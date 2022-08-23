ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wbrc.com

World Games vendor upset over lack of profit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s new frustration from some local World Games vendors. One vendor feels the World Games overpromised and underdelivered to the vendors. She’s now in the hole tens of thousands of dollars. At first, Tracey Kennedy had high hopes the World Games would increase her...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Turning an abandoned mine into new development in Walker County, thanks to coalition and $3M grant

Several state, business and local civic leaders broke ground today at Heritage Landing, a development park in Walker County. A state-of-the-art, 50-acre development site will be customized for retail, commercial and industrial tenants. The project was facilitated by the Drummond Company and supported by a $3 million federal grant administered by the Alabama Department of Labor.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa developer wants to build a 34 condominium community

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa land developer announced plans to build a condominium community along Lake Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The proposed project is called Hill House and would be located in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood. Developer Andy Turner is hoping the Tuscaloosa City Council will approve it. “The property is 15 acres. It has […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Alabama

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
ALABAMA STATE
vestaviavoice.com

Metro Roundup: Bluff Park Art Show moving out of Bluff Park this year

For the first time in 59 years, The Bluff Park Art Show is moving to a new location for 2022. The show has always been held at the Park at Shades Cliff on Cloudland Drive in Bluff Park, but construction of a new pavilion there prompted the Bluff Park Art Association to move this year’s show to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, said Heather Skaggs, a board member and spokeswoman for the association.
HOOVER, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Vestavia Hills native now morning voice at WBHM

Miranda Fulmore never had career aspirations in journalism and radio news broadcasting. For a long time, Fulmore wanted to create a life of music, singing and theater. She performed with Red Mountain Theatre Company for many years while growing up in Vestavia Hills and even completed a semester at Middle Tennessee State University for commercial music, but ultimately decided it was not how she wanted to spend her career.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
AL.com

Birmingham Water Works makes billing changes

This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Birmingham Water Works PR manager Rick Jackson announced at this week’s board meeting that the company would soon be rolling out newly designed bills as part of their plan to address longtime issues that have been plaguing customers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. More News from WRBL United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Freshman Announces First NIL Deal

Although freshman running back Emmanuel Henderson has only been on campus since June, he has already begun to build his brand. Henderson inked the first of likely many NIL deals this week, partnering with Life + Style by Laura, a brand based out of Dallas, TX, owned and operated by Laura Fedock. The exciting freshman tweeted out the announcement on Thursday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

New Tuscaloosa city ordinance may increase safety on The Strip

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the start of college football season approaches, Tuscaloosa city leaders hope they have addressed the crowding issue that comes along with home games. Tuscaloosa city councilors passed a queuing ordinance last week that requires any business to get a permit if it allows patrons to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

