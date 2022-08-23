Starting Aug. 26 (through Dec. 2), Life in Iowa (part of International Student and Scholar Services) and International Student Support and Engagement invite international students and scholars at the University of Iowa to join them for a weekly coffee hour every Friday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at T.Spoons coffee shop (located in University Capitol Centre). Enjoy an afternoon coffee and engage in casual conversations with students, staff, and faculty from across campus on different topics, ranging from adjusting to life in a new country and friendships to rules of the workplace.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO