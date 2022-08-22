Read full article on original website
DPS fitness policies modified, waist-measurement rule relaxed
The Texas Public Safety Commission made changes Thursday to the Department of Public Safety’s physical fitness policies by relaxing, but not eliminating, controversial “command presence” rules that set limits on troopers’ waist sizes, according to an approved resolution.
CBS Austin
TXST students show up to filthy conditions upon move-in at off-campus apartment complex
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State University students are preparing for their first day of classes on Monday but the filthy living conditions at one off-campus apartment complex have students and parents upset. Parents and roommates told CBS Austin they are furious that their apartments weren't move-in ready when they...
newsradioklbj.com
Austin Police Investigate Second Parkland Murder in 24 Hours
Another person has been found dead today near an Austin park. The Austin Police Department says a man was found early this morning near Zilker Park. It’s the second time in a 24 hour period that police have opened a murder investigation in a park area. On Wednesday morning, a man was found with head trauma near Auditorium Shores.
fox7austin.com
1 person taken into custody after shooting involving 'multiple people' in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) responded to a shooting involving multiple people Thursday night. Police said the shooting happened in the 2600 blk of E 7th St. One person left the scene and was found across from Dell Seton Hospital at 15th and Red River St. A...
CBS Austin
Copper Beech faces several code violations after unsanitary move-in debacle
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Copper Beech Townhomes in San Marcos face code violations after several residents and parents complained to the city's code compliance department. They're now stepping in to help get the issues fixed. Code compliance said it received six complaints and has already inspected those units. They...
Georgetown Fire asks people to avoid intersection for ‘hazardous incident’
The Georgetown Fire Department is reporting a "hazardous incident" Wednesday morning.
Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant
Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
fox7austin.com
1 dead after box truck collides with 5 stopped vehicles in Southwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A 52-year-old woman has died following a six-vehicle collision in Southwest Austin. Austin Police Department says officers responded to the collision in the 8600 block of Highway 71 eastbound around 5:03 a.m. on August 22. A box truck driver was approaching the Covered Bridge and Hwy 71...
An extinct volcano is right here in Austin — here’s how to find it
While the age of dinosaurs is long past us, Pilot Knob remains as an extinct volcano in southeast Austin, described by local geologists as a window into history.
CBS Austin
Woman in critical condition after shooting at Georgetown home; husband arrested
A woman is in critical condition at a Williamson County hospital and her husband is in jail after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a home in Georgetown. It happened at around 1:25 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Drive, in a neighborhood just off FM 1460.
fox7austin.com
Austin woman flees crash scene, leaves 4-year-old child behind to crawl out of rolled vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas - A 35-year-old Austin woman is behind bars after she fled the scene of a collision, leaving her four-year-old son behind to crawl out of a rolled-over vehicle by himself. Yolanda Olvera has been charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid and is in the Travis County...
Round Rock arrest made in April homicide investigation
A man was arrested Wednesday on manslaughter charges connected to an April fatal shooting investigation conducted by the Round Rock Police Department.
kut.org
Austin Mayor Steve Adler gives his final State of the City address
Austin Mayor Steve Adler delivered his final State of the City speech at City Hall on Thursday evening. The mayor reflected on his two terms in office as his term-limited tenure comes to a close. He discussed major policies passed during his time at City Hall, including efforts to decriminalize homelessness, the city's attempt to revamp its land development code and its push to address issues of affordability and mass transit.
Texas Lottery to move claim center to Capitol complex
The building in the Texas Capitol Complex is the new headquarters for the Texas Lottery Commission.
KXAN
Austin restaurant could take the throne for ‘Best Restroom’ in the nation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin restaurant is looking to take the throne in a competition for America’s Best Bathroom. It could give Buc-ee’s bathroom a run for its money. Eberly, which serves American cuisine and drinks in south Austin, is one of 10 finalists for the contest by Cintas, a business supplies company.
news4sanantonio.com
City and county officials working to provide resources for those facing evictions
SAN ANTONIO — As rents rise so too, are evictions. City and county leaders are now working to keep people in their homes. Jake Tucker and Kayla Miranda said it's impacting people across the board. “They're not seeing their income rise, but they are seeing the cost of living...
