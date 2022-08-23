ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

UNM grad worker union rallies for rights on first day of school

By Megan Gleason
Source New Mexico
Source New Mexico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Evnon_0hRq6WH200
Graduate student workers walk across campus at a rally held on Monday at UNM. (Photo by Megan Gleason / Source NM)

The start of a new school year at the University of New Mexico welcomed students back with in-person classes, social events and the graduate student worker’s union rallying for their rights.

Contract negotiations have been going on since May, but grad workers wanted to remind administration about their cause.

At least a hundred workers representing the United Graduate Workers (UGW-UE) showed up to the event on Monday to give speeches and told personal stories explaining why the union is essential. They took their message all over campus, shouting union slogans and chants.

“We want to show the university that the semester doesn’t start until we show up,” said Duncan McGraw, union treasurer and bargaining committee representative.

In December 2021, the graduate union won the right to demand that UNM bargain with them. They’ve held four bargaining sessions since May, McGraw said, but continue to struggle to secure all the rights they’re demanding. Alana Bock, union organizer and grad student, said the union hopes to wrap up a contract by the end of fall.

Once signed, it goes into effect immediately

Topics brought to the table

So far, the union and university have discussed points like contract information, timelines and protections for discharge and discipline, Bock said. She said they’re close to an agreement on a grievance procedure regarding how grad workers can remedy unfair working conditions and expect to talk about pay in the coming months.

The grad workers marched throughout campus, starting at the UNM Bookstore and making a stop at the Office of Graduate Studies. Leadership in the office made the decision to halt some of the workers’ pay raises due to the ongoing contract negotiations. Many grad workers voiced their frustration by comparing their income to the six-figure salaries held by upper-level university staff, like university president Garnett Stokes or provost James Holloway.

“From my time on the bargaining committee, it’s clear that UNM admin has no respect for the labor we do or the essential services we provide,” McGraw told the crowd.

The walk ended at the Office for Academic Personnel, where grad worker Elle Hermann delivered timesheets on behalf of the union to show hours worked before the semester even started. Many timesheets logged over 20 hours, Hermann pointed out, which goes beyond the typical workload for UNM grad employment.

“This is the year that the tide turns, where many of us can’t afford another year of poverty wages and minimal protections, all while dealing with pandemics, wars, climate collapse and a fascist settler colonial state,” McGraw called to the crowd. “This is the time to demand that UNM give us the bare minimum of a living wage and safe working environments, and we will win.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pM6JJ_0hRq6WH200
Union treasurer Duncan McGraw speaks to a crowd of graduate student workers at a union rally at UNM on Monday. (Photo by Megan Gleason / Source NM)

This effort goes beyond the grad worker union, too, many organizers pointed out. Hermann told the crowd that this is about workplace democracy for all unions on campus, who should have a say considering all the work that they do.

“I’m not going to be satisfied until we have a fair say in what goes on at this workplace. I’m not going to be satisfied until we have real power,” Hermann said. “I’m not going to be satisfied until we win that battle.”

Stalled for a non-discrimination clause

The union is pushing for legal protections against discrimination, McGraw said, but the university doesn’t want to agree to the union’s non-discrimination clause. Bock said that this kind of article is standard across contracts and allows a grievance procedure in the event of discrimination. It should be in not only their contract, she said, but other contracts across campus.

“UNM has worked really hard to squelch employee rights,” Bock said, “and so we’re trying to set a standard for better non-discrimination protections for us, and then hopefully for contracts that follow.”

UNM spokesperson Cinnamon Blair said via email the university is committed to promptly resolving discrimination complaints through the federal and state laws that are already in place.

“Any UNM student who feels that their rights have been violated has a wide array of options to seek redress, both informally and formally, and is highly encouraged to do so,” she said.

But McGraw said the university’s discrimination prevention measures are ineffective. “We need something, a grievance procedure that’s actually able to address our members’ concerns.”

The reason the university doesn’t want to include the clause is because it’s not in other contracts already on campus, McGraw said. The union wants to change that standard across the board.

“We want to see the direction of UNM fundamentally change as a result of these negotiations and future negotiations,” McGraw said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Fe Reporter

New Mexico Voter FAQ

Statewide competitive races on the general election ballot include the governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer and auditor. In the redrawn congressional District 3 that still includes the Northern New Mexico Democratic strongholds of Santa Fe, Los Alamos and Taos counties but now also incorporates portions of Republican counties in the southwestern part of the state, incumbent Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez faces off for the second time with Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson, whom she bested 59 to 41% in her first run in 2020. (Voters in other parts of the state also have contested races: In congressional District 2, incumbent Republican Yvette Harrell will try to fend off a challenge from Democrat Gabe Vazquez; District 1, incumbent Democrat Melanie Stansbury faces Michelle Garcia Holmes from the GOP.)
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Education
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Society
pinonpost.com

MLG dodges key forum held by business leaders

On Monday, Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham dodged a key NAIOP forum with business and commercial real estate leaders that was held in Albuquerque. Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Ronchetti was the only candidate in attendance after the governor did not show up. As the forum began, Ronchetti’s campaign manager unveiled...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New cocktail available at 2022 New Mexico State Fair

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair is partnering with a local brewery and distillery for its signature cocktail. The fair is teaming up with Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, located in Santa Fe, for a strawberry lemonade with vodka. The drink will be available at the fair, but you can also buy a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unm#Protest#College
KOAT 7

New Mexicans are seeing an uptick in scam calls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many New Mexicans are reportedly seeing an uptick of scam calls. PNM, an electricity company in New Mexico receives a slew of complaints from customers throughout the year concerning it. However, a spokesperson for PNM says they’ve seen an uptick this time of year. “It’s...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

Let's Talk controlled encampments and safe spaces

Let's Talk NM 8/25 8a: Controlled encampments or safe spaces for people who are unhoused are becoming more common around the country as housing costs keep rising. In Albuquerque, the city council approved the idea then reversed course and passed a moratorium on them. In Santa Fe, plans for a safe space at the Midtown campus also hit opposition. On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll talk about managed encampments and we want to hear from you. Should cities consider this option? Why or why not? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live, Thursday morning at 8 on KUNM.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
rrobserver.com

A woman-owned automotive repair shop wants to come to RR

From left, service adviser Kyler Petty, Jesse Jackson, owner of Mango Automotive, and service advisers Chad Cummings and Kellby Medford inside the lobby of Mango Automotive. On the far left sits a mango plushie named Mia. (Liam DeBonis/Journal) Jesse Jackson calls her business Mango. But it’s not a grocery store....
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Zoning code changes could make building a casita in South Valley easier

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada recently built a casita on his property for his mother. He says the second dwelling has been a blessing and gives him comfort knowing she’s safe. “My mom is 88 years old. She lived right on Yucca, she was a tough lady, but at 88 years old, you’re no longer a tough lady, you’re a target,” Quezada said.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
krwg.org

Governor Lujan Grisham has been doing a lot of celebrating

The abandoned seed barn off West Amador Avenue has stood for decades as a giant monument to lost industry. The city has had big plans in the past to breathe new life into the old structure. In 2015 it was going to be part of Gin Plaza, described in the ill-fated Amador Próximo project as an “homage to the neighborhood’s agricultural and industrial history and an invitation to millennials who crave an eclectic vibe in which to explore, live, work and recreate.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City councilor clears up rumor about potential sanctioned homeless camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors in northwest Albuquerque are on edge as a homeless encampment continues to grow near their homes. Tents and shopping carts are starting to fill up an empty field at the corner of Irving and Eagle Ranch. Nearby neighbors say they’re concerned as the encampment gets bigger.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Tyler Mc.

Los Alamos: The Closed Town Of America That Unlocked The Atom

Today, Los Alamos is a town in New Mexico that has a population of about 13,200 people as of 2020 according to the census. Right now, Los Alamos is pretty much just like any other small town in the state with very little difference between it and any other settlement you can find in the remote parts of New Mexico. However, this town has a very interesting and somewhat dark history associated with the Second World War and the Cold War. The United States of America was the first nation to unlock the secret of atomic energy to produce a weapon of mass destruction known as the atomic bomb. Los Alamos was a secret town that contained a classified research laboratory. This lab was part of the Manhattan Project: a secret scientific project primarily created to develop an atomic bomb to help end the World War with a final bang. The secret town was built to house thousands of scientists, engineers, and the families of these various people. The whole point of the secrecy was to keep United States nuclear scientists and whatever work they were a part of "away from prying eyes and ears".
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Source New Mexico

Source New Mexico

New Mexico State
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

Source New Mexico is an independent, nonprofit news organization that shines a light on governments, policies and public officials so you get the information you need to make choices — about yourself, your family, your neighborhoods and communities. Through a lens of public health and equity, we’ll bring you original news reporting along with analysis and opinion. We’re your source for unflinching coverage of COVID response and health care, access to education, tribal affairs, climate change and industrial regulation, police accountability, criminal legal reform, the impacts of immigration policies and more from across the region. Source NM is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Source NM retains full editorial independence.

 https://sourcenm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy