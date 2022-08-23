Read full article on original website
Tuscaloosa City Schools Braces for Milk Shortage Ahead of Plant Closures
The Tuscaloosa City Schools system is bracing for a milk shortage as two major dairy plants prepare to permanently close at the end of September. In a Thursday morning email, a TCS spokesperson said Borden Dairy will close its plants in Dothan, Alabama and Hattiesburg, Mississippi on September 30th. Borden...
City of Tuscaloosa Hosting Meter, Landscaping and Fleet Services Job Fair Thursday
The City of Tuscaloosa will host a job fair Thursday to fill several positions currently available with the city, including meter-reading and landscaping positions. The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Tuscaloosa River Market where members of the human resource department will assist applicants with completing applications.
Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back
As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
“Learning to Loaf”: Founder of Tuscaloosa’s Rama Jama’s Restaurant Hangs Up Apron
After more than a quarter-century cooking hamburgers in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gary Lewis is hanging up his apron and trying to retire -- again. Lewis founded Rama Jama's, now a Tuscaloosa institution, in September 1996 and has been involved with the day-to-day operations there in some capacity ever since.
Alabama Freshman Announces First NIL Deal
Although freshman running back Emmanuel Henderson has only been on campus since June, he has already begun to build his brand. Henderson inked the first of likely many NIL deals this week, partnering with Life + Style by Laura, a brand based out of Dallas, TX, owned and operated by Laura Fedock. The exciting freshman tweeted out the announcement on Thursday.
Renewed Local Rivalry is Decided Early
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The American Christian Academy Patriots met the Tuscaloosa County Knights Friday night for the first time since 1992 in what was expected to be a tightly contest contest between Tuscaloosa's best teams in their respective divisions.
How Big is it? Step Inside the Largest House in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
The biggest home for sale in Tuscaloosa County Alabama is a stunning work of art with Lake Tuscaloosa serving as the backdrop. This home is stacked with tons of custom features and lots of unique touches. Did I mention it is HUGE?. It is located in the Holly Springs subdivision...
Shopping Center to Add Whataburger, 2 New-to-Tuscaloosa Restaurants to the Strip
The University Town Center is looking to bring several new restaurants to their shopping center on the Strip just off the campus of the University of Alabama, including the city's third Whataburger. The University shared the news in a press release from UA's News Center announcing the addition of short-term...
Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa
A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
Alabama Man Marries High School Sweetheart 57 Years Later
That's true for Mark and Carol, a couple that met in high school, and lost touch after going to college. Mark, left for Tuscaloosa, Alabama and the University of Alabama. He tried to stay in touch with sweet Carol, but it just did not seem to work out very well.
LOOK: Beer Has Arrived at Bryant-Denny Stadium
Yes, you read that correctly. Bryant-Denny Stadium officially has alcohol. The Tuscaloosa City Council approved a concessionaire's application to sell alcohol inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on August 16, and in a Twitter video posted by user Jacob Brucker, a semi-truck can be seen unloading what appears to be the venue's first shipment of beer.
“A New Day”: DCH CEO Katrina Keefer Answers 20 Questions About Tuscaloosa Hospital System
Katrina Keefer, the new CEO of the DCH Health System, said Friday morning that she knows the patient experience in their three hospitals needs to improve but is optimistic that better days are ahead. Keefer, who started in this role at the beginning of August, and DCH's Vice President of...
Donors Needed for Tuscaloosa, Alabama Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive
September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month. “About 100,000 people in the United States have sickle cell disease. Most are of African descent,” said American Red Cross. In addition, sickle cell disease “affects more than 2,850 residents in the state of Alabama.”. The American Red Cross is...
Eight Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Julio Jones
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in only eight days, so let's look at one of the legends of the Alabama program, Julio Jones.
University of Alabama to Begin Electrifying Its Crimson Ride Bus Fleet
The University of Alabama will spend $10 million, including nearly $8 million in federal grant money, to begin electrifying its Crimson Ride fleet of buses, the school announced Wednesday. Adam Jones, a spokesperson for the University, said the bus service gives around 2 million rides to students and visitors to...
ExtraMile Convenience Store, Chevron Gas Station Celebrate Grand Opening in Alberta
A joint ExtraMile convenience store and Chevron gas station are the newest kids on the block in Tuscaloosa's Alberta City after celebrating their grand opening Thursday afternoon. Community members were able to score free pizza, chicken tenders and various drink options in honor of the celebration. The gas station is...
Alabama: Do You Think This Man Caught A Piranha In The River?
Well since the gators in our river system didn't scare us enough, Now we have a guy who is convinced he caught a piranha in the river. Cornelius Richardson shared A couple of videos of what he believed to be a piranha. The first video isn't as telling as the next. WARNING MR. RICHARDSON WAS VERY EXCITED AND USED SOME EXPLICIT LANGUAGE.
Pickens County Shuts Out Brilliant at Home
The Pickens County Tornados squared off against the Brilliant Tigers at home on Friday night in a battle of class 1A rivals. The Tornados dominated this game from start to finish, winning convincingly 52-0 over the Tigers. Pickens County dropped 22 points in the first quarter, including two touchdowns by...
Job Fair: Tuscaloosa County DA’s Office Hosts Second Chance Hiring Event
In a partnership between West Alabama Works and the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office, they are hosting a “Second Chance Hiring Event.”. According to the press release the hiring event is “aimed to make second chance hiring a part of corporate culture. West AlabamaWorks! has employers who are looking to hire qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment.”
10 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: A. J. McCarron
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in just ten days, so let's take a look at one of the most decorated quarterbacks in program history, A. J. McCarron.
