Governor’s cost-share program to generate economic development through transportation projects
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri General Assembly in the last legislative session appropriated $75 million to the departments of transportation and economic development for the Governor’s Transportation Cost-Share Program, aiming to build partnerships with local entities to deliver road and bridge projects. Guidelines and applications for the cost-share program are now available at modot.org/governors-transportation-cost-share-program. The Governor’s Transportation Cost-Share.
Missouri Farm Bureau supports Governor Parson’s call for special session
JEFFERSON CITY – Rural Missouri’s economy runs on agriculture. This has been the case since before Missouri became a state, and it remains true today. Staying on the cutting edge of agricultural production and value-added processing requires investment in capital-intensive projects. Recognizing the importance of agriculture to Missouri,...
Frank Robinson named Missouri Senior Citizen
JEFFERSON CITY — A Perryville man has been selected as Missouri Senior Citizens of the Year. Frank Robinson was honored during a ceremony in the Missouri State Capitol. He was presented with a framed proclamation by Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Representatives Daler Wright and Rick Francis. First created...
Beverage Manufacturers Are Polluting Our Parks With Plastic
The Missouri State Parks’s latest communication about plastic trash clogging and littering our popular public areas blames the individual visitor; not the actual problem: the beverage companies selling single-use plastic bottles by the ton in areas where recycling access is limited and a large portion of collected recyclable refuse ends up in local landfills. Once landfills become full, a common chemical reaction catches the subterranean contents under pressure on fire and can smolder for decades in a toxic scenario St. Louisans endured for years, ruining property values and sickening many residents with rare cancers.
Treasurer Fitzpatrick voices concerns about anti-Israel bias at Morningstar, Inc.￼
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick today sent a letter to the CEO of Morningstar Inc. to express concern about reports the investment ratings company, through its subsidiary Sustainalytics, is aligned with the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement. Joined by 17 state financial officers, Treasurer Fitzpatrick...
Perryville man among this year’s Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inductees
PERRYVILLE — A Perryville man is among the inductees in the 2022 Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. Curt Vogel is listed among those who will be inducted into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame later this year. The Class of 2022 was announced Sunday, August 14th, 2022 at the...
