101.9 The Bull

Myhighplains.com

Amarillo Icon Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you have lived in Amarillo for a while, you’ll know the name Lilia Escajeda. If not, you’ve no doubt seen the work she has done across the High Plains. She is the guest this week on the Hey Amarillo Podcast. Click here...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Amarillo We Do in Fact Have a Love as Big as Texas

Amarillo we have hearts of gold. We love bigger than anywhere else. We are the first to jump in our cars and help out. This is just the way we are raised here. So if we can decorate the city with words that just scream Amarillo, why not? I was taking a trip to Westgate Mall recently with my family when I noticed an addition to the Barnes Jewelry wall.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Time to Say Goodbye to Another Place in Amarillo

Supporting our mom-and-pop shops here in Amarillo really is important. If not, this is what happens. Another place in Amarillo had to shut its doors. I saw the announcement over the weekend. It's never a fun time. Of course, things have not been the same since Covid hit. Some places...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

This Has To Be A New Low, Even For Amarillo

I'm pretty sure it was just yesterday that I mentioned how Amarillo's crime rate is simply too high. So today, not shockingly, I bring you yet another story of crime in the 806. However, this one feels a little different. I mean, this has to be a new low. Two...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

More Drugs In Amarillo? You Don’t Say!

Look, we have to be getting tired of hearing stories like this coming out of Amarillo. Constant tales of crimes, from theft, to assault, to murder. It seems it's a daily occurrence in our news cycle in the 806. Oh right, drugs. That's one that really seems to dominate the...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

It's a boy! Meet the newest member of the ABC 7 family

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Meet the newest member of the ABC 7 family. Davis Anthony Wille was born at 11:01 a.m. He weighs 6 lbs., 15 oz. and is 19.25 inches long. Davis' dad, Tyler, is the local sales manager at ABC 7. Davis and his mother, Dusty, are...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Wanted! A Cat Café in Amarillo

Pets are the greatest thing. They love you unconditionally. They are always happy to see you. OK maybe that's dogs, but cats are awesome pets as well. Cats pretty much take care of themselves and when they want attention they will come to ask for it. Yes, I realize that they think they rule you, but they are just fluffy furballs that make life grand.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man wanted in Potter County on identity fraud charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on Geoffrey Lansin Schmidt, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.” According to the crime stoppers, Schmidt was described as a 37-year-old man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blue […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
101.9 The Bull

