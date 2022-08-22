ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

95.3 WBCKFM

New Lake Burger Tavern Opening Soon On Westnedge In Portage

With all the construction and new buildings that are going up around Kalamazoo & Portage, it's easy to miss all of the new businesses that are opening up, so it caught me by surprise that soon there's going to be another burger place to open up soon on Westnedge in Portage where we've seen many new buildings near completion. A new Facebook page for the tavern has been started, but very little is known about the menu or features they'll offer:
PORTAGE, MI
mosthits965.com

he 10th annual Kalamazoo Balloon Festival is back this weekend

Taking place at Gull Meadow Farms with plenty of activities for the whole family. There will be several balloon flights to see throughout the weekend with the first launching Friday morning, evening balloon glows, meet and greet with the pilots, entertainment and vendors, and a special car show on Saturday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Check Out The Newest Trail In Berrien County

Being outside in nature is therapeutic for many humans, for some its as simple as sitting on the porch and taking in their surroundings, for others they like to go on long, expensive, and physically testing hikes through mountains, and lastly, some just find a local park or nature preserve to fulfill their fix. Many people like to admire the animals, plants, and every other part of the many ecosystems that make up the world we live in.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Do Southwest Michigan Restaurants Offer Free Birthday Specials?

One day out of 365. We all have one, and we all share one with strangers. Birthdays are the one day in the year where the day is about you as an individual. Considering this one day is technically like the other 364, a person still has to eat. While living in the U.P. and Minnesota, I was able to quickly find all sorts of deals from restaurants and other businesses for free or discounted items on your birthday. Does Kalamazoo businesses offer similar birthday specials?
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Michigan’s New Haunting Experience Announces Fall Schedule

As fall and Halloween come creeping slower, the spooky season vibes are ramping up. The Halloween movies are starting to come on TV, the new ones are coming out in theaters, the candy is filling the shelves, and the commercials are all over the airwaves. Everyone knows what time of the year is coming and as some are gathering candy, making plans with friends, and picking out costumes over the next few weeks, others have different plans.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Fun Facts About the Penniman Castle in Battle Creek

The photos of this Battle Creek castle are breathtaking. Take a peek inside. This house has more than just good bones, it has 1-foot thick walls. This piece of Southwest Michigan eye candy was built in 1906 for Dentist John Penniman. Wikipedia lists a familiar last name as the builder, Ruel Seeley. Possible relation to Mickey Seeley of the local card dealerships?
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive

Over 2,000 vehicles expected at national street rod gathering in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo is preparing once again to host the region’s largest street rod, muscle car and custom truck and car show. With an anticipated 2,000 vehicles on display to admire and enjoy, the 42nd annual Street Rod Nationals North will roll into town with over $50 million worth of cars in mid-September, taking over the Kalamazoo Expo Center and Fairgrounds, at 2900 Lake St., from Sept. 16-18.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Local Girl Scouts Team Up With Winery to Push Nut Sale

Did you ever think you’d see the day when Girl Scouts would be pushing wine in order to increase cookie and nut sales? Well, you’ve officially seen the day. It seems Girl Scout cookies, along with a bottle of wine, were such a good idea that local Girl Scouts will now be promoting a local wine to compliment Girl Scout nuts.
PAW PAW, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Kalamazoo Police Capture Alligator Crossing Busy Street

It was just another day on the job, as a Kalamazoo Police Sergeant patrolled the streets of the Edison Neighborhood. It was Pre-Hump Day Tuesday, and all was well. But then, something caught the officer’s trained eye. Some sort of creature was crawling across Lake Street, one of the busier streets in Kalamazoo. It surely wasn’t one of your run-of-the-mill feral cats, known to roam the vicinity. Nope, it was your basic alligator.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Photos of Adorable Animals Hitching Rides in the Kalamazoo Area

Do you think being a delivery driver is boring? You must not have goats on your route. A Kalamazoo mail carrier had a surprise recently while delivering mail. Luckily it wasn't a baaaaaad surprise as this adorable kid hopped into her mail truck. A photo taken by mail carrier Laurie Termeer received love from a herd of people after it was posted on the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association Facebook page.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Kellogg names CEO, other leaders for cereal spinoff staying in Battle Creek

Kellogg Co. tapped its chief legal officer to lead a spinoff of its less-profitable cereal division. It also appointed Dave McKinstray as CFO, Sherry Brice-Williamson as chief supply chain officer, Doug VanDeVelde as chief growth officer, Bruce Brown as chief customer officer and Shannon Bible as chief transformation officer, all of whom are current leaders at Kellogg.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

$20 million industrial facility to open in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Dozens attended a groundbreaking ceremony in Portage Monday, Aug. 22, for a new 240,000-square-foot industrial building. “If you can imagine a football field long and a football field almost in width, that’s the size of this building,” said Jamie Clark, the President of Clark Logic, and the developer on this project.
PORTAGE, MI
Fox17

Crash shuts down section of I-94 in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 is closed to traffic as a result of a crash. Kalamazoo County dispatchers say the closure affects both eastbound lanes at mile marker 85. Motorists are advised to travel along a different route. This story is developing and will be updated when...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek, MI
