Countdown No. 5: Five True Freshman Who Will Play for WVU
The season is almost here! That's right, we're just days away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're talking about five true freshmen that will play for WVU this season.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
PSN Poll Question: Pitt Football’s Toughest 2022 Opponent
One week from today, the Pitt football season will officially kickoff with a ‘Backyard Brawl’ against long-time rival West Virginia. The Panthers 2022 schedule is challenging and most of their most challenging conference games will be away from Acrisure Stadium. Most of the national media is picking the...
WBOY
WVU football at No. 17 Pitt: What time, where to watch and more
The Backyard Brawl returns on Thursday in West Virginia’s most highly-anticipated season opener in recent memory. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash. Location: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. TV channel: ESPN. Stream: WatchESPN. Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network. Tickets: StubHub.
Live Updates: FSU hosts Duquesne to open the 2022 season
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State opens the 2022 season against Duquesne at Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560) in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday, August 27th, at 5 p.m. The game between the Seminoles (0-0, 0-0 ACC) and the Dukes (0-0, 0-0 NEC) will be shown on the ACC Network. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen to the game, click here. It will mark the first meeting ever between the two teams.
WATCH: New Big 12 Commish Stunned by WVU's State-of-the-Art Facilities
Brett Yormark pays a visit to Morgantown.
WBOY
“The Brawl: Memories From a Bitter Rivalry” debuts this weekend
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Before the return of the Backyard Brawl on Sept. 1, relive the historic moments with Gold and Blue Nation. Our new documentary, “The Brawl: Memories From a Bitter Rivalry,” will premiere across Gold and Blue Nation platforms on Sunday, Aug. 28. We’re giving you a behind-the-scenes look at one of college football’s most fierce rivalries as it makes it’s return for the 2022 season.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Shooting Guard Cashius McNeilly No Longer With Pitt Men’s Basketball Team
Some news out of left field concerning the Pitt men’s basketball program. Former JUCO guard Cashius McNeilly, who signed with the Panthers back in June, is no longer with the Panthers basketball program. Pittsburgh Sports Now has not yet heard a reason for this late departure. The 6’4″ guard...
wtae.com
Narduzzi names Kedon Slovis as starting QB for 'Backyard Brawl' vs. West Virginia
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kedon Slovis didn't transfer from USC to Pitt planning to sit on the bench. Head coach Pat Narduzzi named Slovis the starting quarterback on Wednesday, ending a months-long competition with Nick Patti for the right to replace Kenny Pickett, who is working next door with the Pittsburgh Steelers after a remarkable final season with the Panthers last fall.
Pitt Preparing for West Virginia With Country Roads on Repeat
The Pitt Panthers are ready for an old-school showdown.
Seattle Seahawks name their starting quarterback
The Seattle Seahawks have named former West Virginia University quarterback Geno Smith their starting quarterback for the 2022 season, Head Coach Pete Carroll announced after midnight on Saturday morning. "Geno's going to start," Carroll said in his post-game press conference. "He's going to start the opener. He has earned it,...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Welcomes New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark to Morgantown
West Virginia University hosted new Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark on campus all day Thursday. WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons gave Yormark a tour of Morgantown, including the football and basketball facilities. Yormark was very impressed with West Virginia’s resources. “Your facilities are better than any one I’ve...
wvsportsnow.com
2023 WVU LB Target Amare Campbell to Announce Commitment Tonight
West Virginia fans will finally have their answers from a big recruit tonight. 2023 class recruit Amare Campbell tweeted that he will make his decision of which program he will commit tonight at 7 pm. Campbell will announce his choice from Unity Reed high school. Campbell is a 6 foot...
Week 1 High School Football Scores
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Final scores for week one of the 2022 High School Football season will be updated in this post through the night on Friday. Buckhannon Upshur @ Bridgeport Bridgeport (1-0) defeated Buckhannon Upshur (0-1) by a final score of 63-7 on Friday. Highlights here. Ritchie Co. @ Tyler Cons. Tyler Consolidated (1-0) […]
Sistersville, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Ritchie County High School football team will have a game with Tyler Consolidated High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Ritchie County High SchoolTyler Consolidated High School.
Wheeling, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The St. Clairsville High School football team will have a game with Wheeling Park High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. St. Clairsville High SchoolWheeling Park High School.
First-ever Morgantown Pride Parade to kick off Pride Weekend
Morgantown Pride Weekend kicks off this Saturday in downtown Morgantown with events and activities planned throughout the weekend. Morgantown Pride Board President Ash Orr said the weeken. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --A West Virginia man playing Texas hold'em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine -- and came away as a big winner as a result.On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold'em. When his four aces were beat by the royal flush played by Raymond Broderson, of Wexford, the Rivers' 'Bad Beat Jackpot' was triggered. Broderson won over $368,000 with the winning hand. When the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'...
WSAZ
Black Eagles blanked by Morgantown
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Morgantown Mohigans jumped on South Charleston early in the season opener and went on to win in dominating fashion 50-0 Thursday night. Here are the highlights as seen on WSAZ Sports.
Top Spots for Leaf Peeping in Mountaineer Country, WV
You’ve decorated with seasonal decor and you’re unpacking your sweaters from your wardrobe..fall is officially in the air! Not only is the weather getting crisp, but festivals are underway, and you can smell the pumpkin spice lattes everywhere you turn. No matter where the country roads take you,...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
