A Washington man is facing several charges after a high-speed pursuit late last night in Knox County. Officers attempted to pull-over 28-year old David Neidige of Washington with no taillights on his 2009 SUV just after 3am at US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. He accelaterated to speeds of over 85mph and proceeded north on Old Bruceville Road before stopping and trying to escape on foot in a bean field. K-9 Blast was brought in to assist with the search, and Neidige was captured after a brief struggle. Neidige had a small amount of suspected meth on him and displayed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed the 2009 Toyota SUV was reported stolen three days ago in Daviess County. David Neidige, 28, of Washington, faces charges of resisting law enforcement, receiving stolen property, possession of meth, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He is currently being held in the Knox County Jail.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO