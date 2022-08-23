Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Related
977rocks.com
State GOP Steps In To Resolve Local Republican Committee Leadership
The Republican Party in Pennsylvania has certified the new Chair of the Butler County Republican Committee. In naming Gary Vanasdale to the position, the GOP effectively ends a dispute that began following the spring primary election. The dispute began after a large number of new committee people were elected with...
977rocks.com
State Committee Examines Rise In Youth Violence
Lawmakers in Harrisburg spent time this week hearing from experts as part of an effort to understand youth violence and prevention. The House Democratic Policy Committee cited a number of reasons why they believe violence in youth has increased over the last couple of years. State Representative Donna Bullock believes...
977rocks.com
City Firefighters Receive New Federal Grant
The City of Butler will be getting some new equipment as a result of recently being awarded a federal grant. Thursday night City Council accepted a Fiscal Year 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant of nearly $28,000. 95% of the grant is federal funding and the remaining 5% is a local match of just over $1,000.
977rocks.com
Mars Eases COVID Policies
The Mars Area School District is easing a number of COVID policies to start the school year. The school board officially approved the new guidelines, which for the most part return to pre-pandemic protocols. The district will not enforce social distancing and says masks will be voluntary. They also said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
977rocks.com
Free Haircuts Offered To Local Students
With school getting underway soon for students in the Butler Area School District, a local group is offering free back to school haircuts. The Center for Community Resources is teaming up with the Butler Beauty Academy to offer the free haircuts this Friday. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m....
977rocks.com
Slight Uptick In Local COVID Cases
There was a slight uptick in COVID cases in Butler County over the past week. According to the Department of Health, there were 435 new cases of COVID in the last seven days—that’s up 46 compared to last week. Despite the increase in cases, hospitalizations went down locally...
977rocks.com
Armstrong County Memorial Hospital Reaches New Deal With Nurses
Armstrong County Memorial Hospital has reached a new agreement with its nurses. Negotiations between the two sides have been contentious at times, leading to a five-day strike in March of this year. However, two different unions representing both nurses and technical professionals were able to come to an agreement Thursday.
977rocks.com
Event To Remember Those Lost To Opioids
An event in Butler next week will remember those who lost their lives to an overdose. The Butler County Opioid Overdose Coalition will host “Butler County Remembers” next Wednesday evening. The event will give friends and family of overdose victims a chance to speak about their loved ones...
IN THIS ARTICLE
977rocks.com
Cranberry Twp. Seeking Bids For New Projects
Cranberry Township is asking for bids to help with a couple of upcoming projects. First, Township Supervisors are soliciting for the rehabilitation of the Chadborne Court Culvert. This 12 foot wide by seven feet high arch culvert is about 32 feet long. Cranberry Supervisors have also decided to restore landscaping...
977rocks.com
More Students Head Back To Class; Mars Middle School Has New Entrance
Another round of students in Butler County head back to class today. It’s the first day of school for students in the Mars, Slippery Rock, and AC Valley School Districts. Of course the new year means some new changes—and that’s the case at the Mars Middle School. Due to the Route 228 construction, the middle school now has a new entrance.
977rocks.com
Rt. 422 And Rt. 28 Ramp Closures In Effect This Weekend In Armstrong Co.
There will be some ramp closures on major highways in Armstrong County this weekend. Starting tonight at 7 p.m. the Route 422 West to Route 28 South ramp along with the Route 28 North to Route 422 West ramp will be shut down through 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will be...
977rocks.com
Two Injured In Route 8 South Crash
Police are providing more information on a crash that sent a couple people to the hospital that happened earlier this week. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 and Vogel Road. Butler Township Police say 75-year-old James Tassey of Butler failed to stop...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
977rocks.com
Tour Championship begins today/Butler golfers fall in low-scoring match
The Tour Championship begins today with 29 golfers competing at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Scottie Scheffler is the FedEx Cup points leader, and will begin the tournament at 10-under par, two strokes in front of Patrick Cantlay. The Butler boys golf team lost a close match with...
977rocks.com
Butler To Honor Hometown Hero At Friday’s Football Game
Local Veterans, Active Service Members and members of the public are invited to attend a special gathering later this week. Friday, Major General Peter J Talleri will visit the Senior High School Cafeteria for a meet and greet and speech beginning at 4 p.m. Then, he will receive his Hometown...
Comments / 0