wamwamfm.com
Martha Belle Wittmer
Martha Belle Wittmer, 63, of Montgomery, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at her home. She was born December 28, 1958 in Washington, Indiana to the late Paul V. and Ada (Knepp) Wittmer. Martha was a member of the First Mennonite Church in Montgomery. She was preceded in death by...
visitvincennes.org
Interview with a Local – Norbert Brown
Have you ever been on a trip and met someone that made an impact on you? Maybe they were incredibly welcoming or made the new place you were visiting seem less scary. Sometimes a friendly face is all it takes to turn a bad trip into a good one. This is our goal with our Interview With a Local Series; to introduce you to new people—familiar faces—who we hope will not only make your visit to our small towns in Knox County better but also make you want to come back and see more.
wbiw.com
Obituary: James M. Lee
James M. Lee, 76, of Bedford, passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his residence. Born January 2, 1946, in Indianapolis, he was the son of James Albert and Nannie Pearl (Rainey) Lee. He married Jami Martin on December 12, 2012, and she survives. He was a truck driver for Stone Belt Freight in Bloomington for 20 years. He was a member of the Church of Christ, Eagles Lodge #654, and the Moose Lodge in Bedford and Bloomington.
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Marriage Licenses – August 24, 2022
Kaelynn Michelle Langen and Neil Thomas Messmer, both of Huntingburg. Ashley Nicole McCandless to Leonard Anderson Tutt, both of Jasper. Laron Avery Miles to Kendra Lynn Corn, both of Jasper. Amanda Joy Bulnes, Jasper to Jordan Eric Dunn, Huntingburg. Kayla Amon Prayer Head, Huntingbrg to Jeffrey Charles Swihart, Jr., Hawesville,...
WTHI
Fork in the Road: J.B's Steakhouse
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - J.B.'s Steakhouse in Robinson, Illinois, is the latest stop for our Fork in the Road team. News 10's Mike Latta and the rest of the team share their dining experience in the video below. The restaurant is located at 111 East Walnut street in Robinson, Illinois.
wamwamfm.com
Post Office Job Fair
A job fair is scheduled for today at the Bloomfield Post Office as they are in need of carriers and support employees throughout all of Greene County and portions of Daviess County. Immediate positions are available in Bloomfield, Newberry, Solsberry, Switz City, and Worrhington. Also, spots are open in Linton,...
14news.com
Missing Spencer Co. teen found in Florida
SPENCER, CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials tell us the missing Spencer County teen has been found in Florida. They say 15-year-old Kendall King had been missing from Santa Claus, Indiana since July 21. Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenberg remembers the day vividly. “Get to the home, talk to the...
Alcohol, weather factored into crash that killed Indiana State football players
Alcohol consumption and poor visibility caused by rain were factors in a deadly crash Sunday that killed three people, including two Indiana State University football players, and injured others.
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – August 24, 2022
Speeding/driving while suspended: Rushine Moore. Seatbelt violation: Fernando M. Peraza.; Luis A. Dubon; Mikala L. Miley; Andy E. Dewitt; Jonathan P. Thurman; Andy T. Schwenk. Driving left of center: Steven R. Rangai, dismissed, and disregarding an official traffic control device. Failure to yield: Cayla M. Fischer; Morgan L. Hall. Operating...
Southern Indiana girl reported missing is found in Florida
A multi-state search for a 15-year-old girl reported missing has come to an end after law enforcement located her in Florida, police say.
Non-profit looks to make Washington a more inclusive place
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Founder of Comforting Hearts, April Hunt, said she has been designing and organizing an all-inclusive playground with help from Washington Free Methodist Church since March. “The inspiration is my two girls,” said Hunt. “I have a daughter that has a rare diagnosis called segmental spinal dysgenesis, and she has a wheelchair. […]
WANE-TV
Update: several people treated following a chemical spill
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: At around 2:40 p.m. crews were dispatched to Perdue Farms in Washington, Indiana for a chemical spill. According to a statement from Perdue Farms, a pallet being transported on a forklift tipped over causing a chemical spill outside of the facility. The building, which...
WTHI
Vincennes City Council creates "Beautification Committee"
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's first city is already a beautiful place, but one group is hoping to make Vincennes even more beautiful. For the last two years, members of the Vincennes City Council have been doing a "Council Clean Up" each weekend during the summer months to clean up Vincennes.
wamwamfm.com
Washington Man Involved in High Speed Chase
A Washington man is facing several charges after a high-speed pursuit late last night in Knox County. Officers attempted to pull-over 28-year old David Neidige of Washington with no taillights on his 2009 SUV just after 3am at US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. He accelaterated to speeds of over 85mph and proceeded north on Old Bruceville Road before stopping and trying to escape on foot in a bean field. K-9 Blast was brought in to assist with the search, and Neidige was captured after a brief struggle. Neidige had a small amount of suspected meth on him and displayed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed the 2009 Toyota SUV was reported stolen three days ago in Daviess County. David Neidige, 28, of Washington, faces charges of resisting law enforcement, receiving stolen property, possession of meth, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He is currently being held in the Knox County Jail.
wamwamfm.com
Scheid Diesel Extravaganza at Wagler Motorsports Park
The huge Scheid Diesel Extravaganza kicks off today at Wagler Motorsports Park in Lyons. The kick-off concert tonight features headliner Chris Cagle starting at 7 p.m. The three-day event runs through Saturday with the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Truck and Tractor Pulls, Drag Races, Show-n-Shine, Vendor midway, Dyno Competition, and Kids Pedal Pull. It is expected to draw thousands this weekend.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
James Still, 45, of Sullivan, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on a count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Bond was set at $25,000. Jariles Lucius, 50, of Huntingburg, was arrested on a count of driving while suspended. Bond was set at $2,000. Bond was posted.
Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not […]
wfft.com
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in crash that killed three ISU students
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a weekend crash that ended in the death of three Indiana State University students and two more hurt. The crash happened in Riley, just east of Terre Haute. There were five people in the car. Killed in the crash were:
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Council denies request to allow Janie Craig Chenault to appear electronically during budget hearings
LAWRENCE COUNTY – The Lawrence County Council denied council member Janie Craig Chenault’s request to attend the final run-through of the budget hearings via video. Chenault made the request as she felt it important for her to be involved with the final run through of the budget hearing process, but will be unable to attend due to a conference she had already committed to attending months prior.
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Comments / 0