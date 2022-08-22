ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

CBS Austin

Copper Beech residents' questions go unanswered as management hasn't returned calls

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University students and alumni continue to live in deplorable conditions at a San Marcos student housing complex. Tenants at the Copper Beech Townhomes have been living in filthy conditions since move-in day over the weekend. Residents tell CBS Austin the last time they heard from managers was on Sunday. There is progress being made for some units, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.
newsradioklbj.com

Austin Police Investigate Second Parkland Murder in 24 Hours

Another person has been found dead today near an Austin park. The Austin Police Department says a man was found early this morning near Zilker Park. It’s the second time in a 24 hour period that police have opened a murder investigation in a park area. On Wednesday morning, a man was found with head trauma near Auditorium Shores.
KXAN

Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant

Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
fox7austin.com

1 dead after box truck collides with 5 stopped vehicles in Southwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A 52-year-old woman has died following a six-vehicle collision in Southwest Austin. Austin Police Department says officers responded to the collision in the 8600 block of Highway 71 eastbound around 5:03 a.m. on August 22. A box truck driver was approaching the Covered Bridge and Hwy 71...
kut.org

Austin Mayor Steve Adler gives his final State of the City address

Austin Mayor Steve Adler delivered his final State of the City speech at City Hall on Thursday evening. The mayor reflected on his two terms in office as his term-limited tenure comes to a close. He discussed major policies passed during his time at City Hall, including efforts to decriminalize homelessness, the city's attempt to revamp its land development code and its push to address issues of affordability and mass transit.
