of another vulnerable House member facing a tough re-election battle in this year's midterm elections. In an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital, Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash., disagreed with Biden's...
FOXBusiness
Florida couple who paid off $190k in student loan debt in 27 months 'angry' over Biden's handout
After President Biden announced a nationwide student loan debt handout that’ll cost taxpayers an estimated $500 billion, one outspoken Florida couple is warning the legislation will come at a cost to families who worked to pay off their debt. "It does make us a little angry because I know...
The CEO of a major student-loan company says 'it's hard for us to believe' Biden won't extend the debt payment pause 'given where we are in the calendar'
Navient CEO Jack Remondi said in an earnings call he thinks Biden will extend the payment pause. Student-loan payments are set to resume on September 1, and Biden has yet to give an update. Another lender previously said it expects the pause will be extended through 2023. Leadership of a...
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
Washington Examiner
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Karl Rove: After The Midterms It’s Going To Become Apparent That Biden Cannot Win The Democratic Nomination
Karl Rove, Former Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to President George W. Bush joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the questions swirling around President Biden running for reelection again. Rove commented on if he thinks Biden will run again for reelection in 2024 saying,. “Well, look, he’s...
Elizabeth Warren says President Biden 'should' run for re-election: 'We've got to stop the catnip about 2024'
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Wednesday that President Biden "should be running" for re-election in 2024 and said the "catnip" about the 2024 election has to stop, despite new polling that found 75% of Democrats would prefer a different candidate in 2024. Warren emphasized that she would be running for...
Biden Cancels Student Loans: How to Know If You Qualify for Forgiveness
Those making less than $125,000 annually could see $10,000 or more trimmed from their federal student loan debt, depending on financial need.
Here's who is eligible for the $10,000 in student-debt relief Biden just announced
While $10,000 in student-debt relief is welcome news for many borrowers, the relief left certain groups out, such as people making over $125,000.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is prompting elected Republicans to openly acknowledge that Trump will likely run for president again
Many elected Republicans are furiously condemning the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Many of them are acknowledging something that they usually don't: that Trump is likely to run again. Some are more forthright, while others simply refer to Trump as Biden's "top political opponent." As elected Republicans condemn the...
