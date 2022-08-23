ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Storms, scattered showers expected; Flash Flood Watch canceled

AUSTIN, Texas - A Flash Flood Watch that had been issued until 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 24 has been canceled by the National Weather Service. Officials say locally heavy rainfall is still possible but not as widespread as previously anticipated. The flooding threat is slowly decreasing and while still possible,...
KVUE

Despite this week's rainfall, Central Texas lake levels did not improve

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Despite the heavy rain we saw on Monday, and even seeing some overflowing creeks, lake levels did not benefit from the rainfall. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) regulates the water levels and dams throughout the Central Texas area. They said although the recent rains were welcomed, they have not produced much runoff to lakes.
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
Austonia

City of Austin and LCRA operate one of the top-emitting coal plants in the US

The Fayette Power Project is one of the country’s top polluting power plants, according to a report in E&E News. The plant, which is also known as Sam Seymour Power Plant, made the list at No. 10, below other Texas plants including W.A. Parish, a facility located south of Houston. Fayette began operations in 1979 and is owned by the Lower Colorado River Authority and Austin Energy. The coal-fired plant near La Grange, Texas, is not regularly in the top 10, the report notes. But other coal plants have had a decline in their power output, pushing Fayette onto the list.
marblefallstx.gov

LCRA to Lower Lake Marble Falls

LCRA plans to lower Lake Marble Falls for about three months beginning October 1, 2022. The lake lowering is expected to conclude on December 29. Lake Marble Falls will be lowered about 7 feet to accommodate work on Starcke Dam and allow property owners an opportunity remove debris, dredge and maintain or repair docks, retaining walls, and other infrastructure.
KVUE

The history of pie in Kyle, the 'Pie Capital of Texas'

KYLE, Texas — Kyle is home to a little over 49,000 people. Some have lived there their whole lives, while others are new in town. Something else that's fairly new? Kyle's "Pie Capital of Texas" title. "When some people think about the city of Kyle, they may think, since...
Eater

What Is Happening With St. Elmo Public Market?

There haven’t been many updates for the presumably forthcoming massive South Austin food hall St. Elmo Public Market in quite some time. But now, several of the planned restaurants are no longer opening in the long-delayed development at 4329 South Congress Avenue in East Congress neighborhood. The biggest planned...
news4sanantonio.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash in Central Austin overnight

AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being involved in a crash with another vehicle late Tuesday night in Central Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire responded to the crash around 11:23 p.m. in the 31-61 block of North Interstate 35 northbound lanes -- just across the street from Cesar Chavez.
