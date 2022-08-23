ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Campus & community party together during Rally BG on Main

Ashley Poskarbiewicz and Aniyah Corbin were admiring the display of knitted goods. The tiny purse and hat made by local crafter Denise Carter would be great for their cat. Poskarbiewicz, a third year communications student at Bowling Green State University, and Aniyah Corbin, a high school senior, were among the throng of students and community members on Main Street in downtown Bowling Green Saturday afternoon for Rally BG on Main.
Highway patrol will have OVI checkpoint on Wooster tonight

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. tonight (Friday, Aug. 26) on Wooster Street, in the city of Bowling Green. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The checkpoint...
Trinity United Methodist Church is historic building of month in BG

The church known for its distinctive dome will be Bowling Green’s Historic Building of the Month for September. Trinity United Methodist Church, at the corner of East Court Street and North Summit Street, is being highlighted by the Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission. Rose Drain, a member of the...
Glenn Chamberlain

Glenn Chamberlain, 88, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center surrounded by his loving family. Glenn was born on December 3, 1933 in Rudolph, Ohio to the late Frank and Hazel (Reese) Chamberlain. He married the love of his life Cecilia Neiling on April 24, 1954 in the St. Louis Catholic Church in Custar and she survives after 68 years of marriage. Also surviving are his children: Shelia (Bob) Bronson of Perrysburg, Ohio, Randy (Sharon) Chamberlain of The Villages, Florida, Rex (Deb) Chamberlain of Hickory, North Carolina, Roy (Kim) Chamberlain of Fort Ville, Indiana, Ross Chamberlain of Bowling Green, Ryan (Kim) Chamberlain of Strasburg, Virginia and Stacy Chamberlain of Toledo, 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and his sister Pauline Heilman. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Lloyd, Lyle and LeRoy Chamberlain and Janet Swarms.
Help sought keeping kids fed and focused as school starts

With the start of the school year comes the renewed need to keep kids nourished, stocked with supplies, clothed and clean. At last week’s school board meeting, Bowling Green Board of Education member Ginny Stewart thanked the community for its continued generosity to meet students’ basic needs. She reported on the items that administrators at each school building listed as most needed by students.
Glenna M Speck

Glenna M. (Missler) Speck, age 94, of Perrysburg, OH passed away Thursday, August 25,2022 at Bowling Green Manor, Bowling Green, OH. She was born May 4, 1928, in Perrysburg, OH to Anthony and Marie (Hartman) Missler. Glenna married Glenn Speck on April 10, 1947 and were married 68 years until Glenn’s death in 2015. Glenna, along with her husband, owned and operated Speck’s Auction and Antiques south of Perrysburg for over 40 years.
