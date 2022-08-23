The Fayette Power Project is one of the country’s top polluting power plants, according to a report in E&E News. The plant, which is also known as Sam Seymour Power Plant, made the list at No. 10, below other Texas plants including W.A. Parish, a facility located south of Houston. Fayette began operations in 1979 and is owned by the Lower Colorado River Authority and Austin Energy. The coal-fired plant near La Grange, Texas, is not regularly in the top 10, the report notes. But other coal plants have had a decline in their power output, pushing Fayette onto the list.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO