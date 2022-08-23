ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

92.9 WTUG

Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back

As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
NORTHPORT, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
92.9 WTUG

Alabama Freshman Announces First NIL Deal

Although freshman running back Emmanuel Henderson has only been on campus since June, he has already begun to build his brand. Henderson inked the first of likely many NIL deals this week, partnering with Life + Style by Laura, a brand based out of Dallas, TX, owned and operated by Laura Fedock. The exciting freshman tweeted out the announcement on Thursday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Renewed Local Rivalry is Decided Early

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The American Christian Academy Patriots met the Tuscaloosa County Knights Friday night for the first time since 1992 in what was expected to be a tightly contest contest between Tuscaloosa's best teams in their respective divisions.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa

A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

LOOK: Beer Has Arrived at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Yes, you read that correctly. Bryant-Denny Stadium officially has alcohol. The Tuscaloosa City Council approved a concessionaire's application to sell alcohol inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on August 16, and in a Twitter video posted by user Jacob Brucker, a semi-truck can be seen unloading what appears to be the venue's first shipment of beer.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Eight Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Julio Jones

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in only eight days, so let's look at one of the legends of the Alabama program, Julio Jones.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Alabama: Do You Think This Man Caught A Piranha In The River?

Well since the gators in our river system didn't scare us enough, Now we have a guy who is convinced he caught a piranha in the river. Cornelius Richardson shared A couple of videos of what he believed to be a piranha. The first video isn't as telling as the next. WARNING MR. RICHARDSON WAS VERY EXCITED AND USED SOME EXPLICIT LANGUAGE.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Pickens County Shuts Out Brilliant at Home

The Pickens County Tornados squared off against the Brilliant Tigers at home on Friday night in a battle of class 1A rivals. The Tornados dominated this game from start to finish, winning convincingly 52-0 over the Tigers. Pickens County dropped 22 points in the first quarter, including two touchdowns by...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

Job Fair: Tuscaloosa County DA’s Office Hosts Second Chance Hiring Event

In a partnership between West Alabama Works and the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office, they are hosting a “Second Chance Hiring Event.”. According to the press release the hiring event is “aimed to make second chance hiring a part of corporate culture. West AlabamaWorks! has employers who are looking to hire qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment.”
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

10 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: A. J. McCarron

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in just ten days, so let's take a look at one of the most decorated quarterbacks in program history, A. J. McCarron.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
